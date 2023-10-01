34 Products That Will Add That ~Aesthetic~ Touch To Your WFH Space

1. A set of super-fine pens — not only are they perfect for note-taking, writing in your planner, or doodling mindlessly as you pretend to focus on the task at hand, but their sleek and simple design makes them a great desktop addition to any workspace.
They've got over 75,000 5-star ratings!!!
Promising review: "These really don’t bleed/show too badly through college-ruled or lined paper (or regular printer paper), and I LOVE them for schoolwork. They've made my life so much easier and prettier! They glide much more easily than regular pens. I also love that they seem to never dry out despite the fact that I’ve been using them for at least two weeks now and have left the most-used black marker open for several long periods already. I've come back to still find plenty of ink and no change in the writing ability. I think these are great-quality pens and definitely worth the purchase." —NATTYLIGHT
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner & having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A clear acrylic vinyl record shelf — not only does it keep your favorite records easy to reach for to play as background music while you work, but it lets you show off your collection in an elegant way without taking up any extra space. And, for the record, T. Swift will be proudly showcased on that wall.
You can also use them for pictures, books, and Funko Pop characters!
Promising review: "The shelves are exactly as pictured. They are perfect for displaying vinyls. They were easy to hang. They are able to hold larger records. Red (Taylor’s Version) is 4 vinyls and it is no problem for the shelf. They have held for about two months without any issue so far." —Ty
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A set of adjustable shelves that'll turn organization into abstract office decor. It's composed of two main parts that can be rearranged to best fit your needs and to give your desk space a different setup whenever you want to switch things up a little.
Promising review: "The design is sleek and minimalist. I'm prone to clutter, so this shelf gives me a place to put things intentionally so that I don't get overwhelmed in my workspace. I also like that it only took about 10 minutes to fully assemble. If you've ever made your own IKEA furniture before, no need to fear; you'll do fine." —Mary Anne Layus
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in seven colors).
5. A super cute set of desk accessories if you want to add some fun color to your desk. These also make it easy for your to keep your papers and stationery tools nice and organized. Honestly, Elle Woods would be proud of this setup.
Each set includes two file organizers, a pen cup, a sticky note holder, and a letter sorter. Blu Monaco is a small business that sells organizational products.
Promising review: "Love this!! Looks so cute on my desk at the office! I think it’s a great value for the price and it’s perfect if you’re looking for something functional and sleek! I recommend!!" —NF
Get it from Amazon for $35+ (available in seven colors).
6. A set of pastel highlighters because even your writing utensils are a chance to show off your impeccable taste in all things cute. Many reviewers also say they're an adorable addition to their desk and that they don't bleed!
Promising review: "These highlighters go great with my minimalist stationery in my bedroom. The colors are lighter than your average highlighter which makes it much easier on the eyes. I love the variety of colors and I definitely recommend this for anyone trying to lighten up their stationery." —Hassfam
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two sets of colors).
7. A set of chic gold cable organizers to keep the on your desk looking as orderly as possible. Each of these comes with three double-sided stickers, two screws, and two wall anchors so that installing them anywhere is even easier than hanging up on your last meeting of the day.
Brighttia is a small business based in New York that was established in 2018 and specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98 (available in eight colors).
8. A mug warmer that's as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. If you've once again gotten too busy answering a tidal wave of emails and are tired of reheating your coffee three to four times every morning, this will be your new best friend.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in eight colors).
9. Or a set of glass tumblers if you're on team iced coffee. These come with bamboo lids and reusable glass straws, and will simply make you look fancier every time you take a break from multitasking (or multi-slacking) to take a sip of your morning fix.
They are also dishwasher-safe and come with two cleaning brushes to make it easy for you to clean those straws and use them right away again.
I use these myself every day and I swear everything just tastes better when you're drinking from these. They're so aesthetically pleasing that my friends have bought them as well and they no longer drink their morning iced coffee from anything but these cups. I also love that I can reuse the glass straws and don't have to be throwing away plastic straws everyday! Super easy to clean too!
Promising review: "Buy these if you want to give yourself a little treat every day of your life. It doesn't matter if it's water or the most expensive drink you've ever made, these glasses will make you feel aesthetic. They're super easy to clean by hand or just throw them in the dishwasher like me." —Reagan Kirk
Get a set of four from Amazon for $22.99.
10. An elegantly handmade floral coaster so that even the thing your iced drink rests on is eye-catching. These coasters are made with real flowers and sprinkled with gold flakes that make them look so sophisticated, you may be tempted to point that pinky up every time you reach for your drink.
Poppy & Pour is a small business based in California that was established in 2020 and specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" —nlivnil
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim).
11. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard that'll give your boring, colorless keyboard a run for its money. If you're writing your 10th follow-up email of the afternoon, at least you have these adorable keys to look down at.
Or get the full-sized version here!
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors).
12. A vertical plant stand to give your wall space a splash of natural greenery. It has a designated space for each pot of succulents, flowers, and other botanical pieces. Plus, you save space while having an unobstructed view of each one of your plant babies!
Promising review: "We could not be happier with this bamboo plant stand. The product was very well packaged by the manufacturer to prevent damage. The assembly instructions are very well done, including illustrations. Assembly hardware was of high quality and included the necessary tool to complete assembly. The predrilled assembly holes are accurate. The stand itself is made of good quality, sturdy wood. The varnish coating is even and added a nice finish to the stand. We recommend this product highly if you're looking for a good looking, well made, easy to assemble, sturdy plant stand." —Scuba Mark
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 styles).
13. A pack of transparent sticky notes if you have almost as many sticky notes posted around your screen as you have open tabs on your laptop (yikes, that's a lot). Use these whenever you need a lil' written reminder that doesn't clash with your thoughtfully-curated aesthetic.
Promising review: "These are amazing! We use them for so many things! For positive messages and romantic nights, they are amazing for leaving around the house! You can also stick them to paper and restick the same ones over and over again! They seem to never lose their adhesion! Everyone I’ve shown these to fall in love with them!" —Faith
Get a pack of 10 50-sheet pads from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven sizes).
14. A visually appealing color-changing diffuser you can use with essential oils to help you focus and de-stress if today insists on feeling like a Monday.
This diffuser has over 53,800 5-star ratings! It also has a color-changing lamp with seven colors, a nightlight, auto-off, and a programmable on and off, so you can go to sleep or wake up feeling your best. You should use 100% pure essential oils with it.
Promising review: "This is a great product! The design is aesthetically pleasing and functions well without fuss. It has options for pulse vs. constant mist with an auto shutoff after it's empty. It also has cool multicolored lights, which you can choose to rotate through or set at a certain color. There are multiple hues to choose from. It only makes a whisper of sound. It also has a fairly long cord which gives you room to move it around. I've used lavender oil and it's filled my home with tranquility." —Julie Wilkinson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).