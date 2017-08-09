Six People Are Injured After A Vehicle "Deliberately" Drove Into Soldiers In France

Police in France have said an operation is underway after a vehicle reportedly drove into a group of soldiers in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret on Wednesday morning.



Six people are injured, two of them seriously. A police spokesman anonymously told AP that the vehicle appeared to have targeted the soldiers on purpose, although the motive is not clear.

The driver has not yet been found, and Parisian police tweeted that a they were searching for a vehicle. The Paris prosecutor's office said a counterterrorism investigation had been opened, aimed at pursuing any assailant on terror-related charges of the attempted murder of security forces.



Patrick Balkany, the mayor of Levallois-Perret told BFM Paris that the incident was "an odious attack" and he was in "no doubt" it was carried out deliberately.

