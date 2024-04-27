33 Clothing Organization Products To Give That Poor Chair In The Corner Of Your Room A Break

1. A set of foldable storage bags with large clear windows and handles that make it easy for you to store all those winter layers away without having to open each and every one to find your favorite sweater.
Promising review: "These bags are so GREAT!! I have so many clothes. I was surprised to find that just about all of my summer clothes fit in one bag. I was able to put six fluffy throw blankets in one with so much more space left to fill. In another, one queen size comforter with a few pillowcases to fill in the gapped spaces. I will be definitely be ordering more in the future. I think they'd come in handy for moving. Such SPACE SAVERS!!! Fit perfectly under my bed. To save more space, I plan on buying bed risers, so I can double stack the backs for more space. I am very well pleased!" —Wanda
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $21.65+ (available in six sizes and four colors).
2. A set of Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side. This'll transform your closet into a super neat space *and* make more room to store some more shoes. Besides, isn't that the true goal of organizing?
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in a 20- or 40-pack).
3. A set of hook-shaped hangers if you're tired of staring at that avalanche of sweaters on your chair in the corner of your room (at this point, it's staring right back at you). This gives you a *much* easier way of hanging all your hoodies and sweatshirts!
Venalli is an Overland Park, Kansas-based small business specializing in genius hooks!
Promising review: "I purchased these for the second time because they're great. No more stretched necks or shoulder spikes from putting hoodies on a regular hanger. I like them very much." —Jay Kelly
4. A shirt folder *and* holder you'll appreciate if your T-shirt obsession has gotten a *bit* out of control. With this, you simply fold your shirt onto the thin board and stack each one on top. You'll be able to grab one in the middle without the rest of the stack tumbling down.
Promising review: "I received this product a few days ago have successfully transformed my closet, it is exactly what I needed. T-shirts, tank tops, sports bras, etc., all items that are flimsy on their own, stack up beautifully in this brilliantly designed product. They all look neat, I can see what I have and access what I want easily. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $36.99 (available in two sizes and five multipacks).
5. A sock and underwear organizer so that you can revamp your undergarment storage. This'll let you pick out your socks of the day in a snap (and easily zero in on the pair-less ones!).
They also collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks).
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.48+ (available in seven colors).
6. A baseball cap holder because these accessories can take up a surprising amount of space! This'll let you make good use of the space behind your door and keep those bulky hats from taking up precious room in your closet.
7. Some shelf dividers so that you can *finally* stack clothing to the tippy top without fear of it toppling over and creating the start of an even bigger mess. This also makes it much easier for you to grab that one specific shirt without having to wrestle with all the clothing stacked on top of it!
Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice. I got the gray ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
8. A closet rod to double the amount of available closet space in *seconds*. Warning: This will only inspire you to buy even more clothes. C'mon, you know you've been wanting a double rod closet ever since you saw Hannah Montana's closet.
Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod, without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. The space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" —CCBunE
Get it from Amazon for $15.31 (also available as a two-pack).
9. Or a deluxe custom closet organizer system that compartmentalizes your entire closet for you. It gives you wall-to-wall hanging space, and reviewers rave about how easy it is to install!
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this easy to install and customized closet system. It doubled the storage in my small closet, and if I feel like changing it up, it's so easy to move the shelves/bars around. Also, it has so many options for drawers, shoes, etc. I would highly recommend this to anyone. I needed more hanging space, and this was perfect for me." —MMT in TC
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
10. A set of storage cubes if you've got lots of overhead space that you could be taking more advantage of. Stack these babies on top of each other, and you'll basically be doubling the size of your closet!
Promising review: "I put these in my closet to make extra shelves for sweaters/sweatshirts. They were easy to assemble and worked great at adding additional space to my closet. I like that my clothes don’t topple over into the pile next to them anymore. They were easy to put together, and if I move they will be easy to take apart put in a small box and move. I'm very happy with this purchase."—Goldensummerdog
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
11. A set of Wonder Hangers to really and truly maximize all the extra space in your closet (even if it doesn't *look* like there's any extra space 😬). And bonus! They come fully assembled, so all you gotta do is hang them in your closet and go buy cute new tops to fill them with.
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
12. An ottoman because it clears up some room in your closet by offering up lots of ~discrete~ extra storage space. You can use it to stow some of your heavier jackets that you don't have much use for this time of year. Plus, it also works as a chic, luxurious accent piece at the end of your bed and as a place to sit to put your shoes on before you leave the house.
Promising review: "I bought this to store sweaters in so I didn’t have to hang them up in the closet. It was easy to put together, and it’s sitting at the foot of my bed so it doubles as a bench as well. It holds a lot of sweaters and doesn’t get crazy heavy, but it is still sturdy enough to sit on and have my big fat cat use it as his own personal seat." —BJ
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).