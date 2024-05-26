35 Things If Your Personal Style Is “Lazy Chic”

1. A basic long-sleeve shirt, aka a super classic staple. It's clean-cut, versatile, and just what you need if it's too warm for a jacket but still too breezy out to wear short sleeves (hello, spring).
Promising review: "I’m absolutely delighted with this long-sleeve top! The fit is impeccable, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The material is soft and offers just the right amount of stretch. It’s become a staple piece in my wardrobe because of its versatility — it pairs beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and even office wear for a touch of modernity. After several washes, it maintains its shape and vibrant color. It’s rare to find such a quality top at this price point. This top has exceeded my expectations and has been a fantastic addition to my collection." —Alaina Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).
2. A set of beautiful pearl hair clips for when you feel like you're having a bad hair day and just want to put your hair up. This lets you do just that, but in a very ~pretty~ way. Plus, they come in a variety styles and sizes!
Promising review: "Most favorite hair clips! These just dress up anything you are wearing, but you don't have to fix your hair. I love the variety of sizes. The pearls are a beautiful shade of white, I get compliments every time I wear these." —Molly
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five different assortments).
3. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil made with soothing apple water to help moisturize and soften your lips without giving you that icky sticky finish. It's the perfect way to give your lips a lovely, natural-looking flush in a snap.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture *and* some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences!
Promising review: "I love K-beauty and this is one of my favorite lip oils. It makes my lips softer and looking like cherry plump. Plus, this shade acts as a lip tint, and I like how long it stays on my lips. As first, I thought that the bottle seems small but after applying 2-3 times/day for a month I still have a lot left to use. It moisturizes your lips and leaves a red tint on your lips, and it's lasted very long!" —Nhu
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in ten colors, two sizes, and in sets).
4. A forever reliable oversized crewneck because it lets you pull off a classic laidback look while staying *super* comfy. And bonus — it comes in lotsss of cute colors. 😍
Promising review: "Obsessed with this sweatshirt! It is so cute and surprisingly high quality. It has the look and feel of Lululemon/Athleta without the hefty price tag. It definitely has an oversized look, so I sized down. I love this sweatshirt so much, I’ve bought it in several colors! Don’t think, just buy!" —Angela D. Paulus
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S—XL and in 26 colors).
5. Or an oversized knit sweater if you want all the coziness, but with a little extra touch of chic. Perfect for pairing with jeans or tucked into a simple skirt!
Promising review: "I am in love with this fluffy oversized soft sweater! It's like wearing a cozy hug all day long. The material is incredibly soft, and the oversized fit adds an extra level of comfort. It's perfect for chilly days, keeping me warm without sacrificing style. If you want to feel both comfy and chic, this sweater is a must-have for your wardrobe!" —Ashley Rowell
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 25 styles).
6. A Revlon hot air brush that'll save you more than double the time it takes you to style your hair with a traditional blowdryer and round brush. This magical tool will give you soft, smooth waves with just a few passes!
Promising review: "I am a licensed cosmetologist of 30+ years and I couldn’t be more pleased! Salon-perfect, shiny, bouncy blow outs! Dries and styles in one or two easy passes ( on damp hair) and provides maximum lift if I style it that way. Easily dries and styles large sections of hair making this THE BEST hairstyling tool! Highly recommend! I use the low setting and cool blast. Surprised and very happy that I don't need med/high settings. Only caveat I have come across so far: the temp/speed setting is in an awkward place to be able to change it while using. Learning curve, I suppose. Otherwise, another GREAT styling tool from Revlon! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" —ERJ
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in 11 styles).
7. A pair of retro '90s style sunglasses to throw on as you're headed out the door because there's no better accessory to make any outfit chic than a stylish pair of sunnies. It's giving '90s Jennifer Aniston, and we're so here for it.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sunglasses. It came just as expected, seems to be pretty good quality and works against the sun well! Also looks bomb with any outfit you want to match it with. Get it, treat yo’ self queens." —Marina Parsons
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 24 colors and in packs of one or two pairs).
8. A lightweight, stretchy tank top bodysuit you can wear under your clothing as shapewear or pair with jeans to achieve an outfit that has countless ways to accessorize. 😍 It's seamless, breathable, and will hug your body *just* right.
Promising review: "I can confidently say this bodysuit has been a game-changer in my wardrobe. This bodysuit combines comfort, support, and a seamless design to create remarkable shape wear. The versatility of this bodysuit is noteworthy. Whether I'm dressing up for a special occasion or looking for extra support in my everyday attire, this bodysuit seamlessly fits into my wardrobe. It's become a go-to choice for achieving a polished and refined look without sacrificing comfort." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XXL—5XL and in 11 colors).
9. A set of hair spin pins because they do the work of 20 bobby pins and help you create a quick and easy updo for those busy mornings when you're on your way out and just need your hair OUT of your face.
To use, just gather your hair and twist it into a tight bun (no hair tie needed!), tuck in the ends, and spin the pins into the edges of your bun.
Promising review: "When even a ponytail won't do and a hat isn't socially acceptable, pull out the spin pins. These are easy to carry in your purse for emergency hair days. They twist together/around each other so they stay kind of bundled together, and I keep them with several regular bobby pins to keep stray hairs tucked together. I find the minis are far more comfortable to wear as well as easier to get in the hair. You will still need a few pins to secure some random loose hairs if a PERFECT bun is your goal. But if you are like me and most days you just need your hair out of your face and off your neck-these are excellent since the bun stays put. Works beautifully under scrub caps as well." —Blondiechick
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (also available as a three-pack).
10. A NYX instant brow styler for those days when your brows have a mind of their own and refuse to cooperate. Its precise applicator makes it easy for you to brush across your brows and it claims to hold them in place for 16 hours with no flakiness or that icky white residue!
NYX is a cruelty-free brand. If you want something that focuses a little more on pigment, this is one of my personal faves too!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim to try to get my newly curling dark brown brows under control. Many other 'clear' products I’ve tried leave a white residue. I’d been using the brown Patrick Ta Major Brow which works and is fine, but it’s expensive and takes a little longer to prepare and apply. This Nyx product is so fast and easy — swipe and go, leaves virtually no residue, keeps the brows laying straight, and is a fraction of the cost of many Sephora products I’ve tried." —E Morris
Get it from Amazon for $9.72+ (available in five shades).
11. A cozy ribbed knit turtleneck because it never goes out of style (sing it with me, Swifties). And hey, it's *perfect* for those evening backyard hangouts you've got coming up this summer. 👀
Promising review: "This sweater felt like a dream to wear. I love the warmth and comfortable softness of this sweater; I was so surprised when I pulled it out of the packaging. The shape and structure of this sweater are exactly as pictured, and I loved the rib-knit material for a more polished look." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S—XXL and in 25 styles).