Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Trump Says He Thought Being President Would Be Easier Than His Life As A Businessman

In an interview with Reuters, he also warned there was "every chance" of a "major, major" conflict with North Korea.

Posted on
Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Carlos Barria / Reuters

President Donald Trump said the job of the presidency has been more work than his previous life as a property mogul in an interview with Reuters published Friday morning.

"I loved my previous life, I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters. "I actually think this is more work than my previous life, I thought this would be easier."

"I am a details-oriented person... but I do miss my old life. I like to work — so that's not a problem — but this is actually more work."

Despite stating he was used to having little privacy from his pre-politics existence, he added that he was getting used to the constraints placed on him by the presidency, including 24-hour Secret Service protection.

"You're really into your own little cocoon," he said, "because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere... I like to drive, I can't drive any more."

Carlos Barria / Reuters

The interview also touched on a broad range of domestic and foreign policy issues. However, during a discussion about China's President Xi, he changed topic to hand out copies of the latest 2016 electoral map to the three journalists in the room, Reuters said.

"Here, you can take that, that's the final map of the numbers," he said, "the red is obviously us."

He also addressed the escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula, saying that the situation with North Korea is "certainly" his biggest worry at the moment.

"There's a chance that we could end up having a major, major, conflict with North Korea, absolutely," Trump said.

He said that China's Xi was a "good man" who he believed was trying to help with the North Korea situation. "We'll see how it all works out. I know he would like to be able to do something. Perhaps it's possible that he can't. But I think he'd like to be able to do something," he said.

He did, however, say that he believed South Korea should pay the US a billion dollars for the THAAD missile defense system, and that he planned to renegotiate or terminate the "horrible" trade deal with the country.

Here Are 100 Lies And False Statements From Trump’s First 100 Days

https://www.buzzfeed.com/tasneemnashrulla/100-lies-and-false-statements?utm_term=.bh3DmO2d1#.vb4odZ6Q4


Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews