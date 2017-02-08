People Are Using "Nevertheless, She Persisted" To Share Examples Of Badass Women

Warren had previously been a warned about violating the rule, but expressed her surprise that Coretta Scott King’s words were considered “not suitable for debate in the United States Senate” after she was told to take her seat.
The final vote on Sessions’ nomination as attorney general is due to take place Wednesday.
In The News Today
- People are using "nevertheless, she persisted" to talk about badass women after Republicans silenced Elizabeth Warren 🙅 👊
- The US Army Corps told a federal court that it will grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, clearing the way for the controversial project.
- It's the 10th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith's death. Her story was about a beautiful girl lifted up from the dust, and then about a beautiful woman destroyed.
- Pranksters sent White House press secretary Sean Spicer bogus payment requests on Venmo, pointing out a major privacy flaw on the platform.
