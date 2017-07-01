17 People Were Wounded After A Mass Shooting In An Arkansas Nightclub

Seventeen people were wounded in the early hours of Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Little Rock Police Department tweeted that the shooting did not appear to be terror-related, but was rather the result of a dispute at a concert.
They added that all those hurt in the incident were alive.
The shooting unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub.
Little Rock Chief of Police Kenton Buckler told reporters that a number of people were injured after being trampled while they attempted to exit the building, while a couple were hurt when they jumped out of windows in the two-story building.
Buckner said that one person was in critical condition, although later reports stated that person is now stable. Other injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The youngest victim is 16-years-old, he added.
No-one has been arrested, and there are no suspects at this stage.
The event taking place at the Power Ultra Lounge was a concert by rapper Finese 2 Tymes, according to the venue's Facebook event page.
Reporters for local ABC affiliate KATV shared video purporting to be cellphone footage of the shooting as it unfolded. BuzzFeed News has not independently verified the footage. (WARNING: Disturbing footage)
This is a developing news story.
