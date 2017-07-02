President Trump Just Tweeted A Video Of Himself Beating Up CNN

The President of the United States of America tweeted this video on Sunday morning, appearing to advocate for violence against CNN:
The clip is an edited version of Trump's appearance on WWE's WrestleMania 23 in 2007, in which he beat up the wrestling empire's head honcho, and Trump's longtime friend, Vince McMahon, before shaving McMahon's hair.
The edited version of the clip has circulated on Reddit's r/The_Donald — which has become a hub for followers of alt-right, far-right, and Trump supporters — over the last few days prior to the President tweeting it. It is not clear how the president became aware of the clip.
The video also contradicts a claim made by White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a press briefing on Thursday, where she said that Trump has never "promoted or encouraged violence."
Trump's feud with CNN has escalated over the last week, following the resignations of three reporters after a report into the Russia investigation was retracted. The president has started to refer to the network as "Fraud News Network," which appears at the end of today's video clip.
CNN replied to Trump's tweet with Sanders' claim he's never advocated for violence:
Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert was the first administration employee to react on Sunday. He watched speechlessly as he was showed the clip on ABC News:
But he then smoothly launched into the administration's talking points and added: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said: "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," in regard to the president tweeting and also getting policies in place and legislation passed.
"What I'm concentrated on is the job he's given me," Price added.
Neither CNN or the White House immediately returned requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.
