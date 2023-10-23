32 Cheap Little Treats From TikTok You'll Be Happy You Bought

1. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that might even give your AirPods a run for their money. They come with several silicone ear pads so that they mold perfectly your ear, and they're fully waterproof! So if you want to have a live concert in the shower without disturbing your roomies, by all means, 😌
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt to bring the glorious, buttery flavor of movie theater popcorn right to your own home. Don't feel guilty when you realize you've finished half the bowl before the movie even starts — it tastes delicious and hey, you're only human.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $8.10.
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that you'll simply adore if nature brings you serenity. Just lay back, and let its gentle light help you doze off into dreamland where you're a Pixie Hollow fairy.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A set of squishy Globbles because if anything, adults need fidget toys even more than kids. Throw them at the wall, the ceiling, or at the cabinet you stubbed your toe on an hour ago and watch as they "glob" onto the surface in an ever so satisfying way. The best part? These stretchy little things stick onto basically any flat surface without leaving any messy residue!
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. An Essence Lash Princess marcara — it might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A 3D-printed wearable "chopstick" that you'll appreciate if you're someone who spends lots of time on your computer. Don't you just hate when all you're trying to do is snack on some potato chips, but don't want to leave your mouse and keyboard all greasy? This'll make snacking while multitasking a total ~breeze~.
Bonus: This is also a great life hack for anyone with drying nails or manicures they don't want to mess up!
Ridha 3D Printing is a family-run, Michigan-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys.
Promising review: "Perfect for what I wanted it for. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention. 😊" —Leilani Calderon
Get it from Ridha 3D Printing on Etsy for $4.90+ (available in two styles and 23 colors).
7. A super easy-to-use (and super cute) Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it'll become your nose's best friend. Just scrub it over any blackhead-prone areas of your face and watch as it gently exfoliates and removes excess sebum, blackheads, and other impurities. Bye bye, pore strips!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. A reviewer-beloved copy of Burn After Writing if you want to have your Regina George "burn book" moment in a healthy, stress-relieving way. Through a series of thought experiments and questions, this book encourages you to take a trip down memory lane so that you can better see both the meaningful feelings you should embrace and the ones you should try to let go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get a paperback from Amazon for $5.56 (also available in as a spiral-bound).
9. An ever-reliable Hanes sweatshirt that TikTokers recommend getting in an oversized fit for that extraaa comfy feel. Plus, you might be surprised at the endless ways there are to style this little beauty!
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.36+ (available in men's sizing S–5XL and 35 colors).
10. A handheld milk frother if you spend so much money at Starbucks, the baristas are starting to learn your name. 😬 This lets you create your own rich, creamy foam in seconds so that you can enjoy your PSLs and other foamy cups of joy from the comfort of your own home (and with probably twice the amount of money in your bank account than usual).
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say 'What are you waiting for?' Buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 38 styles).
11. A set of exfoliating gloves you can use in the bath or shower to gently lather off dead skin and impurities so you come out with ~buttery soft~ skin. The best part? You can choose from three different textures according to your skin sensitivity and since it's on your own hand, you can get specific about the exfoliation pressure!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three textures, six colors, and as sets of two or three).
12. A gentle bubbly clay mask that'll be a total hit at the next girls' night in. Not only will it help rid you of those pesky blackheads and reduce the appearance of pores — you'll also get the funniest pics out of it!
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $8.87.