35 Things If Your Personal Style Is “Lazy Chic”

This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture *and* some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences!

Promising review: "I love K-beauty and this is one of my favorite lip oils. It makes my lips softer and looking like cherry plump. Plus, this shade acts as a lip tint, and I like how long it stays on my lips. As first, I thought that the bottle seems small but after applying 2-3 times/day for a month I still have a lot left to use. It moisturizes your lips and leaves a red tint on your lips, and it's lasted very long!" —Nhu



