Tell Us About Your Pubes And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Personality You Have

You got: You're a diva You love to be pampered, and damn well deserve it! You put effort into everything you do. Beauty is pain and you're ahead of the game!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: You're a free spirit If there's a fork in the road, you choose the path less traveled. You're not easily influenced by society's standards of beauty. Keep doing you!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: You are moderately rebellious and crafty You love trying different things. Change is the name of the game! You crave variety in life, and it's best displayed by your style.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app