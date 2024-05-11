If You'd Describe Yourself As A Connoisseur Of All Things Comfy And Cozy, Here Are 43 Products You’ll Love

1. A wearable blanket so you can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether you're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at your reading chair with your favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in, eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in one size, two styles, and 22 colors/patterns).
2. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of yours because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $59.99+ (also available in king size).
3. And a plush shag duvet cover because it looks like an impossibly soft cloud sitting in the corner of your room. I'd be running straight to this at the end of a long, tiresome day.
And bonus! You can also get these matching pillowcases to complete the whole look. 😍
Promising review: "This feels incredible. I love the weight to this. I slept better last night than I have in a very long time. Sensory overload. :) I think this is one of my best Amazon finds yet. Highly recommend. You will not regret your purchase." —Ronnie
Get it from Amazon for $42.98+ (available in three sizes and 41 colors).
4. A pair of viral flared leggings, which are *super* identical to the beloved Aerie ones! They're made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband to accentuate your figure. Talk about an elegant upgrade to your lazy Sunday ensemble. 😍
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $19.10+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 27 colors).
5. A sunset lamp that you can also turn on in the morning to bring a stunning, Lion King-level sunrise. It's just what you need to create a soothing ambiance as you start your day or wind down for the night.
Check out a TikTok of the sunset lamp in action.
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light, but it's not too bright — I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycle. Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A hand-poured soy wax candle, which is said to have such a bold and enticing brown sugar cinnamon scent, your home will be swimming in cozy vibes in no time. 😍
Mltd Candle Co. is a small business based in Frederick, Maryland.
Promising review: "Burns well and a good size for the price! They smell amazing, too!" —Miranda Lucas
Get it from Mltd Candle Co. on Etsy for $18+ (available in two sizes).
7. And a vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer that'll delight any candle-lover with a growing collection. Many reviewers say it releases a cleaner aroma without soot, thanks to its flame-free design!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis editor says about it: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it's warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in nine styles).
8. A swoon-worthy plush blanket to snuggle up on the couch with, with a matcha latte in hand. You can try not to doze off with this wrapped around you but uh...you'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 33 styles and four sizes).
9. Or a bestselling cotton weighted blanket because it acts as a big ol' bear hug on those restless nights when you could use a little help drifting off into a peaceful slumber. Its natural glass beads give you deep, gentle pressure that reviewers say has helped with their anxiety and insomnia.
Read more about the effects of weighted blankets at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my wife a few weeks ago — she was very skeptical when she opened the box and took it out, but since then she has used it every night and she absolutely loves it! It does help her relax and sleep better." —MaxG
Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in 17 weights/sizes and 25 colors).
10. Or a giant 10x10 blanket that'll make those at-home group hangouts as cozy as possible. Get some snacks, pile under this together, and flip on your fave show or new crime documentary. I spy my new go-to blanket for the Bridgerton premiere. 👀
Big Blanket Co. is a small business that, obviously, creates HUUUUGE blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon for $179 (available in 17 colors) or Big Blanket Co for $126.65+ (originally 149+; available in two sizes and 24 colors).
11. An oh-so-soft fleece loungewear set, which reviewers say feels a lot like Skims! Don't mind me, I'll just be wearing this while I'm hard at work on my laptop...on my couch...about to fall asleep because of how cozy I am.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $45.89+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).
12. A waterproof bamboo bathtub tray because, in this scenario, multitasking is a luxury. Use it to hold your tablet or favorite book, your third glass of wine, and a bowl of cherries that you can make your S.O. feed you with cucumbers on your eyes. Ahh, yes...this is the life.
Royal Craft Wood is a family-owned small business that produces practical, durable, and aesthetically pleasing household pieces and decor.
Promising Review: "My husband works from home and does a LOT of work from the bathtub (lucky him!). This fits his mug of tea, cell phone, and laptop perfectly! I was worried because our tub is attached to the wall and there is not a lot of tub edge on the wall side, but this fits very securely. He even has room for a book on one side. There is a removable tray for you to lay your cell or a book in. It also looks very stylish." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in 10 colors).
13. And a plush, fast-drying bath pillow with an upper cushion that'll cradle your head, neck, and shoulders in case you're in such a blissful trance that you happen to doze off. Now, all there's left to do is lay back and figure out how to tell your loved ones that you've officially moved into the tub.
It's also machine-washable!
Promising review: "This took my bath relaxing game to a whole new level. I love how comfortable this is, and the suction cups do a great job of staying in place. It has nice hook so you can hang it up to air dry, and on top of that it comes with a little case to put it in when you throw it in the washer! I love this product and have caught even my husband using it some of the time. I would 100% buy again if I had to, but I have had it a few months and the quality looks like it will last." —Victorya Williams
Get it from Amazon for $24.69.
14. *And* a luxury chenille bath rug that makes stepping out of the restorative oasis that is your bathtub a not-so-sad moment. It's nonslip, super absorbent, and made of chenille material so thick and plush, your foot might breathe a sigh of relief as it makes contact with it.
It's also machine washable!
Promising review: "These bathroom rugs exceeded my expectations. The teal color is vivid. They are thick and plush with an updated, spa like feel and appearance. My dog had an accident on one just before my guests were arriving. I had no choice but to toss in the washer and dryer. I can’t tell it apart from the others that have not been laundered. The non-skid backing really grips the floor. Rugs do not move at all unless picked up and moved. I’m very happy with these rugs. I bought two of the larger ones and one of the smaller ones for the toilet area." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine sizes and 21 colors).
15. A set of three flameless flickering candles because they'll really and truly ~set the mood~ for a cozy ambiance without clashing with your *actual* vanilla-scented candle that you've already got burning.
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.
Promising review: 'I loved them as soon as they were out of the package! The glass is a pretty amber color that looks nice even when they are off. The flame effect is pretty convincing and they give off a bright warm glow.
The remote turns them on and off easily... They do not come with batteries. Each one takes three AAA batteries, so I now have no more in the house!" —Sara B.
Get them from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in six styles).