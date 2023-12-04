Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    35 Problem-Solving Products For Every Room In Your Home

    Because home is where the heart (and the daily struggles) are.

    Gabriela Manjarrez
    by Gabriela Manjarrez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of Bed Bands because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.

    Loose sheets on a bed
    Same sheets spread tightly across mattress
    www.amazon.com

    Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bands for mattresses of various sizes. 

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).

    2. A bottle of drywall repair putty so that no one (especially your landlord) is privy to all your failed attempts at hanging your aesthetic living room wall decor. Its water-based formula is mess-free and able to be applied straight from the container!

    Amazon

    Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.

    Promising review: "Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in two pack sizes).

    3. A discreet indoor plug-in flying insect trap that works immediately to attract insects within a 400-square-foot radius and answers our prayers for a kitchen free of knats and fruit flies.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also reusable and has no chemical insecticides, making it safe for children and pets.

    Promising review: "I was very skeptical that this would do anything at all, but with the Texas spring/summer flies making a nasty appearance in my house I figured it wasn't too expensive to at least try it. My goodness, after just one day I noticed a significant decrease in the amount of fruit flies and it managed to snag a few regular flies too! I move it occasionally to where I see them most, but not even sure if it's necessary. Just bought some sticky pad replacements. Definitely worth the purchase and a lot more discreet than other fly traps I've seen." —Lily

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    4. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    Reviewer holding the tub
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in multiple sizes).

    5. A bottle of bleach-free Wine Away red wine stain remover that works to remove both fresh and dried stains, in case the last time your bestie spilled Cabernet Sauvignon on your dining room chair wasn't the last time.

    amazon.com

    It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains, and pet accidents. And it's woman-owned!

    Promising review: "I am re-ordering this product because it works amazingly well. My husband spilled an entire glass of red wine on a dining room chair and this product removed the entire stain. You can't even tell which chair it was. Last night, he spilled an entire glass of red wine on our WHITE Berber carpet. We immediately applied the product, and the stain is about 95% removed. I had no hope that it would work as Berber carpets are impossible to clean. But if you didn't know where the wine was spilled, you would not be able to tell. A definite MUST to have on hand, especially with a husband that has the 'dropsies'." —LBH

    Get it from Amazon for $11.84.

    6. A double-ended extension chord for when it's your turn to host the movie night and there's a severe lack of outlets in the living room. With these, each outlet can charge up to six items so that everyone's phones stay nice and charged.

    The double-ended extension cord in white
    Amazon

    Cords are six feet long and have three plugs each.

    Promising review: "We have a single in-floor power outlet in our open living room for two power recliners and a floor lamp. Our solution was an ugly oversized power strip that couldn’t be hidden. This clever split extension cord lets us tuck the cord under end tables and chairs while still providing plenty of outlets for the recliners and lights. Genius!" —D. Tenwinkel

    Get it from Amazon for $14.87+ (available in two colors).

    7. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers that stop your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time. And also because you're done struggling to untangle the bras, tank tops, and swimsuits that just love twining themselves together.

    sheets in a dryer with the square detanglers attached
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from Shark Tank!

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a four-pack).

    8. A pair of cooling pillowcases so you can finally stop having to constantly flip your pillow over to get that oh-so-wonderful chilly sensation.

    Photo of pillowcase nicely fitted over the reviewer&#x27;s pillow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Tired/annoyed with constantly fixing & fidgeting with pillowcases while trying to sleep and get comfortable. Bought these because of the zipper functionality and I honestly don't think I'll ever buy another pillowcase without zippers. They're hardly noticeable too, which is something I was originally concerned with. Best quality after the zippers is the coolness of these. 'Cooler than the other side of the pillow' takes on new meaning with these things. This material's 'cool' just seems to be cooler than any other pillowcases we own. Highly recommend — probably going to buy more for the rest of the bedrooms." —Craig S.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).

    9. Wet & Forget shower cleaner to rid your shower of soap scum, grime, and body oils without all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent.

    Reviewer's dirty shower walls before using the product
    Reviewer's clean shower walls after using the product
    www.amazon.com

    Simply spray it on all surfaces that need cleaning, leave overnight, and rinse thoroughly the next morning.

    Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! It has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it is a pleasure! I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" —Lynne888g

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and three pack sizes).

    10. An ultra-thin, universally compatible socket cover so that you can hide the outlet by your desk in a very sleek way, along with all the ugly plugs and cords hanging out of it. It takes long enough as it is to create the perfect office space — we're not about to let a few cords stop us!

    a reviewer holding the outlet cover with a power strip attached
    a reviewer photo of the slim outlet cover with a piece of furniture up against the wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Sleek Socket is a small biz focused on sleek power outlet solutions for your home!

    Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in two lengths and multiple styles, including surge protectors and dual power strips).

    11. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer with a design that lets you de-clutter your kitchen drawers and neatly display all your silverware so you finally know where that spoon went. It has over 9,000 5-star ratings and is especially perfect for small kitchens!

    Reviewer image of clutter drawer before using the organizer and more organized drawer after using the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I literally never knew a product like this existed but I'm so glad I found it. This is such a space saver! I couldn't fit half of the things I currently can now that I have this. My previous utensil drawer organization was side by side instead of stacked. With this item, I have so much more space and can fit so much more! No more having items in cups or little boxes on the counter! And the blue color is gorgeous, my favorite. 10/10 would recommend to anyone." —Rhonda Starwell

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two styles).

    12. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher so that you can restore it to its squeaky clean state and have one less thing on your plate (get it?).

    reviewer's dirty dishwasher with brown stains on the bottom
    The same dishwasher, which is now stain-free after using the tablets
    www.amazon.com

    It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!

    Promising review: "Best dishwasher cleaner yet. I've tried the other dishwasher cleaners. Some require require high temperature water to melt a wax plug. I don't want to add more chemicals that will stick to the surfaces. Others don't require melting wax, but they leave a cloying 'fragrance' that lingers for several washers. This product was so easy to use: cut the tablet from its sealed pouch and drop it into the detergent chamber inside the dishwasher and just press start. That SIMPLE! When it was done, the inside appeared to sparkle. Most of the gunk that had built up around the door and all the surfaces were clean. AND there was no lingering cloying odor. It smelled like nothing. Perfect." —David

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $9.73.

    13. And a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets that clean deep inside every part of your machine (including the parts you can't see!) to help remove odor-causing residues and grime. If you've every had to wash any items that your furry friend had an accident on, you know the smell I'm talking about.

    The inside of a reviewer's clean and shiny washing machine after using the tablets
    Reviewer holding the bag of tablets
    www.amazon.com

    They work with top and front load washers, including HE (high efficiency). Just place one tablet into the empty washer tub, select "clean washer" cycle, and remove any residue that may have been left behind. For washer non-HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, select and run a normal or heavy cycle with the hot water setting. For HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, select and run the largest load and longest cycle with the hot water setting.

    Promising review: "First off, the price on this is wonderful. I've priced these from different places and this is the best price I've found by far. Now to attest to how well they work. These absolutely get the job done. We had an older dog who was in the last stages of life and used the bathroom in (washable) diapers, and had accidents on her blanket. We also have a 13-month-old baby who had bouts of vomiting on everything at the time... not to mention all of the regular household laundry. So, suffice it to say, we had a lot of washing going on. The washer didn't have a smell, but it did need to be cleaned rather desperately. I did the best I could with various cleaning products, but this surpassed any attempts I made. With only one tablet, there were immediate results. The washer smelled fresh and clean, and looked brand-new on the inside. Our clothes were even cleaner after a wash cycle once we used these. I would whole-heartedly recommend this product, especially if you have babies and/or fur babies." —Pinkribbon20

    Get a six-pack (six month supply) from Amazon for $10.16 (also available in a five-pack).

    14. A TubShroom if your shower drain always ends up looking like Chewbacca just took a bath. It catches all types of hair and product residue to prevent your drains from getting clogged (and your plumber visit costs from going up!).

    The tubshroom with hair surrounding it
    amazon.com

    Just pop it into your drain and you're good to go! Reviewers also say it's super easy to clean afterwards.

    Promising review: "Great for household with three females with long hair and two men with chest and leg hair, etc. We hate digging hair out of the drain after our showers, knowing tons got missed and will damage the pipes later down the line! This little charm is awesome, collects the hair around the bumps and is easily collected after each shower. Still kind of yucky to gather the hair, but I feel like it will save us money with a plumber in the future by keeping the hair from getting down the drain!" —S. Pearce

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).

    To learn more, check out our full TubShroom review.

    15. A Howard Products wood polisher that'll have your dining room table looking as polished as the wardrobe from Narnia. It polishes all wood surfaces with a blend of beeswax, carnauba wax, and orange oil so that your wooden furniture maintains a soft luster.

    Reviewer image of table with dull surface before using the product and polished surface after using it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used on eggshell-finish painted cabinets in my kitchen and dining room. They were dull looking, even when wiped down and clean. After I used this product they had a satin finish that gently reflects light. I used on an oak desk and it’s come back to life. Had always used paste wax on it. This is much easier to use. And the fragrance is phenomenal. No petroleum odor like paste wax. A slight citrus smell remains. It goes a long ways as well. Recommended to a friend. She is as pleased as I am!" —Mimi22

    Get it from Amazon for $9.89.

