34 Cute Pairs Of Shoes To Wear Now That You Don’t Have To Wear Boots Every Day

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Super pretty Toms canvas cutout sandals, because in a world where security and stability are a rare find, you should at least own shoes that give you *both*. This pair's thick straps and chunky heels will keep your feet in place, and will look oh-so-cute on you as you walk from your favorite café to a stroll in the park.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get them from Amazon for $44.74+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles).
2. A pair of gorgeous, super versatile heeled slip-ons if you want all the *slip on, slip off* ease, but in a classic open-toe design. These babies have a thick heel for stability as well as soft, thick braided straps to keep your feet in place. (Because having them slide all over the place can be so annoying!)
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get them from Amazon for $29.89+ (available in sizes 6–10, in two heel heights, and eight colors, as well as with thinner straps).
3. Stunning handmade leather huarache sandals for any events coming up that require more formal footwear, but you'd rather skip out on the heels. (Wouldn't we all?) They give you a little height boost and have a miraculous way of perfectly molding to your feet, meaning you'll spend little to no time breaking them in!
Macarena Collection is a small business based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $48.28 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–9 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
4. A must-have pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which have a contoured footbed for that extra arch support. Whether you're wearing a classic pair of denim jeans or your favorite flowy dress, this laid-back pair is just the thing you need to complete the look.
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. I bought them for a trip that we will be doing a lot of walking. They are so comfortable. I can wear them all day and my feet won't hurt after walking for long periods of time." —EmmaSimm
Get it from DSW for $109.96 (available in sizes 5–11.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in five colors — not all designs available in all sizes) or from Birkenstock for $110 (available in sizes 4–12.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in three colors).
5. Or some cork footbed sandals that many reviewers say are a wonderful alternative to the pricier version. These also adjust to the contour of your foot *and* are designed with soft lining and adjustable straps. The comfort of a tennis shoe combined with the effortlessness of a sandal? Yes, please.
Promising review: "My second pair of these! Love the fit, support & price! Ordered same style in Birks — sent back and reordered these. Much more comfortable! And at this price you can buy more often. LOVE THESE!!" —NurseInMidMO
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 21 colors).
6. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers — they amazed one reviewer with how well they carried them through a full day at Disneyland, and we all know that's the true test of comfort for any pair of shoes. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts so that your feet can kiss those painful blisters and midday discomfort goodbye.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell
Get them from Amazon for $54.31+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
7. Multicolored platforms that are so bright and beautiful, it'll look like the spring season has latched itself onto your feet. These colorful beauties + a little white dress = compliments GALORE.
Mexicanita Handmade is a Kennewick, Washington-based small biz that specializes in beauuuutiful shoes, clothing, and accessories made in owner Laura Patricia Ruelas's home country, Mexico.
Promising review: "I haven’t had so many compliments on a pair of heels in a while. They look even better in person and I was quite surprised by how comfortable they were." —Stephanie Garcia
Get them from Mexicanita Handmade on Etsy for $52.16 (originally $65.20; available in sizes 5–9).
8. Splurge-worthy block heel mules because they'll ensure you're walking in both comfort *and* style from the morning to the evening. They have a supportive 2-inch cylinder heel, an effortless slip-on style, and an array of stunning colors to choose from.
Ma'am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz that makes shoes with a focus on comfort, style, and sustainability.
BuzzFeed Shopping's Danielle Healy LOVES these shoes: "Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"
Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and five colors).
9. A pair of slide sandals designed with vegan leather and comfy, cushioned soles — the perfect pair to throw on as you head out the door for a sunny day out!
Promising review: "This is my first time buying sandals online vs. at the store because I usually have to try on a bunch before I find the right fit. But I was headed to Mexico and went for it. These are perfect! The fit perfectly and are very comfortable. Not to mention cute! I decided to go with the black sole and the tan upper because I can wear them with anything. But now that I know they are so comfy, I'm going to get at least one more pair!" —E MOODY
Get them from Amazon for $55+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 20 colors).
10. Or some lightweight Crocs platform sandals if you want that strappy style with some added height. Whether you're lounging at home or pairing them with a cute dress, the signature Croc comfort will have your feet floating on clouds.
Promising review: "OMGGG you need these shoes! I am usually a 7.5 and I have wide feet as well — a friend suggested these to me so I finally got them 😍 I got them in an 8 and they are LITERALLY perfect, and more comfortable than you can even comprehend! Best things I have ever put on my feet AND so freaking cute! I am buying all the other colors haha." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $41.24+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 20 colors).
11. A pair of timeless Converse Chuck Taylors with a chic platform sole. Whether you pair them with your fave pair of jeans or juxtapose them with a dress, these'll have you looking on-trend wherever you go.
Promising review: "These are so cute on and feel great. My legs are much less fatigued after a day of wearing them. I have received lots of compliments and three people asked for the Amazon link. You won’t be disappointed!" —Kat
Get them from Amazon for $36.12+ (available in sizes 4.5—13 and in 40 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
12. Ballet flats, which come in too many wonderful colors and prints for you *not* to stock up on several pairs. Reviewers rave about how comfy these suitcase-friendly shoes are!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and four styles).
13. A pair of reviewer-beloved Blowfish Malibu strappy sandals — a surprisingly comfy sandal for such a dainty look! With a lightly padded footbed and a variety of cute, earthy colors, you'll want to take a stroll in the park just to show these off.
Promising review: "Ok so I had a wild summer of obsessive sandal buying, and these ended up being the ones I wore the most—more than fancier expensive ones, more than hip cuter ones. They are very easy to slip on (I never even touch the buckle). The black strappy vibes go with basically every outfit, and the cork footbed is pretty comfortable." —Kimberly C.
Get them from Amazon for $24.69+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 32 colors).