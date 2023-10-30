35 Products Reviewers Turned To When Nothing Else Worked

1. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator because although your love for your pup is permanent, that odors left on your carpet *shouldn't* be. This miraculous spray has enzymes that will lift that stink right off, leaving a lovely citrus scent. No wonder it's earned over 116,000 5-star ratings, with some reviewers claiming it even helped them remove the stain itself!
Promising review: "This product is a miracle worker. My toddler had been having accidents on the sofa. I had been scrubbing tirelessly almost every week to get the urine smell out. I tried the baking soda, water, etc. but nothing worked! I was self conscious about family visiting. Until I came across this product. When I tell you the URINE SMELL IS GONE, it’s gone! This product is a must have. Buy now." —Amazonian
2. Some viscose-derived bamboo sheets if you're a hot sleeper desperately looking for a chilly escape. These are cooling, ultra-soft, and moisture-wicking so that you can finally get your beauty sleep in peace.
This set comes with 1–2 pillowcases (depending on bed size), a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet.
Promising reviews: "I've been sleeping hot and uncomfortable ever since I got a new mattress. Tried many things (short of chucking the mattress). Nothing worked. Until I got this bed sheet. I've have been sleeping cool ever since! Excellent bed sheets (soft, cool, durable) for hot sleepers!" —kzha
"So soft, cozy, cooling but comfy. I used to look forward to going to bed as a kid because the sheets would initially be cool. Now, that is once again a reality. My wife stays warm and I stay cool. They're like magic. I would recommend them to anyone/everyone." —Aaron Jones
3. A bottle of illuminating nail concealer to give your nails a milky, healthy-looking glow. It's perfect for covering up any discoloration, or if you're just a minimalist looking for something that'll give your nails a soft, flawless finish.
Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business that was founded in London and is now based in the US.
Promising review: "I am HARD on my hands and nails. I was hesitant to spend this kind of money on a nail polish. My nails have always had a yellowish color and I’ve tried the lemon juice, baking soda, peroxide, toothpaste, denture cleaner etc etc. Nothing ever worked. All I wanted were healthy looking nails so I could just wear a top coat. THIS PRODUCT WORKS! It’s been two weeks now, no chipping or peeling. My nails look clean, naturally heathy and professionally manicured. I ended up buying the white color as well. It’s expensive but worth it." —CSD
4. A discreet indoor insect trap you'll appreciate if your plant corner is turning into a scene from A Bug's Life. It has a catching airflow, UV light, and sticky glue board to draw in and catch small insects like fruit flies, mosquitoes, knats, and moths. Buh-bye pesky bugs! 👋
Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked from repellants and poisons to bug zappers. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the vacuum to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant night light, and the hum of the fan is so low and to me very soothing. I had been battling mosquitos keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer
5. A dental care water additive if you're always wrestling with your four-legged bestie when trying to brush their teeth. With just a capful of this glorious plaque-fighting liquid in their water bowl or fountain, your pet's teeth and gums will stay cleaner for longer between brushings. Plus, it helps eliminate that stinky breath!
Oxyfresh is a small business based in Idaho that creates dental care products just for pets.
Some reviewers noted that this product potentially gives sensitive pups some stomach issues, so it's recommended to work up from a half dose starting out and speak with a vet before use.
Promising reviews: "My girl Millie is an amazing Yorkie,. She’s smart, she's beautiful. But her breath smelt like something died in her mouth. Until we bought this product. We have tried other breath products but nothing worked. Her breath was rancid before Oxyfresh. No one wanted to go near her, even her doggie sister Chloe turned her cheek if Millie tried to lick her. Oxyfresh is a game changer. Look no further, this is the easiest way to get clean smelling breath for your pup!" —Jennifer Marie Bennett
6. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
7. A pack of stain-removing wipes (plus a spray!) you should have with you whether you're at home or out of town. This little guy will lift basically any stain right off — including that coffee oopsie from this morning! It'll save you from going into panic mode and concluding that today's OOTD is ruined.
Simply spray, blot, rinse, and watch the stain disappear! These are free of peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates, perfumes, and dyes.
Promising review: "I had an almost new, white cotton bath sheet that my son washed for me and came out of the dryer with a large red stain of unknown origin. Soaked in a bleach solution, tried various soaps and cleaners, and nothing worked. Large bath sheets are not cheap and didn't want to throw it away or turn it into rags, so I tried this little bottle of stain remover based on positive reviews. I can't believe it but it actually worked! This large red stain is nearly gone; you have to look very closely to see a faint, almost invisible discoloration which I can live with. If you didn't know where to look, you wouldn't even see it. Thanks for saving my luxury bath towel! This stain remover is a keeper." —Tbird from Chicago
8. An Essence Lash Princess marcara that might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Promising reviews: "This is the best mascara. I have had the worst time finding a mascara that I like. I have tried everything. I saw all the great reviews and the photos and the GREAT PRICE. For the price I had to try it. When I received and tried it, I immediately ordered one for my mom to try. She loved it also. This is my new mascara. you won't go wrong with this!" —Monica Spisak
"Okay, look. I am 27 years old. I have been wearing mascara for a long time. I have tried everything short of super high end mascara because I am CHEAP and I don't want to waste money. Well, butter my buns and call me a biscuit, because I was so pleasantly surprised by this mascara. It separates my lashes where they tangle without getting all over my lid, which is another problem I run into. It doesn't smudge easily and doesn't run in the rain or when I sweat or get teary. My lashes look, well, like they exist after one coat. And with two or three, they're separated, thick, long, and not clumpy. Like I said, I've used dozens of mascaras at various price points, and I really think this is the best one. If you're on the fence, get it. It's absolutely worth the price, and might be the best one you've tried!" —Arin
9. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 33,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I didn’t really expect much from this. Had it on my beauty list for over six months. Finally decided to give it a try when nothing else was working for my fine lines and acne. Holy crap! It WORKS! It boosted the effects of my other skin care items and really really helped my skin. I’m 39 and I try to take good care of my skin. This helped so much! My fine lines are almost gone and my acne has never been better! My skin glows! It glows! I can honestly say this is a game changer! I’m shook!" —MyssLynx
10. A set of Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens that'll help fade away years of stains in just minutes. They'll be prying that coffee mug from your cold, dead hands — but at least you'll get to keep your pearly whites... ~white~.
After brushing, simply apply a thin layer to each tooth, wait 30 seconds, and go on about your day! You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I love this whitening pen!!! It’s super easy to use, doesn’t leave a bad taste in your mouth and actually works. It also don’t make my teeth sensitive or irritate my gums. Plus it’s super affordable?! I use it on my top teeth, I have always had stains and nothing seems to help them. But this pen lightened the stains significantly!! This is definitely a easy to use must have!" —Hannah
11. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher so you can restore it to its squeaky-clean state and have one less thing on your plate. (Get it?)
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising reviews: "Amazing product. Cleaned the built-up gunk from my high efficiency dishwasher with one application of two tablets. Nothing else had worked." —Gary Davis
"This really works great for cleaning dishwashers. Don't tell anyone, but I haven't previously cleaned my dishwasher since we bought it about four years ago. It had a decent amount of funk on it and it started to smell funny. That's why I bought these tablets. I used one — put it in the detergent compartment and turned on the dishwasher on normal setting. After the cycle was done, all the sediment from a few years of use was gone and any unpleasant odor was nonexistent. Zero effort required, easy to use, and worth trying!" —Agy
12. A TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner, which is likely to become your BFF when it comes to tackling the toughest stains in your home. This little machine's strong spray and suction easily removes spots, stains, and odors. Use it in your car too — it's compact and portable!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Check out this TikTok of it in action!
Promising review: "I'd only been in my new house a couple of months when my dog got sick and decided to 'go' in my bedroom while I was at work. The stain has been there since April, and I've tried other solutions and nothing worked. But with this, it took less than two minutes to clean the entire area with very little effort, and it looks brand new again. I'd almost finished and had to take a picture so I could write a review because it worked SO well. It has really good suction and didn't leave the carpet extremely wet." —Keke
