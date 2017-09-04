South Korea Says The North May Be Preparing Another Ballistic Missile Launch

South Korea's intelligence agency told lawmakers on Monday that the North may be preparing to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile towards the North Pacific, following its sixth nuclear test on Sunday.



Seoul's spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), had a closed meeting with lawmakers on Monday.



"There is a possibility that the North could make additional provocations by firing an ICBM toward the North Pacific," Kim Byung-kee, a ruling party member of parliament who attended the briefing, told the media.



During the meeting, NIS also reportedly said that further analysis is required in order to verify whether the bomb detonated on Sunday's test was a hydrogen bomb as claimed by Pyongyang, or an electromagnetic pulse-based bomb, according to the Yonhap News agency.

South Korea themselves fired ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday as part of an exercise to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site. The country's defense ministry also said that the US would station additional missile launchers to help counter the threat, AP reported.



Meanwhile, China has reacted furiously to US President Donald Trump's tweeted threat to cease trade with any countries with commercial relations with Pyongyang. China is one of Pyongyang's only longstanding international allies and trading partners.



Geng Shuang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing on Monday that China would not accept "a situation in which on the one hand we work to resolve this issue peacefully but on the other hand our own interests are subject to sanctions and jeopardized... This is neither objective nor fair.”

