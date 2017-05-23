President Trump And Other World Leaders Have Condemned The Manchester Attack

You can read his full statement here:



As President of the United States and on behalf of the people of the United States, I would like to start by offering my prayers to the people of Manchester in the United Kingdom. I offer my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the families of the victims.





We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.





So many young and beautiful and innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers — because that’s what they are: They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers, just remember that.





This is what I’ve spent the last few days talking about during my trip overseas.





Our society can have no toleration of this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the toleration of the slaughter of innocent people, and in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children.





The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever.





This wicked ideology must be completely obliterated, and the innocent life must be protected — all innocent lives must be protected. All innocent lives. Life must be protected.





All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace.