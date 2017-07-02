President Trump Just Tweeted A Video Of Himself Beating Up CNN

It's a clip showing the president "clotheslining" — a wrestling move — a person with the logo of one of the TV networks he's been feuding with for the past year superimposed over their head, and then repeatedly punching the person.

The President of the United States of America tweeted this video on Sunday morning, appearing to advocate for violence against CNN:

The clip is an edited version of Trump's appearance on WWE's WrestleMania 23 in 2007, in which he beat up the wrestling empire's head honcho, and Trump's longtime friend, Vince McMahon, before shaving McMahon's hair.

The video also contradicts a claim made by White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a press briefing on Thursday, where she said that Trump has never "promoted or encouraged violence."

Trump's White House press team have attempted to try and focus the media's attention on the president's policy agenda in recent days, but seem to have been thwarted by the president himself, who has devoted time to stoking his Twitter feuds with both CNN and the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Trump's feud with CNN has escalated over the last week, following the resignations of three reporters after a report into the Russia investigation was retracted. The president has started to refer to the network as "Fraud News Network," which appears at the end of today's video clip.

