35 Products That Will Vastly Improve Your Life For $15 Or Less

Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I personally just bought this and loved it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.

