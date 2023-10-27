You May Not Be Martha Stewart, But These 45 Kitchen Products Will Get You Pretty Close

1. A miraculous veggie chopper with four interchangeable blades that slice and chop your fruits and veggies for you. It cuts down your food prep time by a LOT, making it a huge relief for when you have guests coming over and you didn't know making stir fry could take that long.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper that was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three styles and three colors).
2. And a compact 8-in-1 spiralizer that gives you a juicer, grater, shredder, and more without taking up all your space. Use those spiralizer blades for when you feel like getting a little ~fancy~ with your presentation — it'll look like it was plated by Martha herself!
Just swap out the inserts to go from one function to another!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "This is the second spiralizer that I have purchased, and by far the best I have used. It's super easy to use and to clean. My other spiralizer that I had was difficult to clean properly and I want to use they as often as possible so the use and cleaning of the product is very important! Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer is a great product and I will be purchasing more to give as gifts for the holiday season. I would definitely recommend. A+++ item." —Yvonne I
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in four- and six-in-one styles).
3. A pre-seasoned cast iron skillet crafted with natural vegetable oil to help you create a mouth-watering sear and crust on your meal that'll make it look like it came straight out of Martha Cooks. Use it to make pasta, hash browns, cookies, and so much more!
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.
Promising review: "I love this skillet! I've owned it for eight months now and it still looks as new as it did before. Make sure to research how to clean your cast iron cookware and always heat them up to evaporate any surface moisture after cleaning before oiling. I've made many different foods in this, Utica greens, bacon, eggs, steak, pizza...etc. All have come out perfect. I would say I would buy this again, but I see this skillet lasting forever!" —Tinkerman
Get the 10.25-inch skillet from Amazon for $19.90 (available in seven sizes).
4. A pair of extra-long oven mitts, because let's not forget — your wrists and forearms are subject to kitchen burns too! These will cover all the most vulnerable parts of your hands and arms, so you can reach into that oven for your freshly made casserole without fear for your skin against the super hot temperature.
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible...no more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
5. A chic cross-back apron (with pockets!) your OOTD will be grateful for because you'll be protecting it from the murder scene you're about to turn your kitchen into. It's made of soft, breathable linen with a cross-back design to help you avoid that dreadful neck strain.
It's so cute, you'll *almost* want to wear another apron over this one, but you can just toss it into the washing machine when it's time to clean.
Magic Linen is a family-run small business based in Lithuania that makes the most gorgeous handmade textiles, from bedding to tablecloths.
Promising reviews: "The absolute best thing I have ever treated myself to. Slip it on. No buckles, no ties, and no adjusting. Washes and wears beautifully. This is my second one. I also ordered my daughter one. She loves it as much as I do." —kathdona
"High quality fabric, beautifully made. The apron is even better looking in person than in the photos. Fits comfortably and is easy to move about in. This has exceeded my expectations and I’m planning on baking all weekend wearing this beautiful apron!" —Nancy McLaughlin
Get it from Magic Linen on Etsy for $59.40 (available in sizes S–XXL and eight colors).
6. A KitchenAid immersion blender here to save the day and keep you from having to pour hot liquids into a blender and risk burning yourself. It speedily dissolves any chunks in your homemade tomato soup so that it has that velvety, creamy texture without ever having to transfer it from the pot!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross says: "I own the blue immersion blender, and as someone who's just 5 feet tall and has practically zero upper body strength, I find that it's been a total game changer. Now, whenever I want a smooth sauce or silky soup, all I have to do is stick this bad boy into the pot, press a button, and presto! No more having to muster up all my strength to lift a heavy pot, and then pour hot liquid from it into a blender (I mean, disaster waiting to happen and such a poor use of time). Oh, and it's SO easy to clean, plus the pretty blue hue makes me happy every time I use it!"
Promising review: "Best immersion blender I've used! This thing is so powerful! Smoothly blended my roasted butternut squash, onion, and celery to make a bisque. I love the pan guard so I can blend right in the pot and it doesn’t scratch. It was very easy to use and clean. Highly recommend." —Annabelle
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
7. Or a Vitamix blender that you can actually use to create your entire three-course meal. You can choose from 10 speeds depending on your desired texture, and it can even bring cold ingredients to steaming hot in just minutes (perfect for making your signature cream of broccoli soup!). From smoothies to hot soups to creamy desserts, your delicious concoction will be super ~smooth~.
And a bonus? It's self-cleaning! Just add a drop of dish soap and warm water, and it'll clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.
Promising review: "It took us years of research and a bit of hemming and hawing to finally pull the trigger on this purchase. We have no regrets other than we should have bought one sooner. The most pleasing and surprising discovery was how easy the clean-up is. What a fantastic way to get your daily veggies or to make sure they don't go to waste. We've had fun trying the different soup recipes and are so amazed at how steamy and smooth they turn out in just around five minutes. Now on to frozen cocktails... holy FUN! This thing makes restaurant/bar quality frozen cocktails that are beyond smooth, easy to make and super easy to clean-up. If you're on the fence like we were just do it, you won't regret it!" —Christopher
Get it from Amazon for $401.15+ (available in three colors).
