This Guy Made An Awesome Visualization Of Donald Trump’s Weirdly Aggressive Handshake

6. Ryttar told BuzzFeed News on Thursday: “I had some free time yesterday, and I was amused by Trump’s bizarre handshake shenanigans as seen on Reddit.”

“I decided to practice character animation by doing this little loop,” he said, adding it took him about three hours.

“I’m flattered that so many like it, and it is exciting to see how online virality works in cultural memes such as this. Had someone told me that JK Rowling would retweet it I would have laughed.”

He added that the style was inspired by Tool’s Adam Jones, and the music videos he made for the band.

When asked about his opinions on the current political situation in the US, Ryttar said: “I hope the US stays cool and everything turns out excellently, but I’m sort of tempted to start stocking up on canned food, ammunition and diesel generators.”