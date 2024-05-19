1. A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp so that the nemesis of your makeup routine is no longer such a hard step. Say goodbye to wasting all your cotton balls (and all those extra minutes you could've used making your coffee) on failed attempts at a flawless eyeliner flick. This stamp will do it for you!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
2. A Revlon hot air brush that'll save you more than double the time it takes you to style your hair with a traditional blowdryer and round brush. This magical tool will give you soft, smooth waves with just a few passes!
Promising review: "I am a licensed cosmetologist of 30+ years and I couldn’t be more pleased! Salon-perfect, shiny, bouncy blow outs! Dries and styles in one or two easy passes ( on damp hair) and provides maximum lift if I style it that way. Easily dries and styles large sections of hair making this THE BEST hairstyling tool! Highly recommend! I use the low setting and cool blast. Surprised and very happy that I don't need med/high settings. Only caveat I have come across so far: the temp/speed setting is in an awkward place to be able to change it while using. Learning curve, I suppose. Otherwise, another GREAT styling tool from Revlon! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" —ERJ
Get it from Amazon for $35.05+ (available in 11 styles).
3. A rapid egg cooker because it might just become the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning. It can make omelets, poached eggs, eggs Benedict, scrambled, soft-, and hard-boiled eggs. (Six at the same time, might I add!) No need to worry about skipping out on breakfast when you've got your own personal little chef right here to whip you up the *perfect* meal.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it. (I like mine medium-boiled. 🍳) If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra oomph to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
4. Painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens — you'll see the difference almost immediately. They're minty fresh and help whiten your teeth after years of drinking coffee, tea, wine, and basically anything that isn't water. 🙃
Promising review: "Exceptionally easy to use even for lazy people like me. I saw good gradual results despite only using once daily — very happy as I cannot tolerate trays and hate strips!" —belle rouge
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
5. Eyeshadow color removal sponges because it is now the Monday after a weekend of going out, and you wanna create a lighter, more subtle shadow look to wear to the office, but that shimmery charcoal color is stuck on your brush, and you only have so much time to get ready. Fear not — this'll let you use your go-to eye brush for your whole routine by instantly cleaning off even your darkest shades.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say about it: "I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available as a pack of four).
6. And these glamorous reusable magnetic lashes that'll have you turning heads one blink at a time. Say goodbye to struggling with glue and wasted lashes — each set of these sticks right to the included eyeliner, so you can finally toss that goopy glue out.
Promising review: "I don't have very long or thick lashes and I suck with makeup. I was never able to wear false lashes outside the house. Ever. And this was not my first time trying magnetic lashes. But these ones were so, SO easy to put on. The liner is very liquid so it was easy for me to apply and fill in. I used the last set from the natural lashes side for the look in the pics." —Mona
Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as a 22-piece set).
7. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
8. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker so that you don't have to subject yourself to the patience it takes to wait around for water to boil. This cooker will satisfy your spaghetti craving in just 12–13 minutes! You'll be slurpin' up those yummy noodles like you're in Lady and the Tramp in no time.
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient, and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap." —Smilin Sam
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A waterless dry shampoo *foam* if you just DON'T have time (or energy) for an "everything" shower. This lets you cancel out the grease and add some volume back to your locks without worrying about having to shake out the residue of your usual powder or spray dry shampoos.
Promising review: "I have very, very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b–2c with some 3a curls mixed in). My ends are dry, and my scalp gets very oily quickly. When the product arrived, I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides of my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through, and it smelled fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or buildup like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch, and it gives my fine, flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it. I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product, I was able to go four days without washing my hair." —Amelia Tilton
Get it from Amazon for $6.27.
10. A pack of self-adhesive eyeshadow shields, aka your little helper when it comes to eyeshadow fallout or accidental smears. The best part? It also acts as a guide for the perfect winged liner or smoky eyeshadow look — so you can quite literally do it with your eyes closed!
Promising review: "I've been a certified makeup artist for 12 years. Used for my cousin's wedding makeup, and they worked really well as far as catching fallout and shaping goes, but taking them off, they really stick, so just be gentle. Still great." —Andrea
Get a box of 120 pieces from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A blowout spray that cuts your hair-drying time by as much as HALF, all while acting as a heat protectant and helping to detangle, smooth, and soften your hair.
Promising review: "You need this! Super soft hair and cuts drying time! This stuff is seriously magic. I have thick hair and I hate drying it because it just takes so long. I separate it, pin it up and spray the bottom half and dry and then do the top. It’s perfect! Agree with some of the other folks that said you need to find the perfect amount...too much you could be greasy. But you’ll only do that once. Regardless it smells amazing and your hair will be so soft! Get this!" —Jessica W
Get it from Amazon for $16.
12. Or a reviewer-beloved, aloe vera–based curl refresher spray if you want to showcase your bouncy curls without having to revamp your entire wash 'n' go. This'll help rehydrate your locks *without* the frizz in seconds!
The Fro Experts is a Georgia-based, Black woman–owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.
Psst — this is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n' go or as a detangler.
Promising review: "OMG and AMEN ... Seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." —Rosanna Quinones
Get it from The Fro Experts on Etsy for $22.