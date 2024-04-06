42 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like A Travel Influencer

1. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, book, tissues, snacks, and lip balm! Now, you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I always hated putting things in the seat pocket on planes. It was easy for things to get lost in there or sometimes the pockets were pretty tight. This thing was amazing. I was able to get everything out of my bag that I might need during the flight and had easy access to it all. It was so much better than having to pull my bag out constantly to get stuff I needed. It also folds up nicely so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag." —Corey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A super handy luggage weight — once you have it, you'll never travel without it. Especially if you're going on a longer trip, and you know your luggage will be much heavier on the way back! This lets you know how much it weighs so that you don't have to worry about awkwardly stopping in the middle of a busy airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
Promising reviews: "I would absolutely recommend this for anyone who travels, especially internationally, because of all the extra costs for going over in weight. We were among the few people in line who didn’t need to rearrange our luggage at the airport to meet the weight requirements in Milan. So easy to pack and take with you." —Addison
"This little device was well worth the money spent. It saved us a lot of money on our flight home since we knew the weight was over and could pre-purchase the overage in the app instead of paying double at the airport. I’ll never travel without it!! Very easy to use." —Michael Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also as a two-pack).
3. A mini belt bag that'll surprise you with just how roomy it is. Use it to keep your phone, wallet, headphones, (and maybe even a protein bar to snack on) close to you and easily accessible. It's also great for use on the plane so that your small essentials are never out of reach!
Promising reviews: "I bought this as a purse for traveling to populated European cities as there are heaps of pickpockets. It worked perfectly! It is the perfect size to fit everything I need and was super comfortable. Highly recommend." —Jessie Anela
"I bought this fanny pack to take on our trip to San Francisco and it worked out better than I thought it would! We hiked through Muir Woods and I loved that my hands were free from holding a purse! Then we walked across the Golden Gate Bridge, went to Chinatown, the wharf, etc. and again it was great not having to hold anything. This is by far the best bag I've ever traveled with. It is almost the same exact size a (name brand) bag but a lot less. Best purchase for the vacation :)" —Pat
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in 40 colors).
4. A TikTok-famous selfie light, which is super compact and has three color temperatures and 10 brightness levels so that you always have the *perfect* lighting. Clip it onto your phone, and you'll have Alix Earle-level lighting wherever you go.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I use this when I travel and the pop of light is BRIGHT. I take a lot of photos and video each trip, and this attaches to most everything I have on-hand and bends into forward and backward angles. I charged it up when it arrived and, a few weeks in, haven't charged it again! Brightens up my travel life. :)" —Brian & Andrea Doering
Get it from Amazon for $31.94 (available in two styles).
5. A highly portable small power bank charger because having a quick and easy way to get a charge on your phone is a MUST when traveling anywhere — especially when you know you'll be out snapping cute pics for the 'Gram all day! Oh, and it has over 75,000 5-star ratings. 😉
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts this year. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to her!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it because of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).
6. And a compact 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that'll take care of charging up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once without having multiple cables spread across your hotel nightstand. No more having to make a checklist of allll the chargers you'll be needing — just take this baby, and you're all set!
See it in action in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
7. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers Starbucks as essential as going through TSA when it comes to the airport. This sticks right on top of your wheeled luggage and has two pockets so that you can place your drink, phone, snacks, or whatever else you need out of your hands but within easy reach!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 24 colors and patterns).
8. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. (Imagine that!) Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Plus, it's a lot more stylish than a bulky neck pillow.
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out in this TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in five colors).
9. Or an adjustable infinity pillow if you want something a little more cushiony. This one's designed with 360-degree support, so if you usually find yourself slowly falling sideways as you doze off, this pillow's got your back (or should say... neck).
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 10 colors).
10. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet that can store so many of your usual travel and wallet contents, you'll think Hermione cast an undetectable extension charm on it. It can store your passport, boarding pass, three credit cards, a slim card, your ID, a ticket, your phone, your coins, a key, a pen, and...I think that's it? This is great for keeping everything together, especially for a multidestination trip!
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 31 colors).