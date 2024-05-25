29 Beauty Products Under $25 Reviewers Say Left Them Totally Satisfied

In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.

Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!

Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!

Promising review: "I love everything about this product! Will never use anything else. The smell is wonderful and fresh. I love the feel of it it goes on smooth and makes my skin just feel and look amazing. I always have issues with sunblocks burning my eyes and I have no issues at all with this one I slather it around my eyes. I have dark circles and sun damage the most around this area. It does not get greasy or look greasy that is another issue I have with any facial sunblock I have used. My skin has never looked better. I have ordered other missha products because I am so satisfied." —Angelina Sarmiento

Get it from Amazon for $18.25.