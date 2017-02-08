People Are Using "Nevertheless, She Persisted" To Share Examples Of Badass Women

Overnight on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren read a letter by Coretta Scott King — widow of Martin Luther King Jr. — opposing Jeff Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 during a debate over the Alabama senator’s nomination to be attorney general. Carolyn Kaster / AP ID: 10488514

However, she was prevented from doing so after Senate Republicans — led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — invoked an arcane rule to stop her from speaking, winning a vote by 49–43. video-cdn.buzzfeed.com ID: 10488534

Warren had previously been a warned about violating the rule, but expressed her surprise that Coretta Scott King’s words were considered “not suitable for debate in the United States Senate” after she was told to take her seat.

Later, McConnell defended his actions, and said: “Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” Win Mcnamee / Getty Images ID: 10488583

The statement only served as a rallying cry for feminists and Warren’s progressive base, and soon “nevertheless, she persisted” and the hashtag #LetLizSpeak were being widely shared on Twitter. brb getting "nevertheless, she persisted" tattooed on my body. #letlizspeak — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) ID: 10488634

"Nevertheless, she persisted" | Man, the future is definitely FEMALE. — Alexandria Phillips (@alexandria_gp) ID: 10488645

“[Warren] was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” said @SenateMajLdr, providing a history of feminism. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) ID: 10488835

@Claire_Phipps will add that to my grave stone tbh — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) ID: 10488626

People began sharing the quote alongside pictures of strong female role models who refused to be silenced. “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” — Shannon Carey (@scmaestra) ID: 10488921

Such as Rosa Parks… “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." — John Aravosis (@aravosis) ID: 10488755

Malala Yousafzai "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) ID: 10488723

Harriet Tubman "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." #ShePersisted #HarrietTubman… https://t.co/kSFG07fLcU — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) ID: 10488730

Emmeline Pankhurst “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” (Emmeline Pankhurst) — Cultura (@CulturalGutter) ID: 10488800

Gabrielle Giffords "Nevertheless, she persisted." — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) ID: 10488721

…and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted. — Janna Zagari (@jannazagari) ID: 10488768

Some pointed out McConnell had not only drawn extra attention to Coretta Scott King’s Sessions letter, but also may have accidentally coined the slogan for a new opposition movement. Then he wrote her campaign slogan "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” A go… https://t.co/P4B0ooX780 — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) ID: 10488811

I hope @SenateMajLdr realizes he just gave us the best lady power slogan of all time #NeverthelessShePersisted #LetLizSpeak — Jessica Blum (@jessleighblum) ID: 10488810

While others just used the quote to have a dig at President Trump and his inner circle. #NeverthelessShePersisted https://t.co/U00QaH1MNS — ☪️Charles Gaba ☪️ (@charles_gaba) ID: 10488799

Nevertheless, she persisted. 💪 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) ID: 10488837

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) ID: 10488842

The final vote on Sessions’ nomination as attorney general is due to take place Wednesday.







26. Coretta Scott King Wrote 1986 Letter Blasting Jeff Sessions On Race buzzfeed.com ID: 10488879



