32 Products Reviewers Say They Love Because They’re Gentle On Skin

1. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterward. Its relatively low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this face wash for years and decided I needed to let everyone one how good this face wash is. It takes off makeup, and cleans your skin without drying. It’s SUPER gentle, safe to use everyday and the smell is not strong. This stuff won't make you break out either because it’s so gentle on your skin!! If you’re looking for a gentle everyday cleanser buy this one, you won’t regret it!" —alexandra
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in two sizes).
2. A container of Aquaphor multipurpose healing ointment, which is the holy grail here to soothe, protect, and restore smooth skin. Got some chapped skin brought on by the winter weather? Just got a new tattoo? Dealing with your baby's diaper rash? This magical ointment is here to save the day.
Promising review: "I honestly don’t want to live in a world without aquaphor. I live in a super dry state and this stuff is amazing year round. I use it on my lips every day and night. When my feet get dry and rough I slather this on, put on socks and go to bed. In the morning I have baby soft feet. I use it on my tattoos while they’re healing. It’s gentle enough I use it on my son when he gets dry patches on his skin or as a skin protectant for diaper rash. It’s SO gentle we actually used it on him in the NICU. It’s always on hand!" —coloRADokay
Get it from Amazon for $18.37.
3. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner that reviewers with dry skin say is hydration in a bottle. Its vegetable-originated extracts will leave your skin looking supple, smooth, and glowy without any heavy or sticky residue.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "My skin tends to look dull as I have post inflammatory hyperpigmentation and I wanted a product that was not as harsh as a chemical peel. After using this product consistently, twice a day for about two weeks, I’ve notice that my skin is now glowing and appears brighter. It is very hydrating, gentle and left my skin feeling quite soft. I was pleasantly surprised. —Pierre
Get it from Amazon for $22.48+ (available in two sizes).
4. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "I've been using it for just a month, and the results are seriously jaw-dropping. It's like they sprinkled pure magic into this bottle. Not only is it super easy to incorporate into my skincare routine, but it also gives my face an enviable glow. The best part? It's perfect for sensitive skin like mine, as it's incredibly gentle and leaves no irritation behind. As a skincare addict, I can confidently say that this serum is an absolute must-try. Once you see the results, you'll be convinced that it's pure enchantment in a bottle." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
5. A nourishing Etude House eye cream with concentrated collagen that moisturizes and helps firm the delicate skin around your eyes while helping to prevent fine lines. It'll make your skin feel so supple, you'll want to add that eye cream step back into your regular routine.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this product and I’m buying others in their line. I’m 66, very dry skin, too much sun in life. This cream is luxuriously thick but not tacky, sticky or heavy. It absorbs beautifully and keeps my eye area very soft and comfortable all day and evening. It’s fantastic. This is affordable and really works well. Gentle. Very little needed but I use extra and tap it around my forehead and cheeks. Buy this!" —Sharon Rousseau
Get it from Amazon for $18.
6. And a set of gold eye treatment masks if you're always on the hunt for the next beauty product to fall in love with. When you go on your next Netflix re-watch marathon, you can throw these on to help with puffiness and dark circles so that you avoid looking like the dad from Coraline the next day!
Check out a reviewer using them in this TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Jasmin Sandal loves this! Here's her rave review: "I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my under-eyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to let my skin breathe free of makeup."
Promising review: "Wakes up the skin! Gentle and safe to use on many skin types. It is my go to for before after flying. My boyfriend and I always have them handy." —Meera
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $17.47 (available in two styles).
7. And The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look "so tired."
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is a great little hydrating stick! I have eczema that pops up on my upper eye lids any time I put on any eye makeup. It’s super depressing. It is super gentle on sensitive skin, smells nice and really does work. I’ve tried dozens of moisturizers on my upper and low eye eczema spots and this is the only one that helps. This is my PM eye stick and in the AM I use First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream and other Korean skincare products." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 46,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I was hesitant to use this product because I didn’t wanna use gross things coming out from a snail, so I didn’t buy this for a long time. I finally decided on buying and trying this after how much research. It actually works great on my skin! Very great that it’s helping my minimize my lines. It also brightens your skin, makes your face looks young and like that glass Korean skin! I bought like three of these during Black Friday to stock up for the whole year! I’m so obsessed! It’s so gentle yet effective! I was on a hunt of a toners and creams that bring back some of my youth and this product delivered what I’m looking for! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
9. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil made with soothing apple water to help moisturize and soften your lips without giving you that icky sticky finish. It also gives your lips a lovely, natural-looking flush.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture *and* some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences!
Promising review: "As a skincare therapist, I'm always recommending effective yet gentle lip treatments to nourish and protect my clients' smiles. This Nooni lip oil provides just that - a hit of hydration with a subtle pigment to even out tones. The lightweight formula absorbs swiftly and keeps lips smooth underneath. —Harpreet
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in ten colors, two sizes, and in sets).
10. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising reviews: "The steps were very simple. The mask was tight but felt gentle and non irritating on my skin. It rinsed off very quickly and my face had a little lift to it!" —Kayla McFarland
"After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin. My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B
Get it from Amazon for $18.93 (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).
11. A Mizon snail repair cream with snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and 12 natural extracts that can help nourish, brighten, and re-plump your skin without any oiliness (perfect for acne-prone skin!). When it comes to repairing the skin barrier, this cream really ~snailed~ it.
Behold, yet another product that has made me love products with snail mucin. I've been using this product for three months and it's like this cream has taken an eraser and rubbed it over my acne scars to reveal the clear-looking skin that I didn't know I could achieve. A true game-changer!
Promising review: "I am a big fan of Mizon as a brand. I have ordered and used a lot of their products and have liked the majority but I LOVE this cream. The snail repair products are always some of my favorites and I'm kicking myself it took me so long to order try this. The first time I used this product I noticed positive things. The product absorbed quickly into my skin, and it feels light while leaving my skin smooth and hydrated. Each time I use it I notice more and more benefits. I can't wait to see the impact a couple of months of use will have. I have very sensitive, dry skin that get irritated easily so I appreciate that this product has no strong scent and is gentle on my skin. So far this product is a definite 5 star must have!" —Cannon Family
Get it from Amazon for $13.90 (also available as a two-pack).
12. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears. (Hopefully, tears of joy!) It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "Been using Missha for over a year now and I don't trust any other SPF for my face. I have sensitive skin and break out easily with certain products but this one is so gentle. No breakouts whatsoever and I live in Miami (we get a lot of sun) and I don't get sunburned whatsoever when I'm at the beach or out and about. Love it." —Claudia Torres
Get it from Amazon for $19.21.
13. A Korean exfoliating mitt you can use in the bath or shower to achieve that ~buttery soft~ skin. It helps you gently lather off dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. The best part? You can get specific about the exfoliation pressure, since it's on your own hand!
Promising review: "I’m very pleasantly surprised how well this worked and how little my skin was irritated by it. I had originally intended to use it for my legs to help with the ingrown hairs and trapped follicles that I often deal with. Once I started using it in the shower, though, it felt nice enough and visibly worked so well (I’m someone whose dead skin comes off in small blobs you can see on a cloth) that I pretty much used it everywhere but my face. It’s gentle enough to not irritate me like some of the exfoliating brushes do, but really does help get off those top layers of flaking and dry skin. I wasn’t even super red like I expected to be for days afterwards, so that’s a big win for me." —K. N. O'Leary
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
14. And a lightweight Skin1004 Water-Fit sun serum because, tbh, it's impossible to have too much sun protection — gotta protect that gorgeous skin of yours! This serum packs in SPF 50+ while using centella asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid to heal and hydrate the skin. It also gives you a dewy finish instead of the dreaded white sunscreen cast.
Promising review: "This sunscreen is a fantastic choice if you suffer from oily skin that is prone to breakouts. It is an organic sunscreen that doesn’t cause any stinging near the eye area. This sunscreen creates a slight dewy finish but it is hydrating and lightweight. It contains great, gentle ingredients like hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, niacinamide, and green tea. All of these ingredients help with soothing the skin. Using this once a day in the morning/daytime, I found that one 1.7 ounce tube lasts me around two months when applied to the entire face. You will not be disappointed with this product." —Donovan Orow
Get it from Amazon for $12.72.