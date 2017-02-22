Russia Has Set Up A Website To "Expose" Western Media Stories As Fake News

“First they put out some fake news, without facts,” Zakharova said, according to a translation published in The Moscow Times. “Then that goes viral, and forms public opinion. And then, a couple of months later, they issue a clarification, but by then the damage is already done.”
Russia has, of course, been accused on multiple occasions of disseminating fake news and misinformation in an attempt to influence Western democracies in the past year or so. Russia’s disinformation efforts in Ukraine in particular have been well documented, and the EU operates an entire program dedicated to documenting and countering Kremlin propaganda. Also, a recent report from the Rand Corporation referred to Russia’s strategy as a “firehose of falsehood.”
She also added that the ministry won’t be publishing absolutely everything they deem to be fake news on their new site as they’d “have to upload 90% of the internet.” The stories featured on launch were from Bloomberg, The New York Times, the UK’s Daily Telegraph and NBC News.
The stories include:
- A Feb. 14 Bloomberg story about French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, alleging Russian hackers had targeted his campaign team’s computer network.
- A New York Times story from Feb. 14 stating that Russia had secretly launched a new cruise missile, in violation of an arms control treaty.
- A Daily Telegraph article from Feb. 19 citing British government sources alleging Russian involvement in a plot to assassinate to the Montenegrin prime minister last year.
- A Feb, 19 NBC News “exclusive” stating that Moscow was planning to turn over whistleblower Edward Snowden to the United States in order to “curry favor” with the Trump administration.
Unlike the other outlets listed on Russia’s site, The Santa Monica Observer has a history of publishing overtly fake news stories, such as one touting Kanye West for Donald Trump’s Under-Secretary of the Interior, and another stating Trump planned to play accordion at his inaugural ball.
Last month the site published an incredibly viral fake story on Tiffany Trump’s plan to sing “I’m Like A Bird” at her dad’s inauguration. In short, The Santa Monica Observer is no Bloomberg.
Yep, rather than pointing out the individual facts, figures and sources the journalists in question are alleged to have got wrong, the ministry merely handily points out that the the information in the articles don’t, in their view, “correspond to reality”. So, I guess we’ll just have to take their word for it.
During her press conference on Wednesday, Zakharova suggested any of the reporters they’ve accused of faking news should get in touch with the Russian government and give them the facts to back up their stories.
“If international correspondents have suggestions about this feature, or they want to present us with facts to back up their information so that information about them of from them is taken off this page, they are welcome,” she said. “Give us your additional materials, call, write, come visit, and we will look at the information you’re publishing.”
As for the “sanctions” the Russian government plans to place on any news organization found to be spreading fakes? Zakharova said there would be “only tenderness.” So, that’s, erm… nice I guess.
Jane Lytvynenko and Victor Stepanov contributed reporting to this article.
