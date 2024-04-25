36 Cute Pairs Of Shoes To Wear Now That You Don’t Have To Wear Boots Every Day

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower

Get them from Amazon for $50.92+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles).