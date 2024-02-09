37 Quirky Home Decor Pieces That’ll Make You Squeal With Joy

Also, there are eight different lighting modes, and you can get warm, cool, or white light as well as colored options. OH — and if you love how the setup looks in the picture on the left, you can add some fake vines with the lights, like the reviewer did!

Promising reviews: "I've been looking for fairy lights for my curtains for a while. These are great and look great! I love the different settings you can use to set the right mood/ambiance. I'm currently using them in my gaming office and really like the aesthetic feel to the room now." —Charlie V.



"I bought these beautiful string lights a little over a month ago for my college bedroom and love them!! If you’re like me and are looking to spruce up your new apartment, or maybe you don’t have much room for intricate lighting, these are PERFECT. These lights are very in. I saw something like these on TikTok, and I just had to have them. As soon as I put these babies up, they fell right into place (really, like a curtain), are the perfect brightness (but can be dimmed), and fill the entire wall." —Katie Ernst

Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).