35 Problem-Solving Products For Every Room In Your Home

1. A set of Bed Bands because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
2. A bottle of drywall repair putty so that no one (especially your landlord) is privy to all your failed attempts at hanging your aesthetic living room wall decor. Its water-based formula is mess-free and able to be applied straight from the container!
3. A discreet indoor plug-in flying insect trap that works immediately to attract insects within a 400-square-foot radius and answers our prayers for a kitchen free of knats and fruit flies.
4. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
5. A bottle of bleach-free Wine Away red wine stain remover that works to remove both fresh and dried stains, in case the last time your bestie spilled Cabernet Sauvignon on your dining room chair wasn't the last time.
6. A double-ended extension chord for when it's your turn to host the movie night and there's a severe lack of outlets in the living room. With these, each outlet can charge up to six items so that everyone's phones stay nice and charged.
7. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers that stop your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time. And also because you're done struggling to untangle the bras, tank tops, and swimsuits that just love twining themselves together.
8. A pair of cooling pillowcases so you can finally stop having to constantly flip your pillow over to get that oh-so-wonderful chilly sensation.
9. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner to rid your shower of soap scum, grime, and body oils without all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent.
Simply spray it on all surfaces that need cleaning, leave overnight, and rinse thoroughly the next morning.
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! It has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it is a pleasure! I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" —Lynne888g
10. An ultra-thin, universally compatible socket cover so that you can hide the outlet by your desk in a very sleek way, along with all the ugly plugs and cords hanging out of it. It takes long enough as it is to create the perfect office space — we're not about to let a few cords stop us!
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
11. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer with a design that lets you de-clutter your kitchen drawers and neatly display all your silverware so you finally know where that spoon went. It has over 9,000 5-star ratings and is especially perfect for small kitchens!
12. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher so that you can restore it to its squeaky clean state and have one less thing on your plate (get it?).
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "Best dishwasher cleaner yet. I've tried the other dishwasher cleaners. Some require require high temperature water to melt a wax plug. I don't want to add more chemicals that will stick to the surfaces. Others don't require melting wax, but they leave a cloying 'fragrance' that lingers for several washers. This product was so easy to use: cut the tablet from its sealed pouch and drop it into the detergent chamber inside the dishwasher and just press start. That SIMPLE! When it was done, the inside appeared to sparkle. Most of the gunk that had built up around the door and all the surfaces were clean. AND there was no lingering cloying odor. It smelled like nothing. Perfect." —David
13. And a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets that clean deep inside every part of your machine (including the parts you can't see!) to help remove odor-causing residues and grime. If you've every had to wash any items that your furry friend had an accident on, you know the smell I'm talking about.
They work with top and front load washers, including HE (high efficiency). Just place one tablet into the empty washer tub, select "clean washer" cycle, and remove any residue that may have been left behind. For washer non-HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, select and run a normal or heavy cycle with the hot water setting. For HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, select and run the largest load and longest cycle with the hot water setting.
Promising review: "First off, the price on this is wonderful. I've priced these from different places and this is the best price I've found by far. Now to attest to how well they work. These absolutely get the job done. We had an older dog who was in the last stages of life and used the bathroom in (washable) diapers, and had accidents on her blanket. We also have a 13-month-old baby who had bouts of vomiting on everything at the time... not to mention all of the regular household laundry. So, suffice it to say, we had a lot of washing going on. The washer didn't have a smell, but it did need to be cleaned rather desperately. I did the best I could with various cleaning products, but this surpassed any attempts I made. With only one tablet, there were immediate results. The washer smelled fresh and clean, and looked brand-new on the inside. Our clothes were even cleaner after a wash cycle once we used these. I would whole-heartedly recommend this product, especially if you have babies and/or fur babies." —Pinkribbon20
14. A TubShroom if your shower drain always ends up looking like Chewbacca just took a bath. It catches all types of hair and product residue to prevent your drains from getting clogged (and your plumber visit costs from going up!).
15. A Howard Products wood polisher that'll have your dining room table looking as polished as the wardrobe from Narnia. It polishes all wood surfaces with a blend of beeswax, carnauba wax, and orange oil so that your wooden furniture maintains a soft luster.
16. A set of hardware storage drawers if your knickknacks or small car tools are strewn across the garage. They are stackable and can also be mounted using keyhole slots so that you no longer have to waste time looking for that one specific screwdriver.
Promising review: "We built a new house and I got the chance to start over with organizing my garage. With just two of these I was able to replace a hodgepodge of different organizers I had accumulated over the years. The drawers are long enough to hold framing nails, and the double drawers are just a littler deeper which makes them useful for bulkier things. Only complaint is they don’t come with enough dividers, but you can buy more to suit your needs. Overall a great organizer for the money." —Dubya77
17. A supportive seat cushion for your desk chair because you haven't properly experienced sitting until you've sat on this baby. It has a non-slip bottom and a unique U-shaped cutout that helps you maintain proper spinal alignment and posture through hours of sitting. It's given many WFH workers' lower backs some much-needed pressure relief. It's no wonder it has over 68,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried multiple seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!! I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" —CC
18. A pack of light-dimming stickers to dim those surprisingly distracting little lights on the electronics in your room. Who knew a tiny blinking light could disturb one's sleep so much?
19. An electrical cord box if you actively avoid looking at that jumble of wires and cables in the corner of your living room. This elegant box keeps the mess hidden while also keeping your kids/dogs away from messing with them.
20. A set of shelf bins to give your fridge some Monica Geller-level organization. They declutter your fridge by giving every group of items in it its own bin and finally letting you see that bottle of ranch in the back that has probably (definitely) expired.
21. A rustproof shower basket caddy for those of us that have a thorough shower process with many heavily-used products but not a lot of space. This lets you keep everything neatly organized in one area!
22. A clear, sturdy toy blocker if your kids' idea of cleaning up their room is pushing their toys under the furniture. Or if your pets just love to keep you on your toes by seeing how many toys they can get you to retrieve for them. These blockers stop those toys from going into the abyss that is the underside of furniture and can withstand being bullied by your pets!
To install, just try and locate the optimum position, cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height, remove the protective paper and stick to the position on clean and dry floor. It can also help discourage pets from hiding under furniture!
Promising reviews: "These are AMAZING! They’re a little bit of a pain to install if you want them absolutely perfect but so so worth it. Adhesion is really good too!! We’ve had them for three months and my kids or cat still haven’t figured out how to miraculously get stuff stuck under the couches! I just ordered more for other areas in our house because I love them!" —Miranda
"WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS! I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life-changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." —Crystal K
