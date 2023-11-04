If You Could Use Some More Downtime In Your Life, These 35 Products Might Be Able To Help You Relax

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of yours because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $57.99 (also available in king size).
2. Some viscose-derived bamboo sheets that'll welcome you with a wonderfully cooling hug for your midday nap. They're also moisture-wicking so that you can stay both cool and sweat-free!
This set comes with one to two pillow cases (depending on bed size), a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet.
Hotel Sheets Direct is a small business. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love the sheets! Softest sheets I have ever felt. Had a great first night sleep on them. I would recommend the sheets to anyone. In fact I’m ordering another set. For someone with insomnia on a regular basis, anything that helps me relax and rest in order to get to sleep is heaven sent. These are so so worth the money." —Aria Beesting
"So soft, cozy, cooling but comfy. I used to look forward to going to bed as a kid because the sheets would initially be cool. Now, that is once again a reality. My wife stays warm and I stay cool. They're like magic. I would recommend them to anyone/everyone." —Aaron Jones
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in six sizes and 16 colors).
3. And a cooling mattress topper — when you finally have some time off your feet, this'll make you feel like you're taking your break on Cloud Nine. Whether you're picking up your book where you left off or trying to get some shut-eye, this fluffy topper *literally* has your back.
Promising review: "When I opened the package, which by the way arrived very quickly, and cut open the compressed plastic, the topper already looked quite good. Very easy to put it on my queen size mattress. What a difference right away in my first night's sleep. So comfortable and relaxing. My lower back was not sore when I woke up. It was so nice not to be aching! I am very happy with this mattress topper. Quality is very good. Holds its shape and stays in place on mattress. No funky smells from the filling. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase. Highly recommend and could not beat this price :)" —cv
Get it from Amazon for $54.39+ (available in eight sizes and four colors).
4. A cute pair of Acorn memory foam slippers because if you're gonna take the day to recharge and be a homebody, you might as well have a pair of fluffy clouds to slip your precious feet into (which sounds *especially* relaxing as chilly season settles in).
Whether you're walking from your bedroom to your bathroom or from your front door to your car for a Starbucks drive-thru trip, you'll be walking on ~cloud nine~.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $28.57+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).
5. An ultra-quiet aromatherapy essential oil diffuser with a soothing color-changing light and different mist modes so that your fave scents surround you as you sit back and flip to the next page of your favorite novel.
It also comes with a remote control and a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.
Promising review: "I wanted a diffuser that I could also use for a small light in the spa room I was working in and this one fit the bill. The light is pretty and peaceful and you can change the intensity of the mist in the diffuser. I was surprised the plug actually detached from the diffuser, but when I emptied it the first time I didn’t have to pick up a dragging plug, I just unplugged it from the body of the diffuser. I also forgot to empty it and left it for a few days and it didn’t get gross inside which was a huge relief." —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors and in a pack that includes essential oils).
6. And an organic essential oil set that includes scents like eucalyptus, lavender, and rosemary that have earned it over 13,900 5-star ratings. They've definitely become *essential* to my self-care ritual — I add them to my diffuser and am immersed in aromatherapy paradise!
Having a bad day? Stop and smell the essential oils.
Cliganic is a small business based in San Francisco, California with products that focus on natural and pure ingredients.
Promising review: "As a state-certified massage therapist manager at luxury hotel spas, I know quality essential oils. It’s my bread and butter. I am therefore very critical of cheap essential oils and can immediately tell. These oils instantly brought back memories of work, at home, upon opening and inhaling. You can tell these are first pour oils that have not been cut down to save on money and the company really stands behind its promise. I’m blown away, as these types of oils typically cost me twice the price to order from leading essential oil companies for therapists." —Maur
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $21.99.
7. A pair of TikTok-famous Aerie crossover flare leggings, because who relaxes while wearing jeans? With these, you can keep the style and add the comfort!
Promising reviews: "The leggings are my favorite thing to wear — I literally wash and repeat them. They’re so comfortable and fit like a glove. I even got my mom to get the same pair lol. 12/10 highly recommend!" —Lucy
"They’re a perfect piece to add to your wardrobe; you can wear them anywhere, style them up or down, however you want. Perfectly comfortable, and the crossover is also super cute. There’s nothing bad I can say about them, I would literally wear these every day. I need to get more, I definitely recommend." —Rani
Get them from Aerie for $37.91 (originally $54.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL in regular, short, and long lengths, and eight colors).
8. Plus, a genius hoodie with a built-in eye mask you'll appreciate when the bright sun streaming in does *not* care that you're trying to have a relaxing "me day." Its cozy, cotton blend fleece paired with its oversized fit will make you feel like you're wearing a cozy blanket and might even help you get some rest!
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and five colors — pink, tan, black, cream, and tie-dye).
9. A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket — 'tis the season to snuggle up on the couch with a PSL in hand. You can try not to doze off with this wrapped around you but uh...you'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three sizes and 15 styles).
10. A cotton pullover hoodie that's just saying what everybody else is already thinking. Besides, what's a day at home without a comfy oversized hoodie? As soon as I put this on I am, indeed, canceling all my plans.
Lulu Simon Studio is a woman-owned small business based in San Francisco that creates products to help customers be bold and speak their mind.
Psst — this hoodie is made for an oversized fit, so be sure to size down if you want a normal fit.
Price: $50 (originally $79; available in women's sizes S–XL)
11. A lightweight deep-tissue massage gun because it's hard to relax while having neck pain (I guess we're officially at that age...*sigh*). This'll help relieve you of the pain you get from kinks in places you didn't know could hurt. Who needs the spa when you've got your own personal, portable masseuse?
It comes with five massage heads and five speed levels to try out — and weighs just 1.5 pounds!
Promising review: "I have had chronic issues with pain caused by severely knotted muscles. This massager changed my life! I have tried muscle relaxers, stretching, and many other things, but a couple of muscles in my upper back would just knot up with any stress, physical or emotional, and the pain was nearly constant. I used this for about a half hour on all of my muscles with the first use, and the effects were immediate and profound. Pain relief was instant, and occasional use for a couple of minutes to the affected areas has been able to maintain that relief. I loved it so much, I bought one for my brother, who says it is helping him tremendously, as well. I have charged my massager twice in the last two months, battery life is excellent!" —Patty S.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A set of natural, botanical bath bombs handmade with a blend of cocoa butter and essential oils and sprinkled with dried flower buds and sea salts. Not only will they help enhance your state of relaxation — they also leave your skin feeling super soft! And they're just so prettyyy .😍
Laura Botanicals is a woman-owned small business based in Thousand Oaks, CA. The owner, Laura Allan, is a registered aromatherapist with a goal of creating natural blends that inspire and soothe.
Promising review: "I am amazed how soft my skin was after taking a bath with these. I have dry skin, and I've never come out of a bath with skin this soft!" —Erin Davis
Get a set of 12 from Laura Botanicals on Etsy for $21.