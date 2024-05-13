27 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are Worth The Splurge

1. A wildly popular Olaplex repairing treatment, which is the OG when it comes to products that help strengthen your locks. It features a highly concentrated formula designed to help rebuild breakage, reduce split ends, and prevent future damage. Plus, reviewers rave about the fast results!
Promising reviews: "Worth the splurge. If you are thinking about trying this, DO IT! I know it’s a bit expensive for such a small bottle but it’s so worth it. I color my hair, but I also have just dry sometimes frizzy curly hair. I use this about once a month, as recommended by my curly hair specialist. Use it before you shampoo and condition. The result is amazing, my hair is so soft and my curly are so bouncy after using it." —Bcampbell
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon (where it has over 97,000 5-star ratings!) for $30.
2. A fan-fave Laneige lip mask with vitamin C, coconut oil, shea butter, and antioxidants to nourish and protect your lips while giving them a supple, glossy finish. It's a splurge-worthy staple you'll probably love as much as the reviewer who called it "absolute magic."
BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick too!
Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years. (Seriously, since the 90s!) The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable too, and has many fan favorite products because of it.
Promising reviews: "I’d have a hard time pulling the trigger on this for the coat, but when you have seasonally dry lip irritation you can’t escape, you get desperate. I finally decided to splurge, glad I did! A little goes a long way so should last a good while, and never had a quicker turnaround on fixing dry lips. My kids are now asking for it, definitely worth the splurge." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five scents).
3. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears (Hopefully, tears of joy!). It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the Sun Milk, after applying the Sun Milk, and then the Sun Milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Check it out in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This product feels so nice on my skin. I hate the way sunscreen feels with a passion. Lotion or spray just leaves me feeling sticky or greasy just wanting to wash my face or take a bath. This sunscreen is amazing. I was skeptical, but the reviews seemed so promising. I am so glad I took their word for it. It seriously goes on feeling so soft and stays feeling clean on your skin. A little goes a long way. This was worth every penny, and will be my go-to sun protection from now on." —Heather Rae
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
4. Or a glow-enhancing SPF 40 sunscreen if you want to look downright luminous. 😍 It acts as a sunscreen, primer, and BB cream with a light formula that protects you against harmful rays and blue light.
Promising reviews: "This was a splurge for me but worth it. Love the way this feels on my skin. Smooth application." —Caj9410
"I absolutely love this sunscreen. I’m always wary of “for everyone” tinted products because they aren’t usually made with us in mind. But this one hits the mark. It looks amazing on my brown skin. Non-streaky, no white cast. It gives my skin a subtle shimmer. For reference, I have combination, 30-something-year-old skin. Glowscreen is officially in my skincare rotation." —Lovely91
Get it from Amazon for $38.
5. OR!! — what can we say, we love sun protection — an SPF 46 EltaMD face sunscreen that's become a *favorite* amongst sensitive and acne-prone skin types. It's formulated with niacinamide to reduce redness and restore suppleness, all while leaving no residue!
Promising review: "My beauty splurge — WORTH IT. My derm recommended this for me since I’ve got super sensitive skin from using retinol for acne and anti-aging. I’ve TRIED to find a cheaper face sunscreen that is this calming, effective, non-pore-clogging and goes on smoothly under makeup - I just haven’t. This one is the best. I can’t live without it and I’ll just have to cheap out on other products because I’ve decided, ultimately, that this one is just worth its weight in gold. If you struggle with sensitive skin, you know what a nightmare it is when your skin is red, irritated, and flaky. Since I started using this daily, my skin stays calm and moisturized and that is a HUGE relief." —Shelby McCarthy
Get it from Amazon for $43.
6. Redken's All Soft Shampoo with an argan oil-enriched formula that helps soften and moisturize dry, brittle hair. Reviewers say they're obsessed with the results and rave about how many compliments they get on how amazing their hair looks and smells!
You can also pair it with the Redken All Soft Conditioner!
Promising review: "Found my new favorite. I was never big on spending a lot of money on shampoo but thought I would go out of my comfort zone and try this out. I thought the bottle was going to be bigger but it actually lasted a long time and my hair is SO SOFT. No more fighting knots when I brush my hair when I get out of the shower. Worth the extra splurge on money!!" —kelly u.
Get it from Amazon for $26+ (available in two sizes).
7. A compact, lightweight Shark FlexStyle air styling system that many reviewers are ditching their Dyson for (and this one's less than half the price!). It features five attachments that can dry, smooth, curl, *and* volumize your hair at maximum speed. The best part? It's got temp-regulating technology that reduces heat damage to your hair!
Check it out in this TikTok!
Promising review: "Big splurge and worth it! I spent three weeks reviewing this against the Dyson. I choose this based on the tools I already have and use. Thrilled to say that this replaces them all!!! Really! Wow! I have hair down to my butt and this blows it out in 15 minutes and with styling 25 min! Huge time saver! My hair is thick and I’m still working with product to help hold curl since my hair isn’t layered. It always pulls out to a soft wave but OMG the volume! I used to use the Revlon one step and this is better! Also I have straight across my forehead bangs and the curling wands replace the flat iron- seriously this replaces all the other tools!" —Victoria
Get it from Amazon for $239 (available in three styles).
8. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, which has salicylic acid that penetrates your pores to help catch breakouts before they reach the surface. And bonus! Its green tea leaf extract quickly calms redness and soothes skin sensitivity.
