27 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are Worth The Splurge

To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.

Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.

Promising reviews: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin. My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B



"I can’t believe how much this does for my fine lines, scars, overall skin texture. I used it every three to four days and am now using it once every week or two weeks and my skin has transformed. Pores are smaller, skin tone is more even, scars are faded. It’s worth every penny." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24+ (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).