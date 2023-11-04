Revamp Your Home Office With These 30 Things Reviewers Call “Aesthetically Pleasing”

1. A daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
2. A set of super-fine pens — not only are they perfect for note-taking, writing in your planner, or doodling mindlessly as you pretend to focus on the task at hand, but their sleek and simple design makes them a great desktop addition to any workspace.
They've got over 75,000 5-star ratings!!!
Promising reviews: "These are my favorite bullet journal pens! They are so cute and aesthetically pleasing, plus they write really well and make journaling so fun! You won't be disappointed with these pretty pens!" —MPerron
"These really don’t bleed/show too badly through college-ruled or lined paper (or regular printer paper), and I LOVE them for schoolwork. They've made my life so much easier and prettier! They glide much more easily than regular pens. I also love that they seem to never dry out despite the fact that I’ve been using them for at least two weeks now and have left the most-used black marker open for several long periods already. I've come back to still find plenty of ink and no change in the writing ability. I think these are great-quality pens and definitely worth the purchase." —NATTYLIGHT
3. A set of adjustable shelves to turn organization into abstract office decor. It's composed of two main parts that can be rearranged to best fit your needs and to give your desk space a different setup whenever you want to switch things up a little.
Promising review: "This is the perfect bookshelf for a desk! I use it to store my books and it fits perfectly on my desk. Its not fragile which is good and it looks aesthetically pleasing!" —Himani Patel
4. Or an office supply organizer that holds everything you could possibly need to reach for throughout your work day so that they no longer take up all your space. It has notebook storage, pen holders, a top tray, and two drawers for all your small desk knickknacks!
Promising reviews: "These are very cute and help keep my desk space neat (and aesthetically pleasing)!" —Rivka H.
"Just bought this to replace the plain desk organizer I had before and I couldn’t be happier! There’s plenty of space for small notepads, pens, sticky notes, paper clips and other office supplies. It looks really cute too! 10/10 recommend." —Deylian Cortes
5. A set of pastel highlighters because even your writing utensils are a chance to show off your impeccable taste in all things cute. Many reviewers also say they're an adorable addition to their desk and that they don't bleed!
Promising review: "The cutest highlighters I’ve ever had. Love how they feel in the hand — soft and slim. The point and angle of the highlighting ink is perfect for highlighting without having to press hard at ALL. I got the youth colors and they’re bright but also pastel. Super aesthetically pleasing. I’m obsessed and the box they come in is too cute! 12/10 and will be buying more when needed." —hannah o
6. A mug warmer that's as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. If you've once again gotten too busy answering a tidal wave of emails and are tired of reheating your coffee three to four times every morning, this will be your new best friend.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right)!! I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I’m going through a home office redesign and I wanted something to add while also keeping it ‘aesthetically pleasing‘. This was that item. I love the wood grain look. As far as functionality goes, it’s great. It only takes a matter of seconds for the heating element to get warm to the touch. I also like that it has different heat settings so you can choose how warm your beverage gets." —Ashley
7. Or a set of glass tumblers if you're on team iced coffee. These come with bamboo lids and reusable glass straws, and will simply make you look fancier every time you take a break from multitasking (or multi-slacking) to take a sip of your morning fix.
They are also dishwasher-safe and come with two cleaning brushes to make it easy for you to clean those straws and use them right away again.
I use these myself every day and I swear everything just tastes better when you're drinking from these. They're so aesthetically pleasing that my friends have bought them as well and they no longer drink their morning iced coffee from anything but these cups. I also love that I can reuse the glass straws and don't have to be throwing away plastic straws everyday! Super easy to clean too!
Promising review: "Where have these been my whole life? If you want to enjoy whatever it is you're drinking more, get these glasses!! They look so high end and are so aesthetically pleasing!! They just add that something! I hand wash to keep from clanking in the dishwasher. The bamboo lids are an excellent touch! They also come with long straw brushes for easy cleaning. 5 stars all around!!" —Michelle Kalisek
8. And a set of absorbent ceramic coasters — not only is it something pretty to rest your drink on, it also protects your desk from getting water all over it (especially when it's taking you extra long to finish that iced coffee!).
Promising review: "I ordered these because I wanted coasters that were both functional and aesthetically pleasing, and these do not disappoint. We love the pattern, so I don’t even mind when my husband leaves them laying around instead of putting them back where they belong. They seem sturdy and do a good job of collecting the moisture from our cups." —Jessica
9. A sleek standing desk converter that raises your laptop, monitor, mouse, and keyboard so that you can work comfortably whether you're in your chair or on your feet. It's also a great way to make the most out of a small workspace!
Promising reviews: "Love my ergonomic desk! Easy to assemble and pretty sturdy. I had it up within five minutes. It def makes life easier when you don't have to sit all the time. It's not too bulky, which I was worried about. It's also aesthetically pleasing and not ugly lol. Overall, love it!" —Vanessa
"Fantastic product! Sturdy, well built, and BEAUTIFUL! I love the ability to stand while working!" —Chance
10. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard because it'll give your boring, colorless keyboard a run for its money. If you're writing your 10th follow-up email of the afternoon, at least you have these adorable keys to look down at.
Or get the full-sized version here!
Promising review: "This keyboard is everything I hoped it would be: it's aesthetically pleasing, ergonomic, and functional! It's lightweight, small enough to fit in a compact computer bag, and therefore super easy to travel with. Connecting it to my iPad Pro was easy; the instructions are straightforward and easy to follow. (Make sure to buy some AAs as it doesn't come with batteries). The actual typing experience is quite satisfying! I love the sound it creates whilst I type, perfect for anyone who enjoys the clicking sound of a keyboard. Additionally, it fits my workspace really well, appearance-wise. The round keys look really nice against the pastel blue board. If you are looking for a functional option, that also brings some life to your workspace, I definitely recommend!" —Vivian
11. An elegant, waterproof desk mat to protect your desk from scratches, stains, spills, and scuffs. It's large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse, keyboard, notebook, and *most importantly* your coffee mug. Reviewers also rave about how comfortable its surface is to write on!
Promising review: "My desk is semi-rustic in design and is not the most smooth surface which makes it difficult for using a mouse (and hate mouse pads) and harder to keep clean. Enter the desk mat. It is aesthetically pleasing (I have the dark blue) and the large size fits my desk really well. I no longer need a mouse pad and cleaning the area around my iMac is much easier. So far, after about 30 days, there are no problems with the mat and I'm very happy with the purchase. I wish I had got this sooner." —TBR
12. A vertical plant stand that'll give your wall space a splash of natural greenery. It has a designated space for each pot of succulents, flowers, and other botanical pieces. Plus, you save space while having an unobstructed view of each one of your plant babies!
Promising reviews: "This piece is beautiful. It is light and very aesthetically pleasing. My plants look very nice in the corner of my room. Very easy to assemble and pretty sturdy as well." —Jeff
"We could not be happier with this bamboo plant stand. The product was very well packaged by the manufacturer to prevent damage. The assembly instructions are very well done, including illustrations. Assembly hardware was of high quality and included the necessary tool to complete assembly. The predrilled assembly holes are accurate. The stand itself is made of good quality, sturdy wood. The varnish coating is even and added a nice finish to the stand. We recommend this product highly if you're looking for a good looking, well made, easy to assemble, sturdy plant stand." —Scuba Mark
