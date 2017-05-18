Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell Has Died At Age 52

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52, his representative said.



In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Brian Bumbery said Cornell died in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday night, and that it was "sudden and unexpected."





"Chris Cornell passed away late last night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," Bumbery said."They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Cornell had posted about the Soundgarden concert in Detroit on Twitter just eight hours before his death was announced.