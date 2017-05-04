A Lot Of People Think Saudi TV Censored Angela Merkel’s Hair, Except They Definitely Didn’t
“Not a joke,” but it’s actually satire.
The trip was Merkel’s first visit to the country in seven years, and she was reported to have pressed the country’s leaders on issues such as women’s rights, refugees, and the Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen.
A number of media outlets also commented on Merkel’s decision to not a wear a headscarf on a visit to a country that places heavy restrictions on women’s attire, and requires them to cover their hair.
Abdallah wrote the image was “not a joke,” and pointed out Saudi Arabia’s recent controversial election to the a UN women’s rights commission.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Abdallah to ask about her sourcing of the image, and is awaiting response.
It was posted on Pikabu late Wednesday evening with the header “Censorship Saudi TV.”
The viral image was originally posted with the caption “just for fun,” contradicting Sarah Abdalaah’s claim that it is “not a joke”.
It even has the site’s logo as a watermark, clearly marking it as satire to Arabic audience. The attention it has received after being lifted from the page prompted Khase News to issue a clarification in the comments under the original post, in which they said “satirical page = ironic post.”
So, while Saudi law does require women to cover their hair, it seems state media had no issue with showing uncensored images of Merkel on air.
