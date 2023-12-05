37 Gifts For Anyone Who Always Puts Comfort First

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of theirs because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. They'll no longer have to treat their pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $24.99+ (also available in king size and in four different materials).
2. A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket because 'tis the season to snuggle up on the couch with a PSL in hand. They can try *not* to doze off with this wrapped around them but uh...they'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three sizes and 17 styles).
3. A ridiculously cozy oversized blanket hoodie so they can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether they're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at their reading chair with their favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." —MandraDawn1
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (originally $59.99; available in 49 colors, including reversible styles!).
4. A pair of TikTok-famous Aerie crossover flare leggings for when they're just not in the mood to wear jeans (aka always). With these, they can keep the style and add the comfort.
Promising reviews: "The leggings are my favorite thing to wear — I literally wash and repeat them. They’re so comfortable and fit like a glove. I even got my mom to get the same pair lol. 12/10 highly recommend!" —Lucy
"They’re a perfect piece to add to your wardrobe; you can wear them anywhere, style them up or down, however you want. Perfectly comfortable, and the crossover is also super cute. There’s nothing bad I can say about them, I would literally wear these every day. I need to get more, I definitely recommend." —Rani
Get them from Aerie for $29 (originally $54.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL in regular, short, and long lengths, and eight colors).
5. A lightweight deep-tissue massage gun because I guess we're officially at that age...*sigh*. This'll help relieve them of the pain they get from kinks in places they didn't know could hurt. Who needs the spa when they've got their own personal, portable masseuse?
It comes with five massage heads and five speed levels to try out — and weighs just 1.5 pounds!
Promising review: "I have had chronic issues with pain caused by severely knotted muscles. This massager changed my life! I have tried muscle relaxers, stretching, and many other things, but a couple of muscles in my upper back would just knot up with any stress, physical or emotional, and the pain was nearly constant. I used this for about a half hour on all of my muscles with the first use, and the effects were immediate and profound. Pain relief was instant, and occasional use for a couple of minutes to the affected areas has been able to maintain that relief. I loved it so much, I bought one for my brother, who says it is helping him tremendously, as well. I have charged my massager twice in the last two months, battery life is excellent!" —Patty S.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A supportive seat cushion for their desk chair because they haven't properly experienced sitting until they've sat on this baby. It has a non-slip bottom and a unique U-shaped cutout that helps them maintain proper spinal alignment and posture through hours of sitting. It's given many WFH workers' lower backs some much-needed pressure relief. It's no wonder it has over 84,000 5-star ratings!
Read more about how ergonomic chair cushions can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried different seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!! I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $49.30 (available in five colors).
7. A luxury chenille bath rug that makes stepping out of the restorative oasis that is their bathtub a not-so-sad moment. It's nonslip, super absorbent, and made of chenille material so thick and plush, their foot might breathe a sigh of relief as it makes contact with it.
It's also machine washable!
Promising review: "These bathroom rugs exceeded my expectations. The teal color is vivid. They are thick and plush with an updated, spa like feel and appearance. My dog had an accident on one just before my guests were arriving. I had no choice but to toss in the washer and dryer. I can’t tell it apart from the others that have not been laundered. The non-skid backing really grips the floor. Rugs do not move at all unless picked up and moved. I’m very happy with these rugs. I bought two of the larger ones and one of the smaller ones for the toilet area." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine sizes and 22 colors).
8. And a splurge-worthy towel warmer because they deserve to be wrapped up in cozy warmth when they've finished bathing after a long, tiresome day. Trust me, after they experience the joy of turning every shower into a spa day, they will never go back.
It fits one oversized bath towel and you can program the heat in 15-minute intervals up to an hour.
Promising review: "We found this on TikTok and got it for ourselves for Xmas. Definitely not a necessity in life, but it's really nice to have, especially now in winter. We love to use it for our babies and I'm sure they like it as well. We haven't had any issues with use. I use a large, thick beach-size towel normally and that fits fine in there. The minimum time setting is 15 minutes, but you don't need to have it in there for the full 15 to get it warm." —Sam Pereyra
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (to get this price apply $10 coupon).
9. A pair of Apple AirPods Pro that come with four sizes of silicone tips so that they mold perfectly to their ear. So no need to worry about an awkward fit (or any annoying wires!) — they can just ~vibe~. They also have *chef's kiss* noise cancellation and a handy precision finding feature if they tend to lose anything that can fit in their pocket.
They can get up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case!
Promising reviews: "Love these! Wore them for an entire four-hour flight — very comfortable, and the batteries didn't die. Good sound-cancellation, so I didn't have to hear annoying conversations around me." —Vince in LA
"I work in an art studio where I paint in an airbrush booth. The vent fan for the fumes is so loud my ears would ring for hours after. I bought these AirPods Pro 2 and WOW! The ANC (active noise cancellation) completely removed the fan noise and also the sound of the air compressor. Even the hiss of the airbrush I was using! All I could hear was my music. The audio was amazing! I was blown away by the spatial audio. It was like being there. You turn your head and the different instruments sound like they are coming from different directions in the room. The sound is rich and clean, the bass full and deep. I’m just amazed. The tips fit my ears perfectly right out of the box. There is even an ear fit test you can do right in the settings to help you get the right fit. I’m so glad I bought these." —Myla
Get them from Amazon for $219.
10. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. (Imagine that!) Its ergonomic design will keep their head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Plus, it's a lot more stylish than a bulky neck pillow.
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles, weighs less than half a pound, and is machine washable!
Check it out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
11. Plus, a genius hoodie with a built-in eye mask they'll appreciate when their flight neighbor feels like keeping their window open with the bright sun staring them in the face. Its cozy, cotton blend fleece paired with its oversized fit will make them feel like they're wearing a blanket (in the most stylish way) and might even help them get some rest!
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XL and five colors — pink, tan, black, cream, and tie-dye).
12. A box of fragrance-free Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment packets, because there's almost nothing worse than skin annoyances like poison ivy, bug bites, sunburns, and rashes. This is is enriched with colloidal oatmeal to gently cleanse, moisturize, and alleviate irritated skin. And don't worry — reviewers say it's mild enough to relieve even sensitive skin!
Simply sprinkle the contents from the packet into warm bath water and mix it in before you soak.
Promising reviews: "This oatmeal bath has made a world of difference with my increasing pregnancy itchiness. The next day after a bath, my skin feels so smooth and moisturized. I have even come to find that it works excellently for sunburns! I soaked for two days in this bath with a very painful sunburn (realizing quickly that pregnancy makes my skin more sensitive to the sun) and my sunburn was gone by day three with the itch decreased and no peeling. I highly recommend this product! FYI: The only inconvenience is the claylike residue that builds up around your bath drain. If you clean it while it is still wet, it comes off very easily." —Audrey
"I first started using this product when I developed unbearably itchy, dry skin during my pregnancy. After no success with lotions and bath oils, this was the first product to provide me with relief. Now my 3-year-old has eczema and we use it in her bath water to help reduce inflammation and itching." —scmom
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.57.
13. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers that even amazed this reviewer with how well they carried them through a full day at Disneyland — and we all know that's the true test of comfort for any pair of shoes. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts so that their feet can kiss those painful blisters and midday discomfort goodbye.
Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).