You May Not Be Martha Stewart, But These 45 Kitchen Products Will Get You Pretty Close

Just swap out the inserts to go from one function to another!

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."

Promising review: "This is the second spiralizer that I have purchased, and by far the best I have used. It's super easy to use and to clean. My other spiralizer that I had was difficult to clean properly and I want to use they as often as possible so the use and cleaning of the product is very important! Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer is a great product and I will be purchasing more to give as gifts for the holiday season. I would definitely recommend. A+++ item." —Yvonne I

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in four- and six-in-one styles).