18 Loungewear Pieces That’ll Have You Feeling Elegant In The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oh-so-soft fleece loungewear set that reviewers say feel a lot like Skims! Don't mind me, I'll just be wearing this while I'm hard at work on my laptop...on my couch...about to fall asleep because of how cozy I am.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $54.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).
2. A pair of viral flared leggings, which are *super* identical to the beloved Aerie ones! They're made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband to accentuate your figure. Talk about an elegant upgrade to your lazy Sunday ensemble. 😍
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $19.59+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 23 colors).
3. An affordable pair of soft fleece jogger pants that reviewers claim are just as buttery soft! And if you want to pair it with a cute bra and a loose sweater, you get extra points for effortless ~style~.
4. A ribbed knit two-piece lounge set with a classic wide-leg design that'll allow you *extra* room to crisscross while reading a book, wrap around a body pillow while watching a movie, or take a nap (in the oddest position ever).
Promising review: "Love this lounge set and how comfortable it is - perfect for wearing around the house, running errands or layering with a long coat and sneakers. The wide leg pants are so nice and material is silky / soft. The top has just enough crop and a nice amount of stretch. I sized up to a medium because I like my lounge sets to have a little room! Curious to see how it washes, but super happy with it overall." —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL, three sleeve options, and in 19 colors).
5. Or a loose-fitting three-piece lounge set that comes with a light cardigan for a little extra warmth. I have a feeling I'll be wearing this all day, and then "forgetting" to change into something else before I sleep in it all night.
Promising review: "I was searching for a comfy lounge set/PJ set for a couple days and stumbled across this. It came today and I am in LOVE! It fits true to size, the material is not see through and is great quality; thick but not heavy, and the light blue color is beautiful in person. The long duster really just sets it off and adds to the overall comfort on lazy days. It also acts as an over-the-lap blanket. l already washed it and it held up well in the wash. Am definitely repurchasing in other colors!" —Julia DeCoteau
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).
6. A must-have Skims crossover bralette, because your undergarments deserve some luxurious coziness too! This supportive piece features fully adjustable straps and power mesh lining that ensures incredible coverage. You won't even want to put a shirt on over this baby, and why should you? 🤷♀️
Promising review: "Buttery soft. This is my third one of these that I have purchased. They are incredibly soft, comfortable and perfect for every day where. I am someone who does not like any padding or underwire in my bras and these check all the boxes. I am a 32C cup and ordered medium and they fit well." —Hayley B.
Get it from Skims for $34 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in 16 colors).
7. A pair of chic ribbed sweater pants you won't mind getting caught in when guests decide to come unannounced (🫠). With a design that is the happy middle between loose and clingy, you'll stay cozy in these all day long.
Promising review: "I absolutely love the fit and feel of these pants! They are so comfortable and if I'm just lounging around the house I still feel put together since they're so stylish!" —Breanna LeMmon
Get it from Amazon for $49.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in nine colors).
8. A pair of high-waist palazzo pants, because we all know yoga pants aren't just for yoga. These come in *lots* of beautiful styles and are so conveniently versatile, you'll end up finding that there are many ways to style them!
Promising review: "Scrolling the Amazon and came across these fun pants. I was looking for some lounge pants and the reviews were promising. I can lounge in these sure, however... they are too pretty to keep these at home. I can pair this with a blazer and dress them up and plan on wearing these with a nice lightweight sweater on the more casual last day of a conference this week. I bought the black pair as well and will be looking at the other colors!" —5HillsChelan
Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 51 colors).
9. An ultra-comfy Aerie LumberJane fleece shirt with double pockets, cuffed sleeves, and a collar for extra ~style~. Although it makes for a cozy lounge piece, this will def be something you'll want to dress up so that you can show it off.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful addition to my wardrobe for many reasons! It's a soft material, and the perfect weight! The top is oversized, and great for layering! I can wear it over a sports bra and shorts, over a sweatshirt with jeans, and/or layered under a jean jacket with lined leggings! This shirt is timeless and I can imagine wearing it for many seasons to come!" —k-ro
Get it from Aerie for $19.48 (originally $64.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in seven colors).
10. A ridiculously cozy fleece knitted pajama set that I could see myself cozying up in with an English breakfast tea in hand. *Sigh* time to get it in every single color.
Promising review: "I’ve been looking for the “perfect Sunday lounge set” my must-haves were simple: comfy and could be worn all day without looking like I’m in pajamas! Well, I was beyond impressed by this set! It’s soft, lightweight yet warm, and available in so many colors. I already ordered another set as a gift! I’m obsessed!" —Nichole Considine
Get it from Amazon for $50.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 colors).
11. An iconic Skims square-neck maxi dress because it'll surprise you with how beautifully it hugs your body. With its lightweight, breathable fabric and elegant square-neck design, you'll be feeling *gorgeous* while laying back and munching on your favorite snack.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this dress. The dress feels like you barely have anything on, it is soooo soft and cozy!!! I’m a very small person overall, and Skims' xss size is one of the only brands that has a sizing that actually fits me! It is a little long on me, but I’m 4'9 so I totally expected it lol, the fitting overall is perfect. Just get it, it is beautiful." —anonymous
Get it from Nordstrom for $44.97+ (originally $90+; available in sizes XXS–4X and in 10 colors).
12. The Gym People's pullover fleece sweatshirt you'll probably end up living in after you feel how delightfully soft it is. With fleece-lined fabric and kangaroo pockets, this will be your new go-to sweater for just about...anything!
Promising review: "This sweatshirt looks just like lululemon, I love the oversized look. The quality of material is amazing. It is thick and soft and very comfortable. I also really like the gold zipper, it helps give it a higher quality look. Will definitely be buying more in other colors." —K. Becker
Get it from Amazon $38.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 11 colors).