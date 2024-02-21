42 Beauty Products That Will Solve The Daily Problems That Come With Being A Human With Skin, Hair, And/Or Teeth

1. A TikTok-famous bottle of Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence that soothes and rejuvenates your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It also gives your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 33,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
2. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment, which works its magic in eight (!!!) seconds to give dull-looking hair a dose of shine and silkiness. It'll probably make you want to do a dramatic hair flip every eight seconds, and we wouldn't mind it at all.
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Practically NO effort required. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel
3. A "flossing toothbrush" that has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
4. And a reviewer-beloved teeth-whitening pen — you'll see the difference almost immediately. It's painless, minty fresh, and helps whiten your teeth after years of drinking coffee, tea, wine, and basically anything that isn't water. 🙃
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
5. A non-comedogenic CeraVe salicylic acid body wash so that you can finally break up with those scabs and keratosis pilaris bumps. With hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this gently cleanses and exfoliates your skin.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
6. A bottle of wildly popular Bio-Oil multiuse skincare oil with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils to help fade scars and stretch marks while helping your skin retain moisture and achieve a more even tone. One reviewer even compares this stuff to sorcery.
But just remember, scars and stretch marks are totally normal!
Promising review: "This is by far the BEST skincare I have found. I have sun-damaged skin and it has helped more than anything I have used. If used as directed it will not only fade scars, it will also fade spots. I use this twice daily and have been using for probably a year now and see a remarkable difference in my skin's appearance. I use instead of lotion, as it absorbs really well." —Amazon Customer
7. An OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream so you can properly flaunt the curls that we all envy. This miracle cream gives you ultra-soft curls and moisturizes them to boost their shine. Bouncy spirals of hair without the need to style with heat? Yes, please.
And bonus! This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system, making it super gentle on your gorgeous curls.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Jasmin Sandal says, "My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling."
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly over the years and have loved this on all hair styles." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
8. A hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rearview mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
9. And a CeraVe eye cream because don't you just love it when everyone points out how tired you look? This hydrates and repairs your undereye's delicate skin barrier with three essential ceramides so that you can say "see ya" to those dark circles.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product daily for about three months and my dark undereyes look 10x better. I’ve used a lot of different products on Amazon that are supposed to help with dark circles, but never had much luck in seeing a difference. However, since using this cream, it’s been a game changer. I apply it at night before bed, which seem to help with puffiness when I wake up the next morning. I’m by no means a dermatologist, but I feel like this is the best product for me as a 25-year-old man. It’s a small tube, but it lasts a long time. For the price point and the results I’ve gotten, you can’t go wrong!" —Neko
10. A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes to help stop hyperhidrosis, nervous sweating, and hormonal sweating from ruining a good day. Give your pits a swipe of this before bed, wash in the morning, and enjoy going about your activities free of sweat (and sweat stains!).
Apply it every seven days! This is STRONG so if you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first.
Promising review: "For anyone who might be skeptical, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks and it is life changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat. I was sweating through my shirt on my back — BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
11. A fast-acting shoe spray with a fresh peppermint and eucalyptus formula that won't just mask the odor in your favorite Nikes — it'll eliminate and prevent it. Spray it directly into your shoes or right onto your feet!
Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." —Chicago, IL
12. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising reviews: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin. My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
13. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
14. An I Dew Care dry shampoo to trick people into thinking it most definitely has not been a week since you last washed your hair. This is infused with biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder and comes with a conveniently attached puff so that you can dab, dab, dab away all that excess oil and grease to instantly add some volume back into your hair.
Pro tip: apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
