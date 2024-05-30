27 Carry-On Products If Checking A Bag Is Not An Option

1. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets so that you can keep your clothes ~fresh~ while skipping out on packing liquid detergent or exceeding your budget with expensive hotel laundry services. You can use these to hand-wash your clothes right in the sink, let them air dry, and have them ready for round two.
These work best with hand-washing!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $12.95.
2. A pack of three compact pill organizers that make packing your daily vitamins and just-in-case medicines convenient *without* having to deal with bulky bottles. They each have eight moisture-proof compartments, a double lock so that every pill stays in its place, and they come with handy labels.
You can also use it for packing jewelry, hair ties, earbuds, and more.
Haley: I swear by these pill cases for keeping my meds secure while on the go. The cases are sturdy and, for pill holders, surprisingly fashionable — their smooth, minimalist design makes me feel confident carrying them around without feeling self conscious. Each compartment holds a *lot* of pills, so I feel prepared for basically anything with this in my bag. One of my best purchases this year.
Promising review: "These travel pill cases are totally worth it! We are always out and about traveling, and this case helps keep the travel pharmacy organized! No more clunky pill bottles. The pill case is very sturdy and has a clasp that stays tightly latched. The compartments on the inside are easy to open with plenty of storage for pills. I was able to fit about 10 larger pills into the smaller compartments. It’s nice to have the larger compartments too. You can fit wrapped cough drops or other medications in those. Highly recommend!!" —Sydney Harsh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78+ (available in two color packs).
3. A set of packing cubes if you're ready to accept the fact that you'll never be a light packer, but are determined to travel with *just* a carry-on. These compact containers let you maximize the amount of space in your luggage and the number of outfits you're taking. It's a win-win!
Check them out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "These were perfect to pack for a trip to Europe. I rolled 14 dresses into the big cube! They are roomy and fit a lot! I’ll never travel without them!" —Kerry Thomas
"Was influenced from a TikTok video to buy these. Overall they made my packing experience the best it’s been in years. The cubes are perfect to organize your underwear, bathing suits, etc. into its own cube. Had an extra bag I used for shoes which came in handy." —Ashley Jalynn
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 14 colors).
4. Or a set of more versatile compression packing cubes that come in varying sizes to accommodate different suitcases. It also includes a bag with two separate compartments to separate the dirty clothes from the clean ones (or for your shoes and socks!).
Check them out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I have seen the packing cubes all over TikTok and thought I would give it a try. I packed 10 days of outfits in two medium pouches. I took it all out and packed my clothes in my suitcase alone. The cubes are so much better. I used the two medium and my boyfriend used the large and small. We got 10 days of clothes each — in one carry on suitcase. They even allowed for enough room to put two pairs of Sandler and a pair of slides. I will never travel without these cubes again." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in 29 colors).
5. A travel shoe bag to help you compactly pack your footwear so that they don't have to touch the clean clothes they're sharing a suitcase with. It helps organize sneakers, sandals, and flats so that your clothes stay spotless. It's designed to fit at least three pairs, but some reviewers say they fit up to five!
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Women's size 6.5 shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
6. A comfy, ergonomic Trtl neck pillow that won't take up any extra space in your bag like those big, puffy travel pillows do. Plus, this one's got soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Your activity-packed trip will probably already deprive you of sleep — might as well get as much as you can on the way there!
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in five colors).
7. A dual voltage mini steam iron because your clothes will probably need some smoothing out after traveling inside your tightly packed carry-on. This tiny but mighty lil' thing will have your clothes looking crisp in no time.
Promising review: "Best travel iron available. I travel so much and hotel irons are just unreliable no matter what clothes you use them on. This one is a champ; it has a steamer option and fits in your weekender bag or business luggage. Security inspected my carry-on and they couldn’t get over how small it was. Make this your travel go-to!" —Yesenia
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A packing checklist to help ensure you're packing *only* the essentials *and* so that you arrive at (and depart from) your destination without forgetting anything! Much more helpful than having to open up your notes app every time you think of something you might forget to pack before you leave the next morning.
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three colors/styles).
9. A lightweight, water-resistant Neutrogena SPF 50 face and body stick sunscreen that's TSA- and carry-on friendly because *solids* are truly the name of the game when it comes to your skincare necessities and plane travel.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly brought this on an international trip and loved it: "I first bought this for a week-long Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works. And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination."
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
10. An always handy international travel adaptor with a universal input that lets you skip out on having to pack a whole bunch of different adaptors, which is *especially* useful if you're traveling between multiple countries!
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And, it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.