8. A batter dispenser you'll be extra grateful for on Sunday mornings when the family is begging for chocolate chip pancakes. This features a convenient measurement guide and allows you to mix up your batter right in the container. Then, just pull the lever for and dispense those flawlessly proportioned pancakes onto the skillet. Boom — the cleanup stress is now off your shoulders! This hack is so genius, it feels like it could have come from Martha herself.
Promising review: "I got this yesterday, and my son asked me this morning if I would make him pancakes! I was happy to oblige, so I could try my new kitchen gadget, and it did not disappoint! I LOVE it! I made the batter right in the container, and it has measurements on it, so I didn't even have to get out my measuring cups. The batter came out perfectly and easily, and when I stopped the flow, it immediately stopped! There was not one dribble of batter anywhere, and the pancakes turned out perfectly! I cannot wait to make cupcakes with this! That was the main reason I bought it, because I always dribble cake batter everywhere when I try to make cupcakes, and it's a mess. I love cupcakes, but not the mess. Now I will be able to easily make them! I will most likely buy this as gifts for my family and friends as well. My advice, get it!" —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $20.58.
9. A silicone baking mat that'll help you make cookies worthy of being the next thing on Martha's list of favorite comfort foods. It'll also save you so much money (and so many trees!) because it'll let you kiss that flimsy parchment paper goodbye. This mat is bigger and thicker than your average one to accommodate more pastries and is made of nonstick material that helps reduce residue, making it super easy to clean!
You can also use it as a sturdy surface to knead your dough!
Promising review: "I like everything about these baking mats. They are great in the oven and really cut down on cleanup for cookie sheets and baking pans. I bought some more to put in my refrigerator. Cleaning is a breeze. I just take them out, wipe them down with vinegar and water, and rinse them off. I let them dry in the dish drainer whilst I wipe down the fridge. And they provide an added bonus of keeping the glass shelves from getting all scratched up." —pauwau
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker so that you don't have to subject yourself to the patience it takes to wait around for water to boil. This cooker will satisfy your spaghetti craving in just 12–13 minutes! You'll be slurpin' up those yummy noodles like you're in Lady and the Tramp in no time.
It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.
Promising review: "I love pasta, but I hate *making* pasta. Too many pots, pans, strainer, cleanup, etc. Forget it. And after a long day at work when I am craving pasta, all I want to do is eat right away. This pasta cooker cooked pasta better than I have ever cooked pasta in my life. I am Italian, so as you can imagine I have eaten (and made myself) a LOT of pasta. This product is a game changer. It was extremely easy to use, cooked quickly, and it came out PERFECTLY. Not over cooked, a little al dente, but not firm. Perfection. Now I have no excuse not to cook pasta for myself (and my husband) practically every day. BUY THIS. It will change your life." —Hope Lanza
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A Philips air fryer to cook your meats, fries, and veggies to a crispy perfection with little to no added oil. It's also perfect for large families (it can fit a whole chicken!) and will help you achieve a meal that looks like it belongs on the cover of Martha Stewart Living. And bonus! It removes excess fat and has a nonstick coating for easy breezy cleaning.
Promising review: "I've studied lots of air frying recipes from Pinterest, and tried my favorites. Everything I air fried came out perfectly — SO delicious. This cooks moist meats, and crispy fries, and taquitos, and perfect veggies. This Philips XXL is the perfect size for making all the recipes. I highly recommend this air fryer. I would give it 10 stars, if I could. It does not take up too much space, is quiet, and cooks perfectly when following recipes for air frying." —Lvs2RdBks
Get it from Amazon for $156.30.
12. An 11-piece set of space-saving nonstick pots and pans that includes two frying pans, two saucepans, and a sauté pan for *all* your cooking needs. The best part? It comes with two removable handles so that you can easily transfer your food from the oven to the table to the fridge fuss-free!
Promising review: "My husband got me this set as an anniversary gift and I am absolutely in love with them!! They are stackable so they save me a ton of room. They don't stick, are a breeze to clean, and heat up really well. I have cooked spaghetti sauce, eggs, chicken and a cheesy sauce in them and all the food just slipped out with ease! Highly recommend this set!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in five sizes and four colors).
13. Or a lightweight, nonstick Goodful all-in-one pan — it's so beautiful, Martha should use it for her next cooking tutorial. With this, you can fry, stew, poach, sauté *and* flambé. It even won over this reviewer, a retired country club chef, with how perfectly it browns and caramelizes every time!
Fun fact: Goodful is a BuzzFeed-owned brand!
Promising reviews: "The best overall pan that I’ve ever used. Browns and caramelizes perfectly every time! So easy to clean, it almost cleans itself. I can’t say enough about this pan! Worth three times what they charge for it. Solid gold 5 stars!!" —Barefootdude
"Whoever made this product knows and understands what is needed for cooking. I have never had a good cooking pan that does not require scrubbing because nothing sticks. I wish we could have more cooking sets like this pan. My sister and I love using it. Quality products. We need more. Thank you." —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $63.35+ (also available as a pot and in four colors).