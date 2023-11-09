Just 26 Deep, *Deep* Cleaning Products To Use Before Your Family Visits For The Holidays

1. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
2. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher so that the only thing on everyone's plate is the delicious meal you whipped up in the kitchen.
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This really works great for cleaning dishwashers. Don't tell anyone, but I haven't previously cleaned my dishwasher since we bought it about four years ago. It had a decent amount of funk on it and it started to smell funny. That's why I bought these tablets. I used one — put it in the detergent compartment and turned on the dishwasher on normal setting. After the cycle was done, all the sediment from a few years of use was gone and any unpleasant odor was nonexistent. Zero effort required, easy to use, and worth trying!" —Agy
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
3. And a miraculous pumice stone that's here to save the day when it comes to deep cleaning those stubborn toilet rings, which are the bane of your existence. Just wet the stone, gently scrub, and watch as those tough stains disappear!
Promising review: "Wow, after 10 years in our house I had pretty much given up on getting our toilets looking nice again. You have kids who forget to flush? I thought I'd have a nasty-looking toilet for the rest of time...until I discovered this tool! Holy wow, when I tell you that I have spent HOURS trying to clean the toilet before (with no results) and this thing made it SPARKLING WHITE in less than five minutes, I'm not joking! Never again will I settle for toilet rings or stained toilet bottoms. This tool will do the job for you — just scrub and it's gone!" —Lilac28
Get it from Amazon for $11.55 (also available in multipacks).
4. A set of cleaning K-Cups — just what your single-serving coffee maker needs before it's time for dessert! It flushes out all of the residue that's been making your coffee taste a little... weird. Pop one in and brew as if you were making your go-to hot drink, then brew again without the cup to rinse it out. Now all that's left to do is *sips coffee* ~enjoy~.
No wiping or scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available as a 12-pack).
5. A pack of bottle cleaning tablets so your family won't be grossed out by your stained mugs that you’ve had since college. The best part? It takes almost no effort on your part! Simply fill your bottle with warm water, drop in a tablet, let it fizz for 15–30 minutes, rinse, and kiss those coffee stains goodbye.
Check out BuzzFeed Shopping's Bottle Bright deep dive for more info!
Promising review: "Despite being diligent and rinsing my bottles out, they do tend to accumulate funky color, slight odor, etc. and generally just get gunkier over time. I heated up a pot of water, filled a few bottles, dropped one of these into each, and 15 minutes later most were sparkling clean, good as new. A few of the worst needed to be left a few hours/overnight, but in every case these pills worked magic. I also tried one just for kicks on my stainless steel lined coffee pot, over five years of daily use with filtered water, monthly descaling process, etc. but still showing browning inside, and one pill cleared all the stains away." —C Stevens
Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.
6. A cooktop cleaner to trick your guests into believing that you most definitely keep up with your "weekly" stove cleanings. This kit includes a bottle of cleaner, a sponge, and a scraper so that you've got everything you need to get that stove looking squeaky clean.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. My rental apartment has a white glass cooktop and it gets nasty even if you use very clean pots and pans on it. Before I found this stuff, I thought that for sure I would lose a big chunk of my security deposit, but I have yet to encounter a stain that this stuff cannot remove. Sometimes it takes a couple of tries alternating between the paste and the razor scraper, but even the most stubborn burned-on, carbonized food bits always come off." —Max
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
7. A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser, because those greasy stains on your stovetop that you thought you were stuck with? Nope, no match for this stuff. Its fast-acting foaming formula cuts right through grease and makes that stove look brand-new.
It's safe for use on tile, ceramic, and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!
Promising reviews: "I moved into a new apartment in September, and the kitchen was full of grease stains on the floor, floorboards, walls, and cabinets. They must have been there for a long time, since I was never able to get them up. I tried every type of cleaning solution, brush, sponge, wipe, you name it. The second I used this product on the stains they came up immediately. I didn't even have to put any elbow grease into it, I literally just wiped over it a few times and it was gone. I would leave more than 5 stars if I could." —alysonnnnn__
"Works well at getting out turmeric stains from my formica countertops and kitchen sink. I have used other degreasers, but this is the best one so far. Also, it doesn't generate fumes that make me cough." —s patel
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A tub of magical cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. Or an all-natural scour paste made with baking soda, castile soap, and natural oils that'll work on those hidden spots in your home that you've been avoiding (but somehow your mom will notice them). This stuff works on your tile, sink, stovetop, bath, and just about any surface!
Humble Suds is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy has to say about it: "I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $14.35+ (originally $15.95; available in a plastic and glass container).
10. A weekly Wet & Forget shower cleaner if you haven't cleaned your shower in ages. This will rid it of soap scum, grime, and body oils *without* all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent. Just spray it on, let it sit overnight, rinse, and you're all set!
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
11. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner — this mom actually cleans for you instead of being angry that you didn't clean. Just fill with vinegar and water, heat in the microwave for about seven minutes, and admire how easily those gross, crusty food remnants wipe right off ~without~ the need for any hard scrubbing while crouched into that tiny space.
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
12. A water-based spot remover so you can stop looking the other way every time you pass by that one carpet stain (you know the one). Just give that stain a spritz and this will lift it right off — no rinsing or vacuuming required!
Promising review: "If you are ever thinking you might need this, TRUST ME you do! My 2-year-old threw up chocolate milk on our cream carpet. It was a complete disaster. I tried everything and nothing even made a dent in it, until this. It’s also scentless, which was great because I got the stain up right before my little girl’s bedtime. TOP NOTCH!" —Jillian Hastings
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.