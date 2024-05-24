35 Home Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Living In Luxury On A Pauper’s Budget

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says about it: This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!



Promising review: "I ordered these pillowcases just to see if they could compete with Blissy. Well, they can. I have washed them three times and they came out great. They seem to protect your hair and skin. So, I’m very happy with them." —EMc

Promising review: "I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure. Highly recommend!" —Hannah Watkins



Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.57+ (available in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes and 37 colors).