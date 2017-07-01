17 People Were Wounded After A Mass Shooting In An Arkansas Nightclub

A shooter opened fire in the Power Lounge nightclub in Little Rock in the early hours of Saturday morning. Some of the injured were trampled while trying to escape the club.

The Little Rock Police Department tweeted that the shooting did not appear to be terror-related, but was rather the result of a dispute at a concert.



They added that all those hurt in the incident were alive.



We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert.

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed.

The shooting unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub. Little Rock Chief of Police Kenton Buckler told reporters that a number of people were injured after being trampled while they attempted to exit the building, while a couple were hurt when they jumped out of windows in the two-story building.



AT THIS HOUR: Police still investigating shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in LR. 17 shot, no suspects. LIVE update co… https://t.co/jzx8VMEDXS

Buckner said that one person was in critical condition, although later reports stated that person is now stable. Other injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The youngest victim is 16-years-old, he added. No-one has been arrested, and there are no suspects at this stage.



The event taking place at the Power Ultra Lounge was a concert by rapper Finese 2 Tymes, according to the venue's Facebook event page.



Reporters for local ABC affiliate KATV shared video purporting to be cellphone footage of the shooting as it unfolded. BuzzFeed News has not independently verified the footage. (WARNING: Disturbing footage)



This cell phone video captured by Darryl Rankin shows the moment shots were fired inside of the Power Ultra Lounge;… https://t.co/5ZwoTvItsR

