22 Shoes That Reviewers Say Hold Up So You Don’t Have To Replace Them Again Next Year

1. A pair of chunky Fila platform sneakers to give you that extra height boost without sacrificing the comfort you desperately need to carry you through hours of walking. So, no pain in your feet (just in your wallet, as you decide how many different colors you can afford).
Promising review: "I adore these shoes! They look and feel so classy. I wear a 9.5–10, and I ordered a 9.5 knowing they would stretch. They fit perfectly right out of the box with little effort to break them in. I wear them for strength training and they hold up very nicely while keeping me stylish. I have them in white, so I keep them looking new with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. It works like a charm." —Jennifer
Get them from Amazon for $54.92+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 63 colors/styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
2. Lug-sole Dr. Martens Rometty boots — even if you're the sundress-wearing friend in the group, these babies are sure to give you some edge. With a classic look and a comfy platform, these give you the freedom to pair them with whatever you so please.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"
Promising review: "They look adorable on with any outfit, dress them up with pants or down with jeans. Overall they fit true to size. They are durable with a thick sole and hold up to rain. I have always loved Dr. Martens and these live up to their good quality and staple pieces." —christa kraftician
Get them from Amazon for $106.92+ (available in sizes 5–11).
3. Or some more affordable lug sole low heel booties with the same trendy platform and wide, stretchy elastic side panels so that you can easily slip them on and off.
Promising review: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND. I’m personally very in a lot of different shoe brands, but normally I’m an 8. I went with my gut and ordered an 8. Very glad I did bc I can wear them with normal socks and fuzzy, and it doesn’t squeeze anything either! I bought the tan pair last month and are still holding up fantastic. Fantastic boots for good price!" —Hannah
Get them from Amazon for $22.40+ (available in sizes 5.5—11, including wide sizes, and in 19 colors).
4. Super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks — aka the new cushy pair of shoes you'll be reaching for when it's time to go to the airport. Since they're super easy to take on and off, TSA might just stop yelling at you as you try to make your way through security as quickly as possible.
Promising reviews: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
"I've gotten two pairs of these; the only reason I purchased a second is because I got pregnant and my feet swelled/foot expanded. I LOVE these shoes because they are stylish and super comfy. They also do well in the rain and clean easily. I wear these shoes DAILY and they really hold up." —JF
Get them from Amazon for $48+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 26 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
5. Beachy slip-ons that'll let you avoid having to awkwardly stop in the middle of a walkway to crouch down and tie your shoe *again*. With these you can keep the cute sneaker look, sans the laces! Plus, many reviewers say they're super comfy — even if your feet are on the wider side!
Promising review: "Found my favorite comfortable shoes and they don’t even cost that much! I love these! I have had them for about a month and I wear them everyday and they are still holding up pretty well. They are lightweight and thin-ish material so they have air flow lol which I love in hot weather, especially when I can’t wear sandals. Definitely buying another pair once these have served their purpose! Thank you so much for this product!" —Ambree
Get them from Amazon for $23.02+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 82 colors/prints).
6. Or some lightweight (each shoe weighs less than five ounces!) slip-ons with a rounded toe design that gives you some extra space for movement. This pair is sure to be an instant fave to go with your modern-casual wardrobe.
Promising review: "This is my third pair of Hey Dude's and I am never disappointed! So comfortable and highly recommend!! For anyone thinking that they may be a little high priced, they hold up for a long time! I wear anywhere from a size nine to nine and a half, depending on the shoe and brand and I purchased a size nine and they fit perfectly, even with wearing with a thicker sock! If they seem a little tight at first, they do stretch and give way after wearing them a few times." —Co4242
Get them from Amazon for $27.48+ (available in sizes 10—12 and in 24 styles).
7. A pair of classic ballet flats, which come in too many wonderful colors and prints for you *not* to stock up on several pairs. Reviewers rave about how comfy these suitcase-friendly shoes are!
Promising review: "These shoes are so comfy! I ordered my regular size and they fit great so I would say they are true to size. The gold color is so versatile. They also hold up very well. I have worn these probably 100 times and there is no wear or cracking, and I do a lot of walking. I am definitely going to be buying more of these in different colors!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $10.50+ (available in sizes 5—15, including wide sizes, and in 23 colors).
8. A timeless (and comfy) pair of Dr. Martens combat boots that'll probably spend very little time in your closet because of how perfectly they go with your fall/winter season fits.
Promising reviews: "I'm in love. Never buying another brand of combat boots again. I'd been hesitant to buy Docs because of the price, but these were absolutely worth it. Excellent support (comfortable enough to wear for EIGHT hour shifts on my feet) and they're grippy enough to handle snow / sleet / New England winters. I tend to wear my shoes to death, but I've been wearing these pretty much daily for four months and they're holding up well. The Cherry Red is a beautiful color." —R
Get them from Amazon for $151.71+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).
9. And some absurdly cheap yet cute waterproof Chelsea boots because I think we both know you're way past letting a rainy destination ruin your trip (or your outfit!). These will let you splash around in slushy puddles all you want without any worry of getting a dreadful wet sock.
Promising review: "These are great boots. They are stylish, comfy, and are holding up nearly three years later in the Pacific Northwest rains! I truly wear these almost daily during our long, wet winters and the sole is barely starting to go. LOVE this boot. I had similar-looking ones before that only lasted one season as the sole wore quickly and the rubber and elastic parts detached from each other. But THESE are legit. I will never buy another brand of waterproof boots again!" —Shannon Hunter
Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 15 colors).
10. Or some rain boots with a unique quilted mid-calf design that sets them apart from your regular rain boots. Reviewers rave about how roomy and lightweight they are!
Promising review: "I would totally buy these boots again. Use them to tend to my chickens — easy to slip on and off, easy to clean, comfy for what I use them for. Great price and they are holding up very well. Solid piece construction keeps them waterproof and low maintenance. I just hose them off. If you need, warmth, size up so you can wear thick socks. I needed boots for both the hot summer weather and winter cold fronts. So bought a bit bigger size to accommodate socks when needed. Sometimes I slip my bare feet into them when I'm in a hurry and they are just as comfortable." —Teresa Edmondson
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and seven colors).
11. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers that amazed one reviewer with how well they carried them through a full day at Disneyland — and we all know that's the true test of comfort for any pair of shoes. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts so that your feet can kiss those painful blisters and midday discomfort goodbye.
Promising reviews: "New Balance is my go-to brand. They fit well, and are comfortable to walk in. They're the one brand I can wear that truly fits my wide feet; they're study, and hold up to constant wear. This particular pair is a double-winner - the expected high quality product, and I got a huge discount for buying a 'used, like new' pair from Amazon. They're in mint condition, and were packaged well. Glad I went for the sale!" —Knitting Granma
Get them from Amazon for $45.44+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
12. Or some New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers for the ultimate casual athletic look. These babies come with a rubber outsole for durability, a heel design that keeps your foot snug and supported, and a midsole that'll make you feel like you're walking on clouds. I mean c'mon — what more could you ask for? 😍
Promising review: "This shoe is hands down the most attractive tennis shoe I've ever owned. I want a bunch more. These look so good on my big clown feet. I wear from 10–11 and the 10.5 fit perfect. Wear these almost daily to the gym and they are holding up well. Will 100% buy more." —Michelle
Get them from Amazon for $25.69+ (available in sizes 5—12, including wide sizes, and 41 colors).
13. Flexible water shoes that don't scream "water shoes" — they're actually pretty cute! They're quick-drying, anti-slip, and will save your precious feet if you happen to have a rocky beach vacay in your plans.
Promising review: "There is literally nothing that I dislike about these shoes. They’re lightweight, dry moderately fast, and protected my feet even from oyster shells. They breathe well, grip is fairly good even on things covered in grass or algae, and they hold up well to pretty regular use." —Shea
Get them from Amazon for $29.97 (available in sizes 5.5–15, in lace-up and velcro styles, and 45 colors).
14. Chunky ankle boots to give you versatility, comfort, and a bit of extra height, all at a great price. I guess the only thing they won't give you are second thoughts. 😉
Promising reviews: "I love everything about these boots. They are well-made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting. Very happy with my purchase!" —momtojsh
"Save a trip to the mall and just get these boots instead. they’re true to size, comfortable enough, and super cute. I’ve worn them out four or five times now and they seem to be holding up great." —Karlee Dodge
Get them from Amazon for $22.42+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide fits, and 10 styles).