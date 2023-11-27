35 Products That Will Vastly Improve Your Life For $15 Or Less

1. A "flossing toothbrush" that has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I personally just bought this and loved it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
2. An adorably encouraging daily planner, which is so beautifully organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A set of bra strap extenders because they'll help you save a *fortune* on pricey new bras. These babies will let you keep your fave go-to bras while keeping you nice and comfy!
Promising review: "These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room! Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" —Ally McCoy
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $6.91+ (available in 19 set varieties).
4. A set of exfoliating gloves you can use in the bath or shower to gently lather off dead skin and impurities so you come out with ~buttery soft~ skin. The best part? You can choose from three different textures according to your skin sensitivity and since it's on your own hand, you can get specific about the exfoliation pressure!
These also come in three different textures — light, moderate, and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.09+ (available in three textures, seven colors, and as sets of two or three).
5. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to use with your tray table, chair arm, luggage handle, or really any flat surface! They can dare to delay your flight again — you'll just sit back and munch on your trail mix as you stream your favorite show hands-free.
Perilogics is a small business that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.
Promising review: "I used it for the first time this week, when I was on three flights. I was able to comfortably sit back and watch TV, check the Internet, and even play a game on my phone. Guess what several friends are getting for Christmas from me ♥️." —adiaphora
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that'll deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes, which have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.22 (also available in larger quantities).
7. A set of Goody's "corkscrew" spin pins because they do the work of 20 bobby pins and help you create a quick and easy updo for those busy mornings when you're on your way out and just need your hair OUT of your face.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89 (also available as a two-pack).
8. A copy of Burn After Writing if you want to have your Regina George "burn book" moment in a healthy, stress-relieving way. Through a series of thought experiments and questions, this book encourages you to take a trip down memory lane so that you can better see both the meaningful feelings you should embrace and the ones you should try to let go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
9. A 10-foot lightning cable so that you're no longer at the mercy of your living room's outlet location when it's time to do your nightly TikTok swiping. Now you can surf your social media in whatever comfy position you so please. 😌
Promising review: "You can never go wrong with extra long charging cables! My wife and I use these for charging our phones on our nightstands so we can use the phones in bed without over stretching shorter cables. The braided cables are nice and the red connectors add a little pop of color. We’ve had other brands of cables fall apart at the connector in a short amount of time but these seem pretty solid." —Mr. D
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
10. A blind spot mirror to help you move through traffic hour with more confidence and stop mentally begging the other drivers, "Please let me merge, bestie. 🥹" And sorry to all the strangers who have ever witnessed me parallel park. With this, my subpar skills will no longer be a source of amusement. 😤
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license, I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shapes).
11. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in three sizes).
12. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it'll become your nose's best friend. Just scrub it over your nose and watch as it gently exfoliates and removes excess sebum, blackheads, and other impurities. Bye bye, pore strips!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —