Tell Us About Your Pubes And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Personality You Have
You love to be pampered, and damn well deserve it! You put effort into everything you do. Beauty is pain and you're ahead of the game!
If there's a fork in the road, you choose the path less traveled. You're not easily influenced by society's standards of beauty. Keep doing you!
You love trying different things. Change is the name of the game! You crave variety in life, and it's best displayed by your style.
Did you know you can sign up for a BuzzFeed Community account and create your own BuzzFeed posts? Here's a handy guide to help you start posting today!
This post was created by a member of BuzzFeed Community, where anyone can post awesome lists and creations. Learn more or post your buzz!