"Not a joke," but it's actually satire.

The trip was Merkel's first visit to the country in seven years, and she was reported to have pressed its leaders on issues such as women's rights, refugees, and Saudi Arabia's involvement in the conflict in Yemen.



A number of media outlets also commented on Merkel's decision not to a wear a headscarf on a visit to a country that places heavy restrictions on women's attire and requires them to cover their hair.

Abdallah wrote that the image was "not a joke," and pointed out Saudi Arabia's recent controversial election to the a UN women's rights commission.



It was posted on Pikabu late Wednesday evening with the header "Censorship Saudi TV."



The viral image was originally posted with the caption "just for fun," contradicting Sarah Abdallah's claim that it is "not a joke".



It even has the site's logo as a watermark, clearly marking it as satire to Arabic audience. The attention it has received after being lifted from the page prompted Khase News to issue a clarification in the comments under the original post in which it said "satirical page = ironic post."



People on Twitter responded to Abdallah by posting footage from the state-run Saudi 2 TV station showing Merkel without her hair censored. @g_e_anderson @sahouraxo She is a lair..so Dont Believe anything form this Fake Account

So, while Saudi law does require women to cover their hair, it seems state media had no issue with showing uncensored images of Merkel on air.