Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

This Is What's Behind The Chaotic Scenes Of Protesters Storming Macedonia's Parliament

Demonstrators entered the building and assaulted a party leader on Thursday after objecting to the election of an ethnic Albanian parliamentary speaker.

Posted on
Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Macedonia's president called an emergency meeting of political leaders on Friday after hundreds of protesters stormed the parliament chamber in Skopje, the capital, on Thursday evening.

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

Flag-waving demonstrators — many of whom were masked, and mostly supporters of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party — expressed anger at the election of ethnic Albanian Talat Xharefi as the parliament speaker, blaming the Social Democratic party for allying with Albanian minority parties.

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

Thursday's incident follows months of political turmoil in the Balkan republic. Inconclusive elections late last year led to months of deadlock in efforts to form a new government, which has only increased tensions.

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority make up just under one third of the country's population. The Social Democrats' parliamentary alliance has caused daily street protests among nationalists, according to Reuters. President Gjorge Ivanov has refused to give the coalition a governing mandate, saying it threatens national sovereignty.

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters gathered outside parliament for the speaker vote on Thursday broke through a police cordon and stormed the building shortly after the Social Democrat-led group voted to install Xharefi.

Weird reaction or total lack of it while the group entered the Parliament of #Macedonia
Aldin 🇧🇦 @CT_operative

Weird reaction or total lack of it while the group entered the Parliament of #Macedonia

Reply Retweet Favorite

Witnesses told Reuters that they saw demonstrators beating up a lawmaker, and broken glass and specks of blood in the hallways.

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

Among those injured was Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, who was pictured bleeding from his head. An ethnic Albanian MP and 22 police were among the 77 people hurt, according to AP.

Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters

Lawmakers for VMRO-DPME — formerly the dominant party but brought down in a 2015 wiretapping scandal — criticized Zaev and challenged the legality of the vote, saying it had not been carried out electronically as required.

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

VMRO-DPME leader Nikola Gruevski deplored the violence, but blamed the Social Democrats, accusing them of breaking the country's constitution in electing a speaker despite the country's political deadlock: "Greed to seize power at any cost is the direct cause which led to this adverse situation, and they bear responsibility for it," he said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini slammed the violence in a statement , calling it "wholly unacceptable."

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With World