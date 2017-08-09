 go to content

World

Six People Are Injured After A Vehicle "Deliberately" Drove Into Soldiers In France

The mayor of Paris suburb Levallois-Perret says he is in "no doubt" it was a deliberate act.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Thierry Chappe / AFP / Getty Images

Police in France have said an operation is underway after a vehicle reportedly drove into a group of soldiers in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret on Wednesday morning.

Six people are injured, two of them seriously. A police spokesman anonymously told AP that the vehicle appeared to have targeted the soldiers on purpose, although the motive is not clear.

The driver has not yet been found, and Parisian police tweeted that a they were searching for a vehicle. The Paris prosecutor's office said a counterterrorism investigation had been opened, aimed at pursuing any assailant on terror-related charges of the attempted murder of security forces.

Patrick Balkany, the mayor of Levallois-Perret told BFM Paris that the incident was "an odious attack" and he was in "no doubt" it was carried out deliberately.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

He added the vehicle was a BMW car, which was waiting in an alleyway, before speeding up.

The soldiers were taking part in a changeover of troops at their barracks at the time, and are part of Opération Sentinelle — the ongoing military operation put in place since a state of emergency was introduced following the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

France's Interior Minister Gérard Collomb — who was in the weekly council of ministers at the presidential Elysée Palace as reports of the incident emerged — tweeted he was on his way to Levallois-Perret.

"I am going to the bedside of the injured, alongside the minister for the armed forces, in support of the forces of Sentinelle," he said.

Gérard Collomb @gerardcollomb

#Levallois : je me rendrai au chevet des militaires blessés, aux côtés de la Ministre des Armées, en soutien aux forces de Sentinelle.

Reply Retweet Favorite


This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

