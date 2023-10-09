39 Home Products Reviewers Say Are Exactly What They Needed

This purifier includes several filter choices and a display light that can be turned off to enjoy a good night's sleep. Or, if you live in an apartment and could benefit from a purifier that reaches a smaller space, reviewers swear by this one too!

Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! I have chronic sinus issues and realized my new place previously had a cat living here, which I’m allergic to. My bedroom has carpet which has been hard to clean all the cat hair out of, so I bought this to help me sleep better and it has helped so much! I like the low sound it makes too. It helps me fall asleep. —Bella Bolch



Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black and white and in a pack that includes a replacement filter).