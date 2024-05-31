26 K-Beauty Products With Jaw-Dropping Result Photos

1. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterward. Its relatively low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. Or a Krave Beauty matcha hemp cleanser that lifts away dirt, makeup, and sunscreen without giving you that super tight feel. Its bouncy gel formula also hydrates and soothes your skin without stripping away your natural oils! I guess you can say it's a matcha made in heaven.
Krave Beauty is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.
Promising review: "I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried. Do your skin a favor and try this." —Monisa A.
3. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears (Hopefully, tears of joy!). It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $17.47.
4. A supercharged Beauty of Joseon retinal eye serum because it'll breathe some life back into your under-eyes. It's infused with hydrating ginseng extract, retinal to stimulate collagen and help reduce fine lines, and niacinamide to help enhance your skin tone. You're about to need a lot less concealer to feel ready for the day. 😉
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "This eye cream makes my eyes so soft; it has this luxurious feel that is better than any high-end product I have tried and for the cost? This stuff is unbelievable. I tried Ogee and all sorts of products that people swear by, but this one keeps my eyes hydrated and soft all night and lasts until the next day. It also isn’t greasy, which I love. Since it has retinal, I only put it on at night and use a vitamin C serum in the morning. I love this product! You can feel and see a difference after one use." —AJ
Get it from Amazon for $15 (also available as a two-pack).
5. And a The Saem hydrating eye stick, which has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Within 10 minutes my under eye bags and discoloration was considerably better. I didn't think this would work but I just screamed at my boyfriend "I'm screwed because I'm going to need to never run out of this stuff." Such a difference. I'm highly satisfied and upset I didn't purchase more to give to the ladies in my life as a holiday present. There's always next year though!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a collagen stick).
6. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising reviews: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin. My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
Get a box of eight from Amazon for $23.98 (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).
7. A bestselling Elizavecca hair treatment mask with *33,000 5-star ratings* and infused with collagen and ceramides to help repair your hair if it is damaged, over-processed, or just spent too much time under those strong sun rays during spring break.
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.
Promising reviews: "Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok. This stuff is way better than Olaplex for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and i couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. My hair is sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. It now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." —Eline
Get it from Amazon for $8.30.
8. A Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, which is a lightweight gel-type cream that'll help soothe dry, irritated skin and strengthen your skin barrier by enriching it with the long-lasting hydration it's been begging for.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I was kind of skeptical about this product, but I have heard quite a few people using it so I wanted to give it a try. To my surprise, it has left my skin super smooth, super soft, and very hydrated. My make up lays very smoothly as well. I use it day and night and definitely recommend it. It does not have a smell. The consistency is kind of a slimy sticky (I know sounds kinda gross), but it dries right on the face quickly and easily and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. Definitely recommend! —Cort
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about five months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
10. Etude's 80% Mineral Translucent Powder that you might just fall in love with if you're someone that gets oily *real* fast. This magical powder is made with ingredients like fermented soybean, willow tree, and fluffy cotton extract to help avoid excess oil by strengthening the skin barrier. The best part? It's not just for your face! You can use this on the roots of your hair to target greasy locks and as a setting powder for your makeup.
Promising review: "Let me start off by saying I have an oil problem...like it's not normal. I have EXTREMELY oily skin and hair. I can wash my hair and face and within 2 hours look like somebody just dunked olive oil on my head and my forehead is so shiny it's ridiculous. I purchased this and it has been a life saver. Seriously. If I apply this powder straight out of the shower to my forehead, my bangs will now stay looking fresh and grease-free until the night! I've even tried the overnight trick! And never once in my life have I been able to shower at night and wake up looking halfway normal. I wake up with minimal oiliness! It's wild! I will ALWAYS purchase this!" —Willow
Gt it from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in three sizes).
11. A TikTok-famous Anua heartleaf soothing toner, which works like a charm to soothe and hydrate your skin all while balancing out your pH level thanks to its high concentration of heartleaf extract. (77%, to be exact!) It also enhances the absorption of serums and moisturizers and works *perfectly* prepping your skin before makeup for a glowy glass skin look.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Guys. Guys. MAGIC IN A BOTTLE. I was slightly hesitant to buy this because of the price point, but I know it was highly praised on TikTok. I kid you not; I have not had a SINGLE whitehead since I started using this. I have EXTREMELY sensitive skin, and this toner has been amazing. My skin has quite literally never been clearer. I have tried so many freakin' products to try and get my skin clear, and this one is absolutely my new holy grail. I cannot recommend this enough if you have oily, acne-prone, super-sensitive skin. I cannot express how happy I am at how affordable it is!" —morgan
Get it from Amazon for $18.83+ (available in two sizes).