    16. A set of hardware storage drawers if your knickknacks or small car tools are strewn across the garage. They are stackable and can also be mounted using keyhole slots so that you no longer have to waste time looking for that one specific screwdriver.

    Reviewer using containers to organize office utensils
    Reviewer using containers to separate small car tools
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We built a new house and I got the chance to start over with organizing my garage. With just two of these I was able to replace a hodgepodge of different organizers I had accumulated over the years. The drawers are long enough to hold framing nails, and the double drawers are just a littler deeper which makes them useful for bulkier things. Only complaint is they don’t come with enough dividers, but you can buy more to suit your needs. Overall a great organizer for the money." —Dubya77

    Get one with 44 drawers from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven sizes and three colors).

    17. A supportive seat cushion for your desk chair because you haven't properly experienced sitting until you've sat on this baby. It has a non-slip bottom and a unique U-shaped cutout that helps you maintain proper spinal alignment and posture through hours of sitting. It's given many WFH workers' lower backs some much-needed pressure relief. It's no wonder it has over 68,000 5-star ratings!

    Reviewer's grey seat cushion on desk chair
    Reviewer's red seat cushion on desk chair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried multiple seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!! I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" —CC

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five colors).

    18. A pack of light-dimming stickers to dim those surprisingly distracting little lights on the electronics in your room. Who knew a tiny blinking light could disturb one's sleep so much?

    A customer review photo of the lights on their device before and after placing the stickers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Between the leds on my various chargers and smart devices, my bedside was super bright. I don’t need it super dark but this was literally bright enough that it was waking me up during the night. I’d considered covering them with electrical tape but wanted to be able to see if the light was on and did not want sticky residue on my devices. These stickers fixed that issue. They dim leds enough so that you can still see them but cut their glare. I highly recommend them." —Ruth P.

    Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $4.49.

    19. An electrical cord box if you actively avoid looking at that jumble of wires and cables in the corner of your living room. This elegant box keeps the mess hidden while also keeping your kids/dogs away from messing with them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best thing I have found for managing all the wires and cables at my computer area... two computers, a printer, special landline with answering machine, and a lamp... all fit well in one box! I use wire wrap for the wires to keep them gathered and whole area looks great!!! Bought second one for reading area in living room where another batch of wires live. Sturdy and good looking. Will order a couple more for sewing room and bedroom. Thanks for a real problem solver." —Barbara G. Conley

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).

    20. A set of shelf bins to give your fridge some Monica Geller-level organization. They declutter your fridge by giving every group of items in it its own bin and finally letting you see that bottle of ranch in the back that has probably (definitely) expired.

    Reviewer photo showing the inside of a fridge organized using the bins
    amazon.com

    The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

    Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." —BookBroke

    Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $36.99 (also available in packs of four and eight).

    21. A rustproof shower basket caddy for those of us that have a thorough shower process with many heavily-used products but not a lot of space. This lets you keep everything neatly organized in one area!

    Reviewer&#x27;s basket caddy with many bottles and loofahs on it
    amazon.com

    Just clean your shower wall, press the adhesive, hang the shelf, and you're good to go!

    Promising review: "I had bought this a couple years ago for my shower and loved it so much that I bought it again for the guest shower, too. It's very sturdy and can hold a lot of weight. No rust (even on the old one). Adhesive is easy to apply and has not started peeling off. It also comes with extra adhesive in case you mess up the first time or want to move it later on." —Ashley

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.23+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    22. A clear, sturdy toy blocker if your kids' idea of cleaning up their room is pushing their toys under the furniture. Or if your pets just love to keep you on your toes by seeing how many toys they can get you to retrieve for them. These blockers stop those toys from going into the abyss that is the underside of furniture and can withstand being bullied by your pets!

    Toys being stopped by the blocker from rolling under the couch
    Amazon

    To install, just try and locate the optimum position, cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height, remove the protective paper and stick to the position on clean and dry floor. It can also help discourage pets from hiding under furniture!

    Promising reviews: "These are AMAZING! They’re a little bit of a pain to install if you want them absolutely perfect but so so worth it. Adhesion is really good too!! We’ve had them for three months and my kids or cat still haven’t figured out how to miraculously get stuff stuck under the couches! I just ordered more for other areas in our house because I love them!" —Miranda

    "WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS! I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life-changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." —Crystal K

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).