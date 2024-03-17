23 Workout Clothing Items That’ll Motivate You To Hit The Gym Just Because Of How Good They Look On You

Check them out on TikTok.

Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, in 24 colors, and in two different pocket options).