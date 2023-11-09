Just 26 Deep, *Deep* Cleaning Products To Use Before Your Family Visits For The Holidays

It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!

Promising review: "This really works great for cleaning dishwashers. Don't tell anyone, but I haven't previously cleaned my dishwasher since we bought it about four years ago. It had a decent amount of funk on it and it started to smell funny. That's why I bought these tablets. I used one — put it in the detergent compartment and turned on the dishwasher on normal setting. After the cycle was done, all the sediment from a few years of use was gone and any unpleasant odor was nonexistent. Zero effort required, easy to use, and worth trying!" —Agy

Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.