35 Home Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Living In Luxury On A Pauper’s Budget

1. A plush shag duvet cover that looks like an impossibly soft cloud sitting in the corner of your room. I'll be running straight to this at the end of a long, tiresome day.
And bonus! You can also get these matching pillowcases to complete the whole look. 😍
Promising review: "This feels incredible. I love the weight to this. I slept better last night than I have in a very long time. Sensory overload. :) I think this is one of my best Amazon finds yet. Highly recommend. You will not regret your purchase." —ScooterBraun
2. Or a vibrant duvet cover set so you can give your bed an elegant makeover. I mean, the gold and emerald green combo is just *chef's kiss*.
Promising review: "I usually buy bedding from Pottery Barn because of the excellent quality. I did however fall in love with this pattern and decided to take a chance for the value, especially since the inside of the duvet cover comes with loops to attach to the comforter. The duvet set arrived in one day and was nicely packaged. The quality is excellent and the pattern is beyond my expectations. This is better than Pottery Barn!" —LA
3. A satin pillowcase — it'll give your bed a hint of ~luxury~. Not only does it look pretty, but reviewers say its soft fabric helps with acne-prone skin and creates less friction on their hair to avoid breakage. (We love a multi-functional product!)
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says about it: This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!
Promising review: "I ordered these pillowcases just to see if they could compete with Blissy. Well, they can. I have washed them three times and they came out great. They seem to protect your hair and skin. So, I’m very happy with them." —EMc
Promising review: "I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure. Highly recommend!" —Hannah Watkins
4. A gorgeous linen-scented reed diffuser that'll look oh-so-elegant on your counter. Not only does it come in many delightful scents (like clean linen and lavender thyme), but it also comes adorned with real preserved baby's breath flowers and eight pure cotton sticks that you can use to adjust the amount of aroma released.
Promising review: "I love the aesthetic of it and the smell is amazing! I bought two more as soon as I saw how nice this was. The quality feels so expensive and luxurious that it just had me in a chokehold, and I definitely love the look." —Isabell Thao
5. A set of room-darkening velvet curtains for an extravagant look on a budget. Pro tip: mount the rod ABOVE the window frame and measure the curtains correctly so you can get a floor-skimming look that belongs in a TV period piece drama.
Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about 8 degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with the curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname
6. An ultra-soft faux-fur rug so that when you wake up, your feetsies are welcomed with soft, plush fuzz instead of the hard floor that makes you want to hit the snooze button again.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The faux furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
7. Easy-to-install (they literally just stick on!) under-cabinet lighting because you shouldn't have to break the bank to add a classically modern touch to your kitchen (you can even set them to be motion-activated!). And since they help you avoid having to turn the bright overhead light on, they also help you make a stealth getaway for a late-night snack.
These under-the-cabinet lights are battery-powered and come with a remote that will allow you to power them on and off, change their intensity, and set them to be motion-activated.
Promising review: "I just remodeled my kitchen and wanted lights under my cabinets to give it a cozy feel. I wanted something easy to install but effective. These lights are great! You can adjust the brightness and can even put them on a timer so they turn off on their own after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. They come with sticky tape to attach to cabinets, but I also added sticky back Velcro, and they have stayed on perfectly. The company sent me an email offering any assistance if I should need it. I absolutely LOVE them and would recommend." —Lisa Corey
8. Peel-and-stick vinyl subway tile that makes for a *super* easy, custom update to your old-fashioned painted bathroom. Plus, this method requires no contractor, and it's easier to clean than your old bare wall!
These renter-friendly beauties are fully removable btw! You'll just need to heat with a hair dryer to unstick the adhesive. For the full install, reviewers recommend: a level, sanding block and sandpaper, measuring tape, ruler, screwdriver to remove outlets, and utility knife or scissors.
Promising review: "These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to the paint or the wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." —Tricia Hendrickson
9. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls because they blend beauty and function wonderfully. They're made of ceramic with a slightly wavy rim that'll make your inner minimalist sigh with joy. And don't worry — they're also microwave- and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen. They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." —C. Mah
10. A set of cute velvet shams to zhuzh up those unattractive throw pillows. Now, you can achieve new-looking cushions without having to *actually* buy brand-new cushions.
Also, if you can't find an exact measurement match for your throw pillows, you can go down a couple of inches: The pillows will look just overstuffed, like you spent a couple of hundos on them.
Promising review: "It's easy to see why these affordable yet high-quality throw pillow covers are a best seller. They are incredibly soft and comfortable, and they seem durable and well-made. What a simple and inexpensive way to change up your decor!" —Erika V.
11. Or a set of cozy faux-fur throw pillows that'll look like fluffy, dreamy clouds on top of your bed or couch (little will anyone know that you paid less than $20 for them 😉).
Promising review: "I bought these to put on my bed and I absolutely love, love, love them! One side has a super fluffy and soft side, and the back is surprisingly soft, it's almost like a suede feel. Be sure you have fully stuffed pillows!" —Rah Rah
