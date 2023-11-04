37 Affordable Things That'll Help You Redecorate Your Bedroom Like A Pro

1. A silent ceramic essential oil diffuser that looks more like a pretty terra-cotta vase than a diffuser. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, sit back, and let it transport you to an oasis of aromatherapy.
Promising review: "I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —Jenny R.
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in six colors).
2. A PAWsitively adorable desk lamp with three levels of light temperature and brightness settings. Consider this your nightstand's four-legged bestie.
3. A set of string lightbulbs to turn your plain mirror into your dream movie star vanity. It sticks easily onto your mirror and had dimmable brightness adjustment. Ready for your close-up?
Promising review: "I love these lights and cannot believe the price! I love the dimmer — it dims to five different brightness levels. You simply touch the 'ON' button each time you want it brighter. I really didn't expect these to work as well as they have. I mean, when can you buy anything at this price and it really work? I'm really impressed and will definitely buy these again for other mirrors or replacements. I am very happy with my purchase! —Ginger
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4. An iridescent mini shelf with six levels to store small items like jewelry or sunglasses. Or use it to display other decorative gadgets and gizmos!
Promising review: "These are in great shape and perfect as sunglasses shelves. I used a level, and they were easy to install. I highly recommend these and will probably buy more!" —Samantha G.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in eight colors).
5. A stunning crystal prism sun catcher that catches the sun's light and projects iridescent twinkles into your bedroom.
Avadir & Co. is a small business based in California!
Promising reviews: "I bought the 3/$20 bundle and they are prettier than I could’ve imagined! Absolutely gorgeous and well made." —Abbey Sliwinski
"These are super cute and well made! I put them in my windows to catch the morning sun! My cats love trying to catch the rainbows lol." —Betsy Tillett
Get it from Avadir & Co. on Etsy for $9.99+ (available in four styles and in a $20 "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" bundle).
6. A faux leather tissue box cover for those of us who want to add that extra touch of ~fancy~ when reaching for a Kleenex during our routine Titanic cry fest. It's all about style, people.
Promising review: "This tissue box holder is lovely, it looks and feels like leather, but if you get a stain on it it cleans up beautifully. I cannot believe a tissue box can make a statement, but everyone who has seen it or used it says it is very unique and such a smart design." —saf
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 13 colors).
7. A whisper quiet personal fan that gives your bedroom the perfect retro accent while giving you the perfect cooling airflow as you work at your desk or take a midday nap.
Promising review: "This fan is absolutely awesome. It has two settings and not to mention how stinking cute it is. I use it on my night stand. For those of you that sweat through the night, this is a must buy!!! The low setting cools you off quick and the high setting freezes you. Best decision ever!!! So ladies…..if you are going through that hellfire stage in your life, do yourself a favor and buy this little beaut!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four styles).
8. A double-sided vanity mirror with tiered accessory trays so that you have your lipstick and earrings right there in front of you, ready to apply. It's a cute and functional way of displaying your favorite little everyday trinkets.
The other side has a 3x magnified mirror that so graciously lets you see every pore and blemish on your face in full detail.
Promising review: "I really like this product. I use it on my vanity as a face mirror when I am getting ready and it also holds little makeup items, jewelry, and other stuff. It's a very solid material and I think it looks very chic. A beautiful buy!" —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $34.35 (also available without a mirror).
9. A set of seven round mini mirrors you can hang together in unique patterns to add an abstract touch to your wall space. They're also great for reflecting natural light and brightening up your room.
10. A handwoven seagrass basket that'll make for a great rustic accent with a plant pot in it or as a storage bin for clothes or blankets in the corner of your room.
11. An abstract throw blanket, because it's just the thing you need for those lazy Saturdays when you don't make your bed so it looks a little messy, but you want to make it a cute kind of messy.
Promising review: "This blanket is even more beautiful in person! Holds up nicely after wash. It is thicker than expected and the pattern is weaved not printed, which adds to the quality. If you are looking for a pretty, sturdy, well-made blanket to brighten up your space, I highly recommend this!" —Y.F.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and nine styles).
12. A CovoBox with a hollow inside so that you can cover up things like cable boxes and cords that are rudely messing with your room's ~aesthetic~. Shhh...no one will ever know.
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).
13. A tarot card display stand for your bedside table so that your future mornings become a lot more mystical. Plus, it looks so artsy!
Looking for tarot cards with a similar vibe to the ones pictured above? Grab this medieval set!
Promising review: "Great packaging, and the product is exactly as advertised. It can hold up to three tarot/oracle cards, which is great for readings. I've been looking for a card stand that'd hold a card without covering up the images, so this stand is perfect for me. I love the triple moon symbol!" —Esperanza L.
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (also available with a compartment).
14. A pack of three collapsible lanterns to help you unleash your inner forest fairy. You can even hang them with a lightbulb inside at night to make your room feel extra enchanting.
Promising review: "These mushrooms are the cutest decorations I've seen. I absolutely love them. They are pretty sturdy once set up, I have them sitting on the ground and placed a smallish brick on the inside for stability. They also come with string if you want to hang them. I am going to put a small tea light or fairy lights on the inside to light them up. Both the wire and the paper seem really durable and seem to be made better than other paper lanterns that I've seen. They are SUPER easy to set up." —Sajujama
Get them from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in six colors).