30 Workout Clothing Items That’ll Motivate You To Hit The Gym Just Because Of How Good They Look On You

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A cute as heck pair of Aerie high-waisted leggings — I mean, just look at that gorgeous shade of blue. They're delightfully lightweight, and many reviewers can attest to them *not* being see-through!
Promising review: "I love them! They are very comfortable and look great for an athletic frame. They are lightweight and not see through." —Strongmom1
Get them from Aerie for $31.46 (originally $44.95; available in sizes
2. Or a pair of seamless scrunch leggings that'll hug your lower body *just* right. 😍 These come with a high waistband for ultimate comfort and material that gives you the perfect combination of softness and stretchiness.
Promising review: "I found these through TikTok and bought a pair ASAP! The Alphalete ones are around $70 and the reviews for these on TikTok were amazing so I was quick to buy a pair! They are pretty similar to the Alphalete ones as well, but seem a bit thicker which I prefer and have a tiny bit bigger scrunch. They are super stretchy too so if you’re between sizes, go for the smaller size! They also came a lot faster than expected, so now I’m back to buy more colors and am super excited!" —Nichole
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS—XL and in dozens of colors and multipacks).
3. OR! A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings with moisture-wicking, fleece-lined material that might just make it easier for you to convince yourself to get your workout in during this chilly time of year. They also have a hidden waistband pocket!
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, in 24 colors, and in two different pocket options).
4. A pair of reviewer-beloved The Gym People joggers, which have a tapered design and a stretchy waistband that'll probably make them one of the most reached-for pieces in your closet. And let's not forget the side pockets. 😍
Promising reviews: "I love these pants! I have several pairs and a few different colors. I wear them to the gym, errands, and for lounging. I have both mediums and larges, depending on how I'm feeling on the day. I honestly wear these so much that I consider them to be somewhat of a 'uniform,' a staple for a grab and go, cute but casual and put together outfit." —Pam
"I LOVE THEM! I heard on TikTok that these pants were [like Lululemon] and I believe it! They are so well made and SO soft I got more after I tried on the first pair. I have bigger thighs so I was worried about the leggings looking too tight but they we awesome, maybe just a bit loose on the calves for me but otherwise AMAZING." —Kklunker
Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 16 colors).
5. A lightweight cropped jacket, because who said a workout outfit can't look effortlessly stylish? With thumbholes, sleek material, and a curved hemline, you'll be looking too good *not* to show off at the gym.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the viral TikTok jackets and it is very figure-fitting and cute. Has good stretch. I got an XL because I’m busty. Fits perfect and will also be cute with tights or slim fit jeans." —Amazon Customer
"I do indoor cycling and the room is usually very cold when we get in, I needed something light, and colorful but not bulky. This is the perfect lightweight workout jacket! The fabric feels high quality and the design is beautiful." —Patricia Ibarra
Get it from Amazon for $23.90 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 13 colors).
6. Or a full length slim-fit jacket for the perfect super soft layer of warmth. This one's got pockets (!) and is made of thick, stretchy material. See ya at pilates!
Promising reviews: "I saw on TikTok this was a Lulemon dup so I had to try it. Overall it fits nicely. I highly recommend this jacket." —Angela_SDG
"Buttery soft! I don’t have the exact Lululemon sweater but I believe this is as close as it gets! It’s such a nice and soft material, keep me warming during the whole time I’m wearing it. And it fits perfectly. So glad I got this instead of paying for the branded one which cost double. Highly recommended!!" —May Chubbi
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 18 colors).
7. A pair of super cute flared leggings that many reviewers are comparing to the beloved Aerie ones! They're made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband to accentuate your figure. Talk about an elegant upgrade to your workout ensemble. 😍
Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 23 colors).
8. Or a high-stretch, sweat-wicking flared jumpsuit if you prefer the comfort of a one-piece. This one has adjustable straps, a cottony soft feel, and a low-back design to show off those budding back muscles. 😉
Plus, many reviewers rave about how tall girl friendly it is!
Promising review: "This jumpsuit is so cute, I bought the black at first and fell in love with it. I ended up buying three more in other colors. They’re thick quality and very versatile, you can wear to the gym or even layer with a sweater. I got so many compliments on it already. Literally don’t hesitate, just get it lol." —Jordan L
Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes S—XL, two inseam lengths, and 14 colors).
9. A flexible cropped tank with a padded bra because it has over 40,000 5-star ratings and a lightweight, moisture-wicking power fabric that's perfect for your next yoga sesh (or to pair with your favorite jeans for a casual sunny day).
I tried this tank out for the first time a couple of years ago (that's me in the first pic shown above!) and when I tell you I have bought almost every. single. color. I am not exaggerating. It's the perfect versatile essential to have in your wardrobe. Do size up though!
Promising reviews: "I first bought it in black and absolutely loved it! Ordered two more in white and burnt red. As other reviews said, size up. I am 5'3" 120 lbs 32D with an athletic build. Medium fit perfectly and sits right above my belly button. I probably could have gone with a small, but wanted it to fit a little longer. I plan to use these when working out and for daily use in the summer. Also they're super soft! Loved this quality much more over my Lululemon Align tops." —Claudia
Get it from Amazon for $17.24+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
10. Or a long line sports bra with a classic V-neckline. It's made of sweat-wicking fabric and goes with, well, anything! Pair it with your fave biker shorts or leggings and you'll be able to go straight from your errand-packed morning to your afternoon spin class.
This sports bra/top combo comes with all the functional features you'd like: removable pads, a comfy and stretchy design, and fabric that won't leave you feeling like a sweat puddle during workouts.
Promising review: "I never, never, never, leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 14 colors).
11. A stretchy pair of extra high-rise compressive leggings, aka your new favorite leggings for high-impact workouts! And here's a bonus — they're sustainable and made from 79% recycled plastic bottles.
Promising review: "Do ittt. These leggings are a staple. Versatile enough to wear out and/or to work out in. They hold everything in, stay up, and are squat proof. 👏🏼👏🏼 I have pairs in six colors, so, safe to say I’m a fan." —Stacey N.
Get them from The Girlfriend Collective for $78 (available in sizes XXS—6XL, three lengths, and 10 colors).
12. A pair of high-waisted squat-proof biker shorts that feature two side pockets and super soft, flexible material for maximum mobility. Perfect to pair with an oversized hoodie, sports bra, or a cute cropped tank! Plus, they come in different inseam length options and colors.
Promising reviews: "Okay, I found this brand through TikTok lol. She claimed it was as good as Lululemon. SO I had to order a pair! I received on time, fits like butter. Super soft, not see through. SQUAT PROOF! Yes! I immediately order a second pair. Awesome price point too!" —Maribel
"Oh, I love these biker shorts! I am not somebody that has typically worn biker shorts in the past, and this was one of the first pairs that I purchased. I think that these are very high-quality for the price. The material is very soft, but it is not see-through and the shorts stay in place during my workouts. I have since bought these biker shorts in about six different colors." —Madi R.
Get them from Amazon for $19.19+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, three inseam styles, and 18 colors).