Just 38 Products Under $15 Basically Every Beauty Lover Needs

1. An alcohol-free micellar water because it's delightfully multi-purpose. Infused with rose water and glycerin, it gently cleanses and hydrates your skin while also working as a super effective (and rinse-free!) makeup remover. One reviewer even refers to it as their "holy grail," and I can totally see why.
Haley: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."
Promising review: "Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product! I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much, or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way, and your makeup almost disappears like magic. Note: If you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" —Babsie
2. ~Uber-satisfying~ and mega-affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches to evict those pesky pimples that have no business invading your face. These are coated with hydrocolloid to protect and heal the blemish more effectively — you officially have no excuses for popping those pimples anymore!
Haley: I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking pus out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and tl;dr it's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide.
Promising review: "I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still gets breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%-75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late thirties less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
3. A Differin retinoid gel — aka the strongest thing you can purchase without a prescription. This miraculous (yet affordable) gel helps reveal a new skin layer and dives deep into your pores to clear breakouts before they can even...well..."break out." Say sayonara to those painful zits. 👋
Promising review: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month, I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month and then magically one day my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
4. A set of 16 facial sheet masks infused with vitamin E and collagen to help moisturize and brighten your skin. Just lay back, close your eyes, and let your mind wander while your skin gets a shot of hydration (now that's the kind of multitasking I can get into). Plus, you get to choose from oh-so-many options!
Each mask features a different kind of essence, like green tea, aloe, or pearl, so they each target slightly different skin concerns.
Promising reviews: "On Friday or Saturday night, if my daughter doesn't have to work, we'll kick back with fruity drinks, foot rubs, and face masks. These masks leave our faces feeling fresh and hydrated and don't make my acne-prone skin break out. The only problem with getting a variety pack, we inevitably argue over who gets some of the more interesting variants. I've yet to use the 'snake' one because she always points out that I was sorted as a Hufflepuff and she's Slytherin, so naturally, she gets it. You can't argue with that logic." —Amelia E.
"These masks are an incredible bargain! They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum." —Daba
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!
6. A pack of reusable and DEEPLY satisfying exfoliating washcloths because they do *not* mess around when it comes to scrubbing allll the dead skin off your body. When you witness how incredibly soft your skin is at the end of a scrub sesh with this, you'll never go back.
Haley: I use these about once a week, and they are *chef's kiss*. Stay in the shower or bath for five or ten minutes with moderately hot water before using, which will soften up your skin so that when you start scrubbing; dead skin will basically roll straight off your body. Your skin will look and feel as good as new after, and SUPER soft. One of my favorite shower products, and worth every penny.
Promising reviews: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok, and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes, then I start with long strokes in one direction. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C.
"Okay, these things are AWESOME! I watched a TikTok about this gal using them, and I figured why not try them. They weren’t expensive, and I spend $5 on useless crap all the time. This, my friends, is NOT useless crap. This gets so much gunk off my body it’s disgusting. How can I have so much dead skin on my body!? I don’t know, but this gets it all off and leaves my skin so soft! Just throw some baby oil on your skin after using it and you are good to go!" —Emilee Deveraux
7. An eyelash curler that has been tested again (and again and again) to ensure its design fits most human eyes without pinching. No wonder it has over 11,000 5-star ratings. 👀 One use of this in the morning and those curled lashes will have you looking much more awake and ready for the day!
The curler has soft silicone pads that enhance your ability to shape your lashes with minimal pressure so it is easier on lashes. It comes with five extra replacement silicone pads and can be used on both top and bottom lashes!
To curl, clean lashes, look downwards, place lashes in eyelash holder, and lightly press down on curler for several seconds. For best usage, curl your lashes before applying mascara as this will prevent the curler from sticking to the mascara.
Promising review: "I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" —Tangie4242
8. A delightfully versatile (and recyclable!) matcha-infused moisture stick — even reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it. It's infused with organic matcha tea powder and coconut oil to help you with everything from hydrating dry lips and skin to reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.
Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
9. A bottle of dermatologist-approved CeraVe AM Facial Lotion packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides that work to keep your skin moisturized while being gentle enough for everyday use. Plus, it's got SPF 30 to protect your lovely skin from the harsh sun rays!
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross loooves this facial lotion! She writes:
"This is my go-to face moisturizer/sunscreen and I apply it *every* morning. The formula absorbs really quickly — especially considering it has SPF — and it keeps my dry-as-a-desert skin feeling hydrated and looking just a bit dewy without being greasy (aka the absolute worst!). Plus, since it's just 3 ounces, I don't have to run to the store for a travel-sized version whenever I have a flight coming up, and it's super affordable to boot."
Promising review: "I have hormonal, cystic acne (and taken pretty much every cream and pill for acne at some point) so needless to say my skin is now somewhat sensitive and prone to major outbreaks. My dermatologist has recommended CeraVe to use for everyday products such as face cleanser and lotions. This lotion doesn’t seem to cause any outbreaks (or make my face super red after application, which is so nice lol). Also, it is super light and blends in after application. It doesn’t make your face smell like sunscreen either, which is why I am still consistent with applying it. My boyfriend even commented on it." —regan
10. Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss if you want to give your lips a deliciously glossy shine that *doesn't* attract every strand of hair on your head. And bonus! It's infused with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid.
Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia
11. A bestselling hair treatment mask with *33,000 5-star ratings* and infused with collagen and ceramides to help repair your hair if it is damaged, over-processed, or has just spent too much time under those strong sun rays.
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.
Promising reviews: "Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok. This stuff is way better than Olaplex for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and i couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. My hair is sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. It now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." —Eline
