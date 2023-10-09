39 Home Products Reviewers Say Are Exactly What They Needed

1. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner, which is likely to become your BFF when it comes to tackling the toughest stains in your home. This little machine's strong spray and suction can easily remove spots, stains, and odors. Use it in your car too — it's compact and portable!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
See it in action here!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed! I have a white entry runner that sees so much traffic and just gets so dirty. I was about to just buy another rug when I decided to buy this instead. Works great! Easy to use especially if you’re someone like me who doesn't read directions. You can just figure it out. It cleaned up my rug instantly and I use it every couple of weeks to keep my high traffic rugs fresh." —stephanie segura
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
2. A sleek, whisper-quiet air purifier that has an activated carbon filter and works to reduce lingering allergens (like pet hair!), smoke, and other toxins so you can breathe a bit easier. Oh, and it has over 63,000 5-star ratings!
This purifier includes several filter choices and a display light that can be turned off to enjoy a good night's sleep. Or, if you live in an apartment and could benefit from a purifier that reaches a smaller space, reviewers swear by this one too!
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! I have chronic sinus issues and realized my new place previously had a cat living here, which I’m allergic to. My bedroom has carpet which has been hard to clean all the cat hair out of, so I bought this to help me sleep better and it has helped so much! I like the low sound it makes too. It helps me fall asleep. —Bella Bolch
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black and white and in a pack that includes a replacement filter).
3. A set of Bed Bands because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "These are exactly what I needed. The metal clips hold much better than the plastic ones I'd gotten before. And I like the adjustable sliding thing, it makes it easier to get them in the right position. If you still see there's some slack once you've got them clipped on you can just shorten the elastic rather than reposition the clips. I have four of these for my mattress cover and four more for my sheet and now we're not waking up in the middle of the night with the corner of the sheet pulling off of the mattress!" —Beelissa
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).
4. A bottle of drywall repair putty so that no one (especially your landlord) is privy to all your failed attempts at hanging your aesthetic living room wall decor. Its water-based formula is mess-free and able to be applied straight from the container!
Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.
Promising review: "I had a hole in drywall from a wall anchor that had been removed. This product did exactly what I needed it to do with a minimum of muss and fuss, and no special equipment or tools. Follow the directions, use the cap edge to smooth it out, and it's just about perfect. I've since also used it to repair drywall that was damaged when an old vanity was removed, filled up the dent perfectly. I'm going to be doing some redecorating with some new pictures on my walls, and I know this will work perfectly to patch old holes. Good stuff." —Barbara A. Hanson
Get it from Amazon for $11.89.
5. A Baseboard Buddy, because it's a 4-foot extendable cleaning tool that'll make it possible to finally clean those baseboards, molding, and ceiling fans without needing to grab a ladder or put uncomfortable weight on your knees.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "I really needed this, I have a bad back and weakness in the knees. The baseboard buddy is exactly what I needed for my knees! I like that it comes with extra washable pads." —Deanna Mc
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A discreet indoor plug-in flying insect trap that works immediately to attract insects within a 400-square-foot radius and answers our prayers for a kitchen free of gnats and fruit flies.
It's also reusable and has no chemical insecticides, making it safe for children and pets.
Promising review: "This little thing is exactly what I needed. I've had such a horrible time with fruit flies this summer, to the point where I was just feeling crazy because I've been doing every old wives' tale I could think of to get rid of them. I got this item and it is bright, but not overwhelming. And it sang the perfect siren sound for those little monsters. I am so beyond happy. Highly recommend" —Devon
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
7. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny should be considered witchcraft.
Promising reviews: "Did exactly what I needed it to do. Had a pan that the bottom was so bad and no matter what I did it wouldn't come off. Two applications of this and it looks worlds better. I think I could probably do another pass and it would look even better. Also worked to get stuff of my stove top. Very impressed!" —Kathleen King
"When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A double-ended extension chord for when it's your turn to host the movie night and there's a severe lack of outlets in the living room. With these, each outlet can charge up to six items so that everyone's phones stay nice and charged.
9. A pair of cooling pillowcases so you can finally stop having to constantly flip your pillow over to get that oh-so-wonderful chilly sensation.
Promising review: "Purchased these for use over our pillow and this is EXACTLY what I was looking for. The pillows we have are amazing and stay cool but with a regular cotton pillowcase it doesn’t last all night. Went looking for a cooling pillowcase with a zipper since our pillows are heavy and kept sliding out of our regular pillowcases. These pillowcases are both cool to the touch AND soft and also just look great. Exactly what we needed and you can’t beat the price. Would definitely recommend!" —Y. Madrid
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).
10. And a pair of Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because that noggin of yours deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $60.99 (also available in king size).
11. An ultra-thin, universally compatible socket cover so that you can hide the outlet by your desk in a very sleek way, along with all the ugly plugs and cords hanging out of it. It takes long enough as it is to create the perfect office space — we're not about to let a few cords stop us!
Promising review: "My kitchen was clearly designed with a hutch or future counter cabinets in mind, which I have neither. I love my coffee cabinet setup, but the plug halfway up the wall [bothered me]. This looks so much better, and my cabinet still pushes up right against the wall. It came with accessories to help the cord stick to the wall, and even a curved tube if someone needed that. It’s exactly what I needed." —D. Foreman
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in two lengths and multiple styles, including surge protectors and dual power strips).
12. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer with a design that lets you de-clutter your kitchen drawers and neatly display all your silverware so you finally know where that spoon went. It has over 9,000 5-star ratings and is especially perfect for small kitchens!
Promising reviews: "Exactly what I needed." —Paige
"I literally never knew a product like this existed but I'm so glad I found it. This is such a space saver! I couldn't fit half of the things I currently can now that I have this. My previous utensil drawer organization was side by side instead of stacked. With this item, I have so much more space and can fit so much more! No more having items in cups or little boxes on the counter! And the blue color is gorgeous, my favorite. 10/10 would recommend to anyone." —Rhonda Starwell
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in two styles).