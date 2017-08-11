The Anti-Refugee Ship Run By Far-Right YouTubers Got Into Trouble And Was Helped By A Refugee Rescue Boat

"To help those who are in distress is the duty of everyone who is at sea — no matter their origins, skin color, religion, or views," the chairman of the rescue group said.

The ship that was bought by a group of far-right YouTubers to stop refugees getting to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea ran into trouble off the coast of Libya and had to be helped by a refugee rescue boat, the group behind the rescue boat said.



A German-language Facebook status posted on Friday by the refugee rescue group Sea-Eye said it had been contacted by the EU's Operation Sophia after it had been notified that the C-Star — commissioned by a far-right group called Generation Identity — had experienced mechanical failure and was unable to move.



An English-language version of the status provided to BuzzFeed News by Sea-Eye said the C-Star had been "in distress at sea." BuzzFeed News has contacted the EU's Operation Sophia for comment.



The Italian marine rescue service in Rome, the MRCC, informed Sea-Eye that its cutter was the closest vessel to the C-Star, and so was dispatched to help.

++La Sea-Eye é stata contattata dal MRCC per fornire aiuto alla #CStar. L'equipaggio si sta quindi dirigendo verso… https://t.co/T5zOhltSX8

Sea-Eye Chairman Michael Buschheuer said, "To help those who are in distress is the duty of everyone who is at sea — no matter their origins, skin color, religion or views."



Defend Europe — Generation Identity's campaign to fund the C-Star — then issued its own a statement on Twitter playing down the incident, and repeatedly tweeted that there was "no distress."



Its statement read: "C-Star developed a minor technical problem during the night, in order to rectify before the vessel entered the SAR zone and navigated closer to other vessels, the main engine was stopped.



"This means that under COLREG the vessel is considered 'not under command' and information of this was sent out to vessels nearby in accordance with regulations. The problem is about to be resolved."



🇬🇧 The #CStar is having technical difficulty. We're resolving it. No distress. #DefendEurope

Generation Identity — the European element of a broader grouping called the Identitarian movement — claims that NGOs in the Mediterranean are not in fact rescuing refugees but are instead part of an illegal human trafficking operation.



Members of the group — which includes a number of young far-right YouTubers — were detained by Italian police in May after Periscoping themselves firing flares at refugee rescue vessels in the Mediterranean.



They purchased the C-Star through the Defend Europe crowdfunding campaign in July, which they said would help them intercept NGOs bringing refugees to Europe.



Defend Europe's stewardship of the C-Star has not been smooth. Over the course of a few weeks in July, the vessel was detained in the Suez Canal, the crowdfunding website which was the main source of the campaign's income suspended its account, and the ship's captain was detained in Cyprus.

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