Promising review: "This exfoliant didn't disappoint, worth the splurge! I have been using this exfoliant for almost two months and I'm a big fan. My whole life I've been struggling with enlarged pores, uneven skin tone and occasional breakouts. My skin type is oily however i also get dry around my nose area and chin. I am really surprised how this product changed my skin in two short months. My pores are significantly reduces and the overall texture of my skin feels very smooth. I did my research to ensure this product does not conflict with retinol (which I use every other night). I'm confident that it integrates very well with my skincare routine and is contributing to a great overall result. —Julia
Get it from from Amazon for $13+ (available in three sizes).
9. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops that will brighten both your skin and your day. It's infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and moringa oil to help even out your skin tone and give you a dewy finish that's perfect for spring. It also has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, making it ideal for all skin types so you can glow from the inside out.
Check out this TikTok of these drops being used for a natural makeup look!
Glow Recipe is an Asian-owned business that aims to create fruit-forward, clean beauty formulas to incorporate into your skincare routine.
Promising reviews: "LOVE! SO WORTH THE SPLURGE!!! This was just so amazing! I use it every day! It is for any skin type and doesn't irritate my skin! Overall worth ur money!" —Zoeyyyyy
"I love this product with my heart and soul. I've been using it as a part of my skincare and prep routines for a few months, and my skin looks so natural, plump, even, and healthy. I'm ALL about a glowy, dewy, natural look and this product has helped me achieve that, plus it's a great serum packed with goodies that your skin will thank you for! It's definitely worth it. And I will always recommend this to anyone. I use it twice a day, in the morning as the last step before my makeup routine and at night before moisturizer! If using it during the daytime, don't forget to use sunscreen because its vitamin and natural acid contents make skin a little more susceptible and sensitive to sunlight! Hope this helps :)" —Andrea Velarde
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. A skin spatula to really and truly give you that feeling of ~clean skin~. This uses high-frequency vibrations to gently remove gunk and impurities from pores — not only will you feel refreshed, but it'll create the perfect canvas for your expensive skincare products to *actually* absorb.
Check it out in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I was doubtful this would work but also deciding that I needed to start shelling out for facials. My skin is oily and my pores are always congested... nothing seems to have effects for more than a day or two. Biore strips are okay for dealing with the nose but I really needed something for my whole face. I use it without the silicone things on cleansing or Ion+ twice a week and follow with moisturizer. My face feels SO much better daily and I’m less oily at the end of my work day. Worth every penny!" —Jillian
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
11. A highly concentrated K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask if you're trying to restore you're processed hair to its silky glory (we've all been there🥲). This mask is enriched with peptides that work their magic to moisturize and reverse the damage on your locks in just four minutes!
Promising reviews: "K18 has changed my hair for the better! Highly recommend — worth the splurge. One jar lasted me almost a year and I used it pretty consistently." —Mara Cotter
"I’ll admit I was extremely skeptical because every single 'viral product' I’ve tried so far I’ve been disappointed in...not this one! I used it for the first time this morning and could instantly tell a big difference with the first patch of hair I dried. I will definitely NEVER run out of this product again and in fact, I am planning to get the shampoo as well. I highly recommend this product for anyone that has dry or damaged, fine hair." —Stefanie Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
12. Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, which is made with a super lightweight, nongreasy formula that doubles as a heat protectant and basically transforms your hair into silk, all while giving it waterproof powers. Simply apply it to damp hair, comb to distribute, and blow-dry to activate its magic!
Check it out in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I wear hair extensions so I'm always looking for a product that can moisturize and add a lot of shine. This is the only product I tried in the last two years actually does as advertised! All the other products I've tried prior to this are always in very tiny little containers and this one is a nice size bottle that lasted me for at least a month, usually the other products last maybe a day. The only thing that I'm not so fond of is the price but it is worth every penny so it's kind of hard to dispute that LOL. Just know that if you do splurge for this product, you will be satisfied and absolutely thrilled to see how soft and beautiful your hair looks again. I highly recommend!" —bridgett kinsey
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
13. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising reviews: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin. My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B
"I can’t believe how much this does for my fine lines, scars, overall skin texture. I used it every three to four days and am now using it once every week or two weeks and my skin has transformed. Pores are smaller, skin tone is more even, scars are faded. It’s worth every penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).
14. The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha, which is one of those beloved luxury brands that never disappoints! This is enriched with Japanese purple rice (packed with antioxidants!), plumping botanical extracts, *and* a replenishing hyaluronic acid-algae complex. You'll almost be able to hear your skin thanking you. 😍
Check out the *gorgeous* Madison Beer using it in this TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Tatcha products are the best! I love all of them. This moisturizer leaves your skin feeling so good. Definitely worth the splurge." —T.
"So far I am IN LOVE. The texture is rich and creamy but not heavy. Scent is very lightly floral (almost lavender) but not strong at all. Absorbs super quickly and doesn’t pill under my rosehip oil topcoat. Leaves my skin plump and literally silky soft, almost buttery. It feels so luxurious and glides on like liquid satin. No adjustment period for my sensitive skin (my sensitive gals know what I mean….). I have sensitive combination/mostly oily skin with hormonal breakouts, and I have noticed a drastic difference in both balance as well as breakouts. The breakouts are minimized, my dry/rough spots are gone and the oily areas remain dewy and moisturized but not greasy. This stuff is magic honestly. It’s my first pricey skincare product, but honestly it’s SO worth it, even for someone like me." —Madison
Get it from Amazon for $23+ (available in two sizes).