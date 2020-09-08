I ONCE TOLD an ex-boyfriend that I wasn’t comfortable with his racist jokes, that I didn’t find them funny and, not that it should matter, but that I was mixed race. His reply? "Well, you’re not really."

"My mum is from Mauritius, a tiny tropical island off the east coast of Madagascar," is a sentence I’ve become used to repeating, a glossy way of labelling my racial and cultural identity.

I use it when someone sees a photo of my family, saying "Wow! Your mum is so dark!" Or when I’ve been out with my cousins, and we run into one of their friends who can’t believe we’re related. We usually laugh off the discomfort, joke about it, "Yeah, well I do get pretty tanned during the summer," I’ve found myself saying defensively. As if people won’t believe me when I tell them who I am.