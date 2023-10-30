35 Products Reviewers Turned To When Nothing Else Worked

Promising reviews: "This is the best mascara. I have had the worst time finding a mascara that I like. I have tried everything. I saw all the great reviews and the photos and the GREAT PRICE. For the price I had to try it. When I received and tried it, I immediately ordered one for my mom to try. She loved it also. This is my new mascara. you won't go wrong with this!" —Monica Spisak



"Okay, look. I am 27 years old. I have been wearing mascara for a long time. I have tried everything short of super high end mascara because I am CHEAP and I don't want to waste money. Well, butter my buns and call me a biscuit, because I was so pleasantly surprised by this mascara. It separates my lashes where they tangle without getting all over my lid, which is another problem I run into. It doesn't smudge easily and doesn't run in the rain or when I sweat or get teary. My lashes look, well, like they exist after one coat. And with two or three, they're separated, thick, long, and not clumpy. Like I said, I've used dozens of mascaras at various price points, and I really think this is the best one. If you're on the fence, get it. It's absolutely worth the price, and might be the best one you've tried!" —Arin

