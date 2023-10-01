If You Want A Boring Bedroom, You Should *Not* Get These 42 Products

1. A vertical plant stand so that there's a designated space for each pot of succulents, flowers, and other botanical pieces. Plus, you save space while having an unobstructed view of each one of your plant babies!
Promising review: "We could not be happier with this bamboo plant stand. The product was very well packaged by the manufacturer to prevent damage. The assembly instructions are very well done, including illustrations. Assembly hardware was of high quality and included the necessary tool to complete assembly. The predrilled assembly holes are accurate. The stand itself is made of good quality, sturdy wood. The varnish coating is even and added a nice finish to the stand. We recommend this product highly if you're looking for a good looking, well made, easy to assemble, sturdy plant stand." —Scuba Mark
2. A glowing willow vine to frame your bed with the dreamiest lighting. Perfect for late-night reading, or if you just want to live your Sleeping Beauty fantasy.
It has a five-level dimmer and four flash modes. It also comes with a remote and timer if the lighting is so enchanting, it makes you doze off.
Promising review: "This is such a unique set of lights! I wanted to give my room an enchanted forest vibe and these fit perfectly! They are easy to install (I used a staple gun) and somewhat easy to bend into the shape you want." —MacKenzie Conrad
3. An elegant duvet cover set so you can give your bed a luxurious makeover. I mean the gold and emerald green combo is just *chef's kiss*.
Promising review: "I usually buy bedding from Pottery Barn because of the excellent quality. I did however fall in love with this pattern and decided to take a chance for the value, especially since the inside of the duvet cover comes with loops to attach to the comforter. The duvet set arrived in one day and was nicely packaged. The quality is excellent and the pattern is beyond my expectations. This is better than Pottery Barn!" —LA
4. A set of three potted faux plants with two-toned eucalyptus and flocked green rosemary. They look so real, I might feel the urge to water them...if I could remember to do that.
Promising review: "Of all the artificial plants I have had over the years, these look the best. The vases are attractive and the plants are full. These work great for a small area on a shelf in my foyer and adds a lot to the look. It is too dark for a real plant to survive so this makes a great solution to that problem." —Mel From AL
5. A whisper quiet personal fan that gives your bedroom the perfect retro accent while giving you the perfect cooling airflow as you work at your desk or take a midday nap.
Promising review: "This fan is absolutely awesome. It has two settings and not to mention how stinking cute it is. I use it on my nightstand. For those of you that sweat through the night, this is a must buy!!! The low setting cools you off quick and the high setting freezes you. Best decision ever!!! So ladies…..if you are going through that hellfire stage in your life, do yourself a favor and buy this little beaut!!!" —Amazon Customer
6. A moon phase mirror set because nothing makes more sense than moon-themed decor right above your sleeping space.
Promising review: "I was looking for small decor for my office wall. This one is the focal point behind me and when I do the web meetings and everyone sees it. They complement with my boho decor perfectly. They were very easy to set up. I recommend trace a very thin line with a pencil before placing them. They come with a sticky glue and it works very well. Remove the plastic protector after you finish to avoid fingers prints. I got a lot of compliments!" —Brenda Bonano
7. Or a metal moon phase garland to add a whimsical flair to your headboard for a modern boho style.
Base Roots is an AAPI woman-owned small business based in La Mirada, California.
Promising review: "I like this moon phase hanging rather than a poster because it’s more unique! It is heavy, but not too heavy to hang on a wall with pins. It hangs perfectly and I found the perfect spot for it!" —Ann Fournier
8. A groovy disco ball planter for giving your living room a dose of sparkle so that you can dance the night away (even if it's just with your plant babies).
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
9. A silent ceramic essential oil diffuser that looks more like a pretty terra-cotta vase than a diffuser. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, sit back, and let it transport you to an oasis of aromatherapy.
Promising review: "I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —Jenny R.
10. A PAWsitively adorable desk lamp with three levels of light temperature and brightness settings. Consider this your nightstand's four-legged bestie.
11. A sheer curtain panel because opening your eyes to a green veil softly lit by the natural light beaming in through your window sounds like an amazing way to wake up.
Promising review: "I have extra tall windows in my sunroom. I decided to order 10 of these panels because they were so inexpensive and because the print would add a nice touch to all the plants, white wicker, etc. I LOVE THE WAY THIS LOOKS IN A SUN ROOM. The quality is what you would expect for the price, the print is great but the seams pucker slightly. But when I put the 10 panels together, that all just worked together. My windows are now bright with leaves cascading down and the whole room is just fantastic because of these curtains." —Janice Briggs
12. A set of string lightbulbs to turn your plain mirror into your dream movie star vanity. They stick easily onto your mirror and have dimmable brightness options. Ready for your close-up?
Each string is 11.53 feet long and comes with 10 attached lightbulbs.
Promising review: "I love these lights and cannot believe the price! I love the dimmer — it dims to five different brightness levels. You simply touch the 'ON' button each time you want it brighter. I really didn't expect these to work as well as they have. I mean, when can you buy anything at this price and it really work? I'm really impressed and will definitely buy these again for other mirrors or replacements. I am very happy with my purchase! —Ginger
13. A faux ivy garland that will reLEAF your room's empty walls with the touch of greenery your outdoorsy personality craves. Hang them separately or stretch them out together to form a wall of cascading leaves.
Promising review: "I decided to make my room very earthy and zen. My room is covered in succulents and faux plants and...these vines! I’ve bought them three times now and I love them. They are perfect and can be used for anything. The leaves on the vines don’t fall off — unlike other vines I’ve purchase. I highly recommend these and will probably buy another pack for my room." —Amei Ayuel
14. Or a hanging faux eucalyptus to elegantly spruce up your space when you place it on a floating shelf or windowsill.
Ursina's Deco Shop is a woman-owned small business based in San Diego, CA!
Promising review: "Sooo cute! I bought two of these to put on the sides of my bookshelf and it looks so cute! Absolutely obsessed." —Ana Cintron
