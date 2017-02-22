Russia Has Set Up A Website To "Expose" Western Media Stories As Fake News

Since the rise of “fake news” as a major player in the global political conversation last year, you may have noticed that some politicians around the world have started using the term to decry all sorts of information they either want to refute or simply don’t like. Thomas Faull / Getty Images ID: 10575120

The latest to join the fight against possibly-fake-but-maybe-just-inconvenient news is the government of Russia — a place not exactly known for an impartial media — who on Wednesday launched a new website “exposing” Western outlets for spreading “false information” about the country. ID: 10575091

The site was created by the country’s foreign ministry, and is a subsection of their web page. It was announced by its spokesperson Maria Zakharova during her weekly news conference. Maria Zakharova announces the creation of a page on the Russian MFA website dedicated to exposing "fake news" about… https://t.co/tvBtIxM0xb — Nathan Hodge (@nohodge) ID: 10575277

“First they put out some fake news, without facts,” Zakharova said, according to a translation published in The Moscow Times. “Then that goes viral, and forms public opinion. And then, a couple of months later, they issue a clarification, but by then the damage is already done.”



Russia has, of course, been accused on multiple occasions of disseminating fake news and misinformation in an attempt to influence Western democracies in the past year or so. Russia’s disinformation efforts in Ukraine in particular have been well documented, and the EU operates an entire program dedicated to documenting and countering Kremlin propaganda. Also, a recent report from the Rand Corporation referred to Russia’s strategy as a “firehose of falsehood.”

She also added that the ministry won’t be publishing absolutely everything they deem to be fake news on their new site as they’d “have to upload 90% of the internet.” The stories featured on launch were from Bloomberg, The New York Times, the UK’s Daily Telegraph and NBC News.

The stories include:

A Feb. 14 Bloomberg story about French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, alleging Russian hackers had targeted his campaign team’s computer network.



A New York Times story from Feb. 14 stating that Russia had secretly launched a new cruise missile, in violation of an arms control treaty.



story from Feb. 14 stating that Russia had secretly launched a new cruise missile, in violation of an arms control treaty. A Daily Telegraph article from Feb. 19 citing British government sources alleging Russian involvement in a plot to assassinate to the Montenegrin prime minister last year.



article from Feb. 19 citing British government sources alleging Russian involvement in a plot to assassinate to the Montenegrin prime minister last year. A Feb, 19 NBC News “exclusive” stating that Moscow was planning to turn over whistleblower Edward Snowden to the United States in order to “curry favor” with the Trump administration.



A fifth story from the lesser known Santa Monica Observer on the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death of Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin earlier this week was added a few hours after launch. ID: 10575856

Unlike the other outlets listed on Russia’s site, The Santa Monica Observer has a history of publishing overtly fake news stories, such as one touting Kanye West for Donald Trump’s Under-Secretary of the Interior, and another stating Trump planned to play accordion at his inaugural ball.



Last month the site published an incredibly viral fake story on Tiffany Trump’s plan to sing “I’m Like A Bird” at her dad’s inauguration. In short, The Santa Monica Observer is no Bloomberg.

For all the fanfare surrounding Russia’s new site, it doesn’t seem to offer much in the way of debunking. Every example of supposedly “fake news” is simply accompanied by a solitary line of identical text. ID: 10576029

Yep, rather than pointing out the individual facts, figures and sources the journalists in question are alleged to have got wrong, the ministry merely handily points out that the the information in the articles don’t, in their view, “correspond to reality”. So, I guess we’ll just have to take their word for it.

During her press conference on Wednesday, Zakharova suggested any of the reporters they’ve accused of faking news should get in touch with the Russian government and give them the facts to back up their stories.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10576229

“If international correspondents have suggestions about this feature, or they want to present us with facts to back up their information so that information about them of from them is taken off this page, they are welcome,” she said. “Give us your additional materials, call, write, come visit, and we will look at the information you’re publishing.”

As for the “sanctions” the Russian government plans to place on any news organization found to be spreading fakes? Zakharova said there would be “only tenderness.” So, that’s, erm… nice I guess.

Jane Lytvynenko and Victor Stepanov contributed reporting to this article.