30 Gifts So Darn Beautiful They're Worth A Little Extra Splurge

1. A set of whimsical rainbow wineglasses that they'll want to keep on display when they're not using them to drink their favorite pinot noir. Reviewer rave about how beautifully this set doubles as home decor!
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
Promising review: "My boyfriend got these for me for my birthday and I am obsessed with them. The only wineglasses we use! The colors absolutely mesmerized us both when I opened the package…felt like we were looking at a rainbow. They are beautiful to say the least!" —bai
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
2. A dreamy ultra soft throw blanket — the ultimate fail-proof gift! It's breathable, warm, and wrinkle- and fade-resistant. Plus, many reviewers say it's just as cozy as the one from Barefoot Dreams! 😍
Promising review: "This blanket combines luxurious comfort with a stylish design. The soft micro plush material is incredibly gentle against the skin, providing a cozy and snuggly feeling that is perfect for chilly nights. The blanket is generously sized, allowing me to wrap myself up completely and stay warm from head to toe. Its thickness provides just the right amount of weight for a comforting embrace without feeling too heavy." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
3. A gorgeous embossed glass candle because they'll have trouble deciding what they like more — its elegant look or its heavenly scent. Designed with a natural wood wick, it even gives off a soft, nostalgic crackling sound that's perfect for completing the ambience during those cozy winter nights spent at home.
Promising review: "The most beautiful candle I've ever owned. I usually don't spend this much on candles but I treated myself. I love patchouli and sandalwood and having both combinations in one candle, I couldn't resist. It came beautifully packaged, and the smell is heaven. The holder has a 1920s Parisian feel which will go with my bathroom decor. Love it.. would make a perfect holiday gift." —DianaTheHuntress
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in six scents).
4. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman with such a sophisticated look, no one would ever know they use it as a secret storage compartment. It's perfect for helping them tidy up their space and adding a touch of elegance to the room.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
5. The Always Pan from Our Place, which is a sleek, BuzzFeed-beloved tool that'll help anyone tap in to their biggest culinary dreams. This 8-in-1 nonstick pan is designed to help them braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store like a pro. Plus! It comes in many gorgeous colors. As Chef Gusteau says, "Anyone can cook!"
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, I find that the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
Shipping Info: All orders take up to two business days to process and generally take 1–7 business days for delivery.
Also, BuzzFeeders LOVE this pan. Here's our Always Pan review, in which seven members of our team weigh in everything they love about it, from the nonstick coating to the versatility to the ~aesthetic~.
Get it from Our Place for $105 (originally $150; available in 11 colors).
6. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set, because who wouldn't want to come home after a long day to this glorious, cloud-like beauty? Seriously, this just gave lazy Sundays a whole new meaning.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in three sizes and 34 colors).
7. And a cooling satin pillowcase — it'll give their bed a hint of ~luxury~. Not only does it look pretty, reviewers say its soft fabric can help improve acne-prone skin and creates less friction on their hair to avoid breakage (which is especially ideal as the cold, dry weather settles in)!
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $16.14+ (available in two sizes and in 23 styles).
8. A levitating planter to make it look like they've cast a wingardium leviosa spell on their plant. Beware — you'll be giving them every right to brag about being the friend in the group with the most ~magical~ taste in home decor.
Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick E
Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in two finishes).
9. A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle, because there is truly such beauty in simplicity. Plus, it's as functional as it is chic! Its elegant gooseneck is designed for a slow, even pour and its temperature settings let them dictate exactly how warm they want their water to be. All there's left to do is sit back, sip your London Fog tea, and conclude that this kettle makes them better than everyone else.
Promising review: "This kettle is, quite simply, as beautiful as it is functional. Unlike other kettles, this is slender, low profile, and elegant. It is electric, rather than induction, which is fine by me. It's better than I imagined. It looks so at home on my countertop! I am amazed at how quickly it heats water to 92 degrees C — less than a minute!! The counterbalanced handle ensures a slow, even pour. It's quite heavier than my stovetop kettle. And I no longer have to keep my other hand on the top. In conclusion, this kettle is more than a kettle, it's a piece of furniture. Simple, elegant, functional." —MJV
Get it from Amazon for $165+ (available in three sizes and six styles).
10. A gorgeously designed Hatch Restore sound machine to make them feel like they're starting their day off with the sunrise from The Lion King. It works as a touch-controlled smart light and will gently wake their body up with soothing sounds instead of that traumatizing iPhone alarm sound (you know the one). It even has a soft-glow reading light to help them wind down and achieve the healthy sleep routine of their dreams.
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.
Promising review: "From the moment we started using the Hatch alarm clock, our daily routines have been transformed for the better. The sound quality of this device is nothing short of excellent, providing crystal clear audio that enhances every experience. The app library is a treasure trove of options, offering an amazing selection of music, meditations, and stories, perfectly suited for both energizing mornings and calming wind-down routines. It's the versatility of the content that really stands out - whether you're in the mood for upbeat tunes to kickstart your day or soothing sounds to drift off to sleep, Hatch has got you covered. Overall, the Hatch alarm clock has been a fantastic addition to our home. It's not just an alarm clock; it's a lifestyle enhancer that has positively impacted our sleep, our mornings, and our overall well-being. Highly recommend it to anyone looking to enrich their daily routines!" —TheRepo
Get it from Amazon for $169.99 (get this price by applying the coupon at checkout; available in three colors).
11. A surprisingly spacious faux-leather mini crossbody bag — it's lightweight, stylish, comes in many vibrant colors, and (bonus!) made the list as one of Oprah's Favorite Things. 😍
Promising review: "This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card. I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." —M. Steffes
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in 24 colors).