27 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are Worth The Splurge

In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the Sun Milk, after applying the Sun Milk, and then the Sun Milk under makeup.

Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!

Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!

Promising review: "This product feels so nice on my skin. I hate the way sunscreen feels with a passion. Lotion or spray just leaves me feeling sticky or greasy just wanting to wash my face or take a bath. This sunscreen is amazing. I was skeptical, but the reviews seemed so promising. I am so glad I took their word for it. It seriously goes on feeling so soft and stays feeling clean on your skin. A little goes a long way. This was worth every penny, and will be my go-to sun protection from now on." —Heather Rae

