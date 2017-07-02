Sections

President Trump Just Tweeted A Video Of Himself Beating Up CNN

The clip, from Trump's appearance on Wrestlemania, appears to show Trump advocating for violence against the network.

Posted on
Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The President of the United States of America tweeted this video on Sunday morning, appearing to advocate for violence against CNN:

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN

It's a clip showing the president "clotheslining" — a wrestling move — a person with the logo of one of the TV networks he's been feuding with for the past year superimposed over their head, and then repeatedly punching the person.

The clip is an edited version of Trump's appearance on WWE's WrestleMania 23 in 2007, in which he beat up the wrestling empire's head honcho, and Trump's longtime friend, Vince McMahon, before shaving McMahon's hair.

The edited version of the clip has circulated on Reddit's r/The_Donald — which has become a hub for followers of alt-right, far-right, and Trump supporters — over the last few days prior to the President tweeting it. It is not clear how the president became aware of the clip.

The video also contradicts a claim made by White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a press briefing on Thursday, where she said that Trump has never "promoted or encouraged violence."

Trump's White House press team have attempted to try and focus the media's attention on the president's policy agenda in recent days, but seem to have been thwarted by the president himself, who has devoted time to stoking his Twitter feuds with both CNN and the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Trump's feud with CNN has escalated over the last week, following the resignations of three reporters after a report into the Russia investigation was retracted. The president has started to refer to the network as "Fraud News Network," which appears at the end of today's video clip.

CNN replied to Trump's tweet with Sanders' claim he's never advocated for violence:

@realDonaldTrump "The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, qu… https://t.co/mfIDhQPM5G
CNN Communications @CNNPR

@realDonaldTrump "The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, qu… https://t.co/mfIDhQPM5G

Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert was the first administration employee to react on Sunday. He watched speechlessly as he was showed the clip on ABC News:

NEW: Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert on Trump's CNN tweet: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope… https://t.co/ETW7T6B0at
This Week @ThisWeekABC

NEW: Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert on Trump's CNN tweet: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope… https://t.co/ETW7T6B0at

But he then smoothly launched into the administration's talking points and added: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said: "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," in regard to the president tweeting and also getting policies in place and legislation passed.

WATCH: "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," @HHSGov says on Trump tweeting and pass… https://t.co/MdNTbBslDq
Meet the Press @MeetThePress

WATCH: "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," @HHSGov says on Trump tweeting and pass… https://t.co/MdNTbBslDq

"What I'm concentrated on is the job he's given me," Price added.

Neither CNN or the White House immediately returned requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

