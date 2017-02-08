Get Our News App
Conversations All Cat People Will Recognize video
Here’s What People Are Buying On Amazon Right Now
13 Romantic Gifts That Are Honestly So Much Better…
12 Amazing Beauty Products You’ll Wish You’d Known…
34 Ridiculously Clever Ways To Make Ice
People Are Tweeting That Barack Obama Is Basically…

People Are Using "Nevertheless, She Persisted" To Share Examples Of Badass Women

Mitch McConnell’s remarks following his attempt to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren have unintentionally become a huge feminist meme.

Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Overnight on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren read a letter by Coretta Scott King — widow of Martin Luther King Jr. — opposing Jeff Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 during a debate over the Alabama senator’s nomination to be attorney general.

Overnight on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren read a letter by Coretta Scott King — widow of Martin Luther King Jr. — opposing Jeff Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 during a debate over the Alabama senator's nomination to be attorney general.

View this image ›

Carolyn Kaster / AP

However, she was prevented from doing so after Senate Republicans — led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — invoked an arcane rule to stop her from speaking, winning a vote by 49–43.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Warren had previously been a warned about violating the rule, but expressed her surprise that Coretta Scott King’s words were considered “not suitable for debate in the United States Senate” after she was told to take her seat.

Later, McConnell defended his actions, and said: “Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Later, McConnell defended his actions, and said: “Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

View this image ›

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

The statement only served as a rallying cry for feminists and Warren’s progressive base, and soon “nevertheless, she persisted” and the hashtag #LetLizSpeak were being widely shared on Twitter.

brb getting "nevertheless, she persisted" tattooed on my body. #letlizspeak

— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner)

"Nevertheless, she persisted" | Man, the future is definitely FEMALE.

— Alexandria Phillips (@alexandria_gp)

“[Warren] was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” said @SenateMajLdr, providing a history of feminism.

— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith)

People began sharing the quote alongside pictures of strong female role models who refused to be silenced.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

— Shannon Carey (@scmaestra)

Such as Rosa Parks…

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

— John Aravosis (@aravosis)

Malala Yousafzai

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

— Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade)

Harriet Tubman

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." #ShePersisted #HarrietTubman… https://t.co/kSFG07fLcU

— Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz)

Emmeline Pankhurst

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” (Emmeline Pankhurst)

— Cultura (@CulturalGutter)

Gabrielle Giffords

"Nevertheless, she persisted."

— Mark Frost (@mfrost11)

…and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.

— Janna Zagari (@jannazagari)

Some pointed out McConnell had not only drawn extra attention to Coretta Scott King’s Sessions letter, but also may have accidentally coined the slogan for a new opposition movement.

Then he wrote her campaign slogan "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” A go… https://t.co/P4B0ooX780

— Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey)

I hope @SenateMajLdr realizes he just gave us the best lady power slogan of all time #NeverthelessShePersisted #LetLizSpeak

— Jessica Blum (@jessleighblum)

While others just used the quote to have a dig at President Trump and his inner circle.

#NeverthelessShePersisted https://t.co/U00QaH1MNS

— ☪️Charles Gaba ☪️ (@charles_gaba)

Nevertheless, she persisted. 💪

— Bess Kalb (@bessbell)

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.

— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix)

The final vote on Sessions’ nomination as attorney general is due to take place Wednesday.



Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
It Looks Like Someone Curated The Wikileaks Emails Before They Were Published

